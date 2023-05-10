Chiefs make series of transactions; roster back to 90

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs made a series of roster moves, bringing in three players and saying goodbye to two, which means the offseason roster is back to a full 90 players.

Couple Chiefs transactions from the wire



IN: DT Matt Dickerson, DT Chris Williams, DB Lamar Jackson

OUT: DB Martez Manuel waived, DT Byron Cowart cut



Dickerson is an undrafted free agent of the '18 class, spent time with Chiefs in camp last year. Williams and Jackson UDFA '20. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) May 10, 2023

Kansas City signed defensive tackles Matt Dickerson and Chris Williams and defensive back Lamar Jackson, while waiving defensive back Martez Manuel and releasing defensive tackle Byron Cowart.

Dickerson, 27, is the eldest of the trio of new Chiefs and the only one who has been with the club before. A 2018 undrafted free agent out of UCLA, the 6-foot-5, 292-pound defensive tackle spent training camp with Kansas City last year before being waived at the roster deadline. He recorded three tackles for the Chiefs during the preseason before moving onto Atlanta, where he logged defensive snaps in six games.

Williams, 24, caught on with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner following the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle appeared in 13 games for Indianapolis during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Jackson, 25, is another 2020 undrafted free agent; he played college football at Nebraska. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound defensive back has 22 career appearances across games with the New York Jets, Chicago Bears and most recently, the Denver Broncos. Jackson has 31 career tackles (29 solo) and four passes defensed.

Manuel — the local Missouri product who spoke to local Kansas City media members on Monday — and Cowart will seek a home elsewhere.