The Kansas City Chiefs have finally brought in a free-agent wide receiver.

Former San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants wideout Richie James is headed to the Chiefs, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The #Chiefs have agreed to terms with WR Richie James, source says. After a breakout season with the #Giants (57 catches for 569 yards and 4 TDs), James becomes a target for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 7, 2023

James, 27, first entered the league as a seventh-round pick out of Middle Tennesee made by the San Francisco 49ers during the 2018 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound receiver appeared in 40 games (10 starts) during three years with the 49ers, compiling 38 catches for 689 yards and three touchdowns. James suffered a knee injury in August prior to the 2021 season, and he was waived by San Francisco before missing it entirely.

James caught on with the New York Giants in 2022, nearly matching his career totals in a single season in New York. James finished with 57 catches for 569 yards and four touchdowns.

James’ NFL career includes 75 punt returns for 547 yards (7.3 yards per return), as well as 47 kick returns for 1,081 yards (23.0 yards per return) and a touchdown. In 2022, he only returned punts for the Giants.

