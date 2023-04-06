Arrowheadlines: Becoming the Chiefs’ number one receiver ‘should’ appeal to Odell Beckham Jr.

The latest

Odell Beckham Jr could be a prince in Chiefs Kingdom? However, FOX Sports broadcaster Nick Wright thinks that the best bet for Beckham Jr to take would be to join the Kansas City Chiefs, stating that this would be the best way for him to showcase his talent with a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes (something that worked well for another player on the Chiefs last year), and that he would be able to become a #1 wide receiver again. He gave his views on The Herd (starting at 0:56): I would want to go play with a great quarterback, I would want to once again have an opportunity to prove my value to the league. And let me just be honest Colin, I’d sign with the Chiefs, like what are we talking about here? JuJu Smith-Schuster, signed with the Chiefs for $3.7m, he made $9.5m dollars because he had $6m of incentives. And then he signed for $33m with the Patriots. If you’re Odell, is there any other true contender in football Colin, where Odell would be the number one wide receiver? I argue no. Every other true contender has a number one receiver that’s better than Odell at this point in his career, the Chiefs do not.

Keion White DL GEORGIA TECH • SR • 6’5” / 285 LBS The Chiefs remain ahead of the curve: with Patrick Mahomes locked in essentially forever, they’ve decided to just pepper defensive players in the draft. It’s like the reverse rookie QB contract with an alien at quarterback. And it’s obviously working quite well with a second Super Bowl win. They add more up front here.

There was nothing as dramatic for the Chiefs in free agency this offseason, but there were significant changes. “I give them credit for not (franchise) tagging Orlando Brown and not spending dollars on him,” an exec said, “because he was probably the weakest link on their line last year. It seems like they figured out as long as you protect Mahomes, nothing else matters. It is probably true.”

2017 Trubisky never got great help from his staff, but his ill-timed decisions helped accelerate a move to backup jobs elsewhere. Watson once looked like a superstar-in-the-making, and he’s still got the tools to be a top-10 pocket passer, but he was Houston’s starter for just three and a half seasons, sitting out all of 2021 while seeking a trade and facing dozens of lawsuits for alleged off-field misconduct. Mahomes is already one of the greatest draft picks of all time, racking up two Super Bowl victories, two NFL MVPs and five straight AFC title-game appearances as the league’s acrobatic standard-setter under center.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Will McDonald, Edge, Iowa State The Chiefs’ pick at 31 could go in any direction. They could use a receiver, pass-rusher/defensive lineman and possibly a right tackle. But there’s no one on their board with a first-round grade left in this mock draft, so a trade back is possible here. After their Super Bowl LIV win, the Chiefs luxury-drafted a running back (Clyde Edwards-Helaire), and I could see them going tight end with Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave with the same idea. In the end, I went with a position of need and a pass-rusher who was highly productive in college. McDonald had 34 sacks and 40 tackles for loss at Iowa State. Adding him to the roster gives the Chiefs four legitimate pass-rush options. – Geoff Schwartz

Kansas City Chiefs Top needs: WR, DT, DE, TE, RT The Chiefs won a Super Bowl without a 1,000-yard wide receiver, but that’s not a strategy worth trying again. General manager Brett Veach has to add a pass-catcher at some point early in the draft, especially because JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman signed elsewhere. And considering 34-year-old Travis Kelce’s importance in this offense, it would be smart to invest an early selection in finding his eventual replacement at tight end — even if that means in the first round. The team likes Lucas Niang at right tackle, but health has been an issue, and he’s untested; adding depth behind him is a savvy move. On defense, DT Chris Jones was unstoppable last year, but a boost beside him is needed. The same could be said for the spot opposite George Karlaftis at defensive end, depending on where free agent signee Charles Omenihu lines up. — Miller

While the Colts hold the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, they haven’t publicly expressed their disinterest in Jackson much like the other quarterback-needy teams have. Last month, ESPN reported that the Colts had not ruled out having discussions with Jackson, who received the non-exclusive franchise tag earlier this offseason, but that the franchise has not taken any steps toward doing so. Last week, team owner Jim Irsay told reporters that he doesn’t believe in fully guaranteed contracts — which is exactly what Jackson is reportedly looking for. As we inch closer to the draft, it appears the Colts will indeed select a quarterback with their top pick. When you throw in the fact that acquiring Jackson would not only take a record-breaking contract, but also two first-round picks, maybe it’s not hard to understand why general managers aren’t lining up outside Jackson’s door.

“When it comes down to what’s going on with the whole trade and all that stuff, really, look, we’re trying to find a long-term partner,” Ekeler said on Tuesday during an appearance on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. “That’s what we want. We want someone who wants to sign us for a few years and sees us not just in the immediate future, but a couple years out. Once everything halted with the Chargers, alright, it was time to go and see if we can find value somewhere else because they just kind of showed that they weren’t interested at that time. “Time will play out. Who knows? We’ll see what happens with the draft. But it’s a situation where, look, if a team wants me in the long term, it’s a year where they’re gonna have to give up picks and then also have to renegotiate, so that’s kind of playing against us for sure. But we’ll see, like I said. Time will tell, and we’ll see what happens after the draft. “Look, I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it, I’ll come back and I’ll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year.”

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we’re going to do,” started Hill. “I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it. But guess what. I’m going to be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m going to be y’all worst enemy that day... You better change the signals. I know every signal y’all got.” A little more than a year ago, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach sent shockwaves through the NFL world when he sent Hill to Miami in exchange for five draft picks. The 29-year-old wide receiver put together another outstanding season, finishing second in the league with 1,710 receiving yards, while adding eight total touchdowns. The Chiefs went on to win 14 regular-season games and eventually Super Bowl LVII

What if the #Bears took Patrick Mahomes over Mitchell Trubisky? pic.twitter.com/tWLs6UwSMV — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 5, 2023

