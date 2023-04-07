Arrowheadlines: Chris Jones and Tyreek Hill go back and forth on Twitter

The latest

The only ✌ sign he throwing up is walking to the bus after the game — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) April 6, 2023

Chris Jones in the off-season https://t.co/BI1VLWxiMp — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 6, 2023

Chiefs: Top draft prospect picks a side in Travis Kelce vs Rob Gronkowski debate - Home | A to Z Sports

One top draft prospect, Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, gave his opinion on who the GOAT tight end is: “I’m gonna have to go with Kelce,” the number one tight end in the upcoming draft said on NFL Network. “I think it’s kind of just playing style and, you know, just the impact he has on the game, and you guys got to witness that all this last season and in the prior seasons. But, you know, definitely in the playoffs, it kind of just shows.” Gronkowski is the most dominant tight end of all time, I don’t think you can debate that. This is a guy that is as physical as they come. But Kelce has been the best for a while. He has the longevity, he has the stats, he has it all.

Patrick Mahomes’ offseason throwing work with Chiefs receivers begins | Chiefs Wire

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared an Instagram story with a video from Preston Smith Photography. It shows him throwing to WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling at the TCU indoor practice facilities in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s not the first time these two have gathered down in Texas for some offseason work. Valdes-Scantling isn’t the only receiver out training with Mahomes, though. He’s also joined by second-year wide receivers Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross, Jerrion Ealy, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

1 Trade Each Team Must Consider with Less Than a Month to Go Before 2023 NFL Draft | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs: Trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins Chiefs Get: WR DeAndre Hopkins Cardinals Get: 2023 third-round pick (95th overall) The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off another Super Bowl victory and don’t have many needs to address early in the draft. However, Kansas City could take a receiver after losing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency. However, the best receiver prospects could be off the board by the time Kansas City selects at 31st overall. Instead, Kansas City could try trading for a proven veteran wideout. According to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Cardinals have given DeAndre Hopkins permission to seek a trade after failing to generate interest at the cost of a second-round pick. Breer reported on Monday that some believe that Arizona will simply cut Hopkins if he isn’t dealt—which, unsurprisingly, has led to a lack of movement on the trade market. In this scenario, Kansas City simply parts with a third-rounder in order to jump the trade market. The move would guarantee the Chiefs the sort of top perimeter target they lack. Hopkins is 30 years old and coming off a season shortened by a performance-enhancing drug suspension, but he caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last season.

2023 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1 | NFL.com

31 - Kansas City Chiefs Luke Musgrave Oregon State · TE · Senior I know that all of your fans think I hate your team. But outside of the Royals eliminating the Angels in the 2014 MLB playoffs, I have no real beef with Kansas City. The world is your oyster right now, as the defending champs with an all-timer under center. Travis Kelce is still the best tight end in the game, but good lord, getting the speedy Musgrave on this team might be criminal. I say you take a swing here.

NFL mock draft 2023: QB Will Levis tumbles in first round | USA Today

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College It’s good to be the defending champions, as the Chiefs have enviable flexibility entering the draft. Though Kansas City looks comfortable trusting in Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-rounder Skyy Moore to handle bigger roles next season, Flowers would be an enticing option to pair with Patrick Mahomes given his explosiveness both as a deep target and run-after-catch threat on quick hits.

The best NFL draft classes for all 32 teams | Sports Illustrated

Kansas City Chiefs Best draft class: 1963 The 1963 class for the Chiefs wasn’t only fantastic; it was groundbreaking. With the No. 1 pick, Kansas City selected Grambling defensive tackle Buck Buchanan, who was the first Black player to be the first pick of either the AFL or NFL drafts, and went on to a Hall of Fame career. Buchanan would be joined in Canton by linebacker Bobby Bell, who the Chiefs took in the seventh round out of Minnesota. The duo combined for 10 first-team All-Pro honors and 17 Pro Bowls, while helping Kansas City win Super Bowl IV over the Vikings. Additionally, the Chiefs took second-round guard Ed Budde, who started 12 years and was a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Jets sign QB Tim Boyle; Aaron Rodgers’ ex-backup in Green Bay | ESPN

While continuing trade talks for Aaron Rodgers, the Jets signed one of his former backups, Tim Boyle, to a one-year contract. Boyle, 28, who finished last season on the Chicago Bears’ roster, will be reunited with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. They overlapped for the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Green Bay, where Hackett served as the coordinator from 2019 to 2021.

Cam Newton provides list of QBs he’s willing to play behind: ‘I never said I didn’t want to be a backup’ | NFL.com

Chiefs NFL Draft 2023: Michigan State WR Jayden Reed can find a role in the slot

Trey Lance is throwing with Patrick Mahomes (Lance in the background of this video).... IG: prestonsmithphotography pic.twitter.com/kzSKetbYqo — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 6, 2023

