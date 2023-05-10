Early on Wednesday morning, the league announced the full slate of International Series games for the coming season — and Kansas City Chiefs fans got a surprise.

Hey @MiamiDolphins, see you in Deutschland pic.twitter.com/CpzXQyK22t — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 10, 2023

As the team noted in a tweet from its official account, the Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt. The game will be played in Week 9 — Sunday, Nov. 5 — at Frankfurt Stadium. DraftKings Sportsbook has already released odds for the game, with the Chiefs set as early 5.5-point favorites.

This will be the first game that former Kansas City wideout Tyreek Hill will play against his former team. So when Hill chose to talk trash in early April, he had the venue wrong.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?” he said. “Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it, but guess what? I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day.”

Last week, there was a report that the team would play the Chicago Bears in Germany — but on Monday, NBC Sports’ Peter King reported that the Chiefs had specifically requested to play their home game against the Bears on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. King’s report turned out to be correct.

“We are thrilled to be headed to Frankfurt this fall to play the Dolphins,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statetment. “The Chiefs have a long history of helping to grow the game of football around the world, and we have been eagerly anticipating our chance to play in Germany. Ever since the Chiefs were awarded International Home Marketing Rights for Germany, we have engaged with fans and partners throughout the DACH region, and we can feel the enthusiasm for NFL football. We look forward to bringing Chiefs Kingdom to Germany and to sharing the game with our fans in Europe.”

The league also announced the other four International Series games.

To purchase general admission tickets to the between the Chiefs and Dolphins, fans must register for tickets at www.nfl.com/internationalgames. Registering for tickets will only give fans access to the sale; it does not guarantee tickets, which are subject to availability. Additional details — including on-sale dates for tickets — will be announced later.