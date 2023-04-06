Just over a week ago, we learned that former Kansas City Chiefs star Tamba Hali has been working with second-year defensive end George Karlaftis on his hand-fighting technique — which has long been considered one of the strengths of Hali’s game during his 12-year NFL career.

Just as he did with teammates Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap in 2022, Karlaftis is continuing to learn from veteran players.

On Thursday, we learned that Karlaftis is actually joining Hali for some regular instruction in Jui Jitsu — the basis for Hali’s hand-fighting skills — from David Smarr of the Midwestern Martial Arts Academy in Overland Park, Kansas.

6 AM hanging out with Super Bowl winner for the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive end George Karlafitis, and black belt. Master Dave Smarr. Sharpening techniques. pic.twitter.com/W0Nj7wmcjN — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) April 6, 2023

“This is what I’m doing pretty much every morning [with] Master Dave,” said Hali in the video released on social media. “We’re in there today [with] George — pass rusher for the Kansas City Chiefs. We work pass rush in the evening — and now, George and I are doing a little Jui Jitsu to understand how important technique is [for] pass rushing and mindset. And now, obviously, after a couple of classes here with Dave Smarr — our head instructor here in Kansas City — George is sold: you’re gifted. And then there are those that know technique — and are gifted — and they uplift their game to the next level.”

What does the “next level” look like for a player who collected 33 tackles (18 solo, eight for loss), six sacks, 11 quarterback hits, seven passes defensed and two fumble recoveries during his rookie campaign — in which he appeared in just 64% of the team’s defensive snaps?

We’re looking forward to finding out.