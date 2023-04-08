Let’s Argue: The Chiefs should have kept Mecole Hardman

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Chiefs aren’t bringing in DeAndre Hopkins and won’t draft a receiver, either.

We’re not trading for dhop or drafting a wr in the first two rounds — Clay Gutshall (@spaceholdstruth) April 5, 2023

We’re at the point now where any Hopkins trade probably happens on draft night.

According to reports, the Arizona Cardinals are looking for as high as a second-round pick for the soon-to-be 31-year-old wide receiver. Teams simply aren’t willing to give up that much, which is fair. Not only is it his age, but Hopkins has also dealt with nagging injuries in recent years.

Once the draft gets here, the Cardinals will have to trade Hopkins if they want any compensation for him this year. Will the Kansas City Chiefs pull the trigger?

I think it’s still possible, but it would come down to the compensation and what Hopkins is willing to do with his contract. If the Chiefs don’t get Hopkins or Odell Beckham Jr., I would fully expect them to draft a receiver with one of their first two picks.

The Chiefs may draft someone you don’t like.

The Chiefs will draft someone you don’t like as a prospect and it will be okay. — blake (@SportzBlake) April 5, 2023

We can say this about every team.

There are new mock drafts every single day on your timeline. As fans, we fall in love with certain prospects, and when your team doesn’t draft said prospect, you may feel disappointed.

In the case of the Chiefs, plenty of fans didn’t like the Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis first-round selections last year. Fast forward to now, and fans love both guys.

General manager Brett Veach knows what he’s doing.

Why didn’t the Chiefs bring back Mecole Hardman?

I think we should've resigned Hardman. — Don'tPopTheMessenger (@DontPopThMssngr) April 5, 2023

When you look at the contract Mecole Hardman received from the New York Jets, I can see why fans are questioning why the Chiefs couldn’t have done a similar deal.

Hardman agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million. However, the writing was on the wall when the Chiefs traded for Kadarius Toney. He can do everything Hardman can and more. Toney is a better route runner and can climb the ladder.

Also, if the Chiefs brought back Hardman, it would have potentially taken away from Skyy Moore’s development.

Could Chase Daniel be the answer at backup quarterback?

I wouldn’t complain if they brought back Chase Daniel. — SnoMan (@SNo_Man2168) April 5, 2023

With Chad Henne retiring, there is a question as to whether the Chiefs will move forward with Shane Buechele as their backup quarterback. Or, perhaps they are looking to add another veteran.

We’re not sure what Chase Daniel’s plans are, but considering he’s been under Andy Reid before, it isn’t a bad idea. It also doesn’t hurt that there’s a Missouri connection.