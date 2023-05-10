Shortly after the NFL set revealed a date and time for the Kansas City Chiefs’ international opponent, the league revealed a date and time for their AFC championship game rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It will happen on New Year’s Eve — Dec. 31, at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ending the year with a bang.



The Chiefs and Bengals have developed quite the rivalry over the past couple of years, with the Bengals beating the Chiefs in Cincinnati during Week 17 of 2021 before defeating them a couple of weeks later in that year’s AFC championship.

Cincinnati then beat Kansas City 27-24 in Week 13 last year before the Chiefs snapped their three-game losing streak against the Bengals with a 23-20 win in the AFC title.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. left Kansas City for Cincinnati this offseason.

The Bengals visiting the Chiefs in the second-to-last weekend of the season does add some intrigue to the matchup. Often, the AFC’s top seed and lone playoff bye week can come down to one, single game. Perhaps the time of year adds an even deeper playoff feel.

So — with that being said — who is spending New Year’s Eve in Arrowhead?