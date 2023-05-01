 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brett Veach addresses running back room as Chiefs agree to bring back Jerick McKinnon

Talking Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire — and a new face in the running back room.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The December-January AFC offensive player of the month is staying home.

Running back Jerick McKinnon, who had nine total touchdowns during that stretch, is “expected to re-sign” with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

As mentioned by Rapoport, Veach discussed the soon-to-be-31-year-old during his post-draft Zoom call with local Kansas City media.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Jerick,” said Veach. “We’ve had communications, so I wouldn’t be surprised if something got done with him soon.”

Kansas City added to the room following the draft by reportedly signing former Tulsa running back Deneric Prince.

“He’s a guy that we’re excited about,” said Veach of the 6-foot, 219-pound Prince. “He’s a big kid that could really run. He ran one of the fastest 40 times at the combine. He’s done a good job over the years of working on the pass game. So he’s, again, another talented kid that we’re excited to bring in here, and we’re excited about Isiah [Pacheco’s] second year — obviously, he had a breakout season last year — and potentially adding a guy like Jerick.”

McKinnon rejoins a room that still includes 2020 No. 32 overall pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Chiefs have until Tuesday to enact the fifth-year option for the 24-year-old running back.

“With the draft just being over now, that’s another thing that will get addressed here soon,” said Veach. “We’re excited for Clyde this season — actually, he was the first guy I saw in the building [Monday], in tremendous shape. He’s a good football player, he’s going to help us out here. Again, with these guys, we have a list of things to do with a bunch of these guys, and now that the draft has officially ended, in the next coming weeks, now is the time that we go through all that stuff and start making out plans for the future.

“Needless to say, we’re excited to have him back in the building [Monday] — and look forward to hopefully a healthy 2023 campaign for him.”

Pacheco (960), McKinnon (803) and Edwards-Helaire (453) combined for 2,216 scrimmage yards in 2022. McKinnon led the backs with 10 touchdowns, followed by Edwards-Helaire with six and Pacheco with five.

At least for now, it sounds like the trio is back together for 2023.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride