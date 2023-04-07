Photos and videos of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling began circulating on social media on Thursday, perhaps signaling another head start on Phase One of offseason workouts.

Mahomes was joined by recovering San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and fellow Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun. In addition to Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City receivers Skyy Moore and Ihmir Smith-Marsette — among others — were also spotted at the workout.

Last year, head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes came up with a new plan for Phase One, allowing the quarterback to orchestrate workouts in his home state of Texas while meeting virtually with Reid and the coaching staff based in Kansas City.

“We’re going to meet with them virtually,” said Reid last year. “There’s a number of guys that are here lifting, but again, these are all voluntary camps — all three phases. But they’ll be able to work out on their own and do that part. We’ve had some gatherings with some of the skill players offensively — Pat organized some guys that are down in Texas with him and they’re throwing to a couple new receivers that we have. [They’re] down there with him along with the rest of the skill players — new running backs, etc. It’s moving in a positive direction. Look forward to getting these meetings started as we go forward.”

With the departure of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the New England Patriots, Moore’s role is expected to be elevated — and there could be an opening for Smith-Marsette to make the team as both a wideout and kick returner.

Phase One for this offseason is set to begin on April 17. With last year’s first offseason step leading to an eventual Super Bowl championship, it is easy to expect the same plan this year.