Odell Beckham Jr. signing with Ravens, according to multiple reports

The Kansas City Chiefs have a need at wide receiver — but now we know another player who will not be filling it.

Late on Sunday afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would be signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A weapon for Baltimore’s QB. pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023

Beckham — a 2014 first round selection of the New York Giants — was once one of the best wide receivers in football. He did not play in 2022 after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI while playing for the Los Angeles Rams as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

Down the stretch of last season, the veteran receiver was linked to a number of contenders - including the Chiefs, He never found a suitor, continuing his quest for a new team into this offseason’s free agency.

The Chiefs were reportedly one of 10 teams to watch Beckham work out in Arizona on March 10. Per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham was expected to meet with the New York Jets on Monday.

Rapoport’s report that Beckham’s deal was worth “up to $18 million” was initially met with skepticism due to the player’s extensive injury history. Most sources expected him to eventually settle for an incentive-laden contract that would allow him to re-enter free agency in 2024.

Later reports, however, verified that the number was not a case of inflated financials for contract purposes. Per Pelissero, Beckham is guaranteed to earn at least $15 million this season.

More details on Odell Beckham Jr.‘s one-year deal with the #Ravens:



$13.835 million signing bonus

$1.165 million base salary

$3M in reachable incentives



So OBJ will make at least $15 million and as much as $18M on the deal negotiated by agent Zeke Sandhu. https://t.co/z6S8tkjvP1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 9, 2023

Because almost all of Beckham’s compensation is tied to a signing bonus — at a time Baltimore is locked in a contract dispute with quarterback Lamar Jackson — the agreement likely contains multiple void years. The Ravens may run the risk of carrying a major dead money charge if Beckham signs with another team in 2024.

Though the Chiefs may make another minor move for the wide receiver room — such as Friday’s reported signing of free agent receiver Richie James — it now appears likely they will next address the position in NFL Draft.