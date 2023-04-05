Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be marking a date on his calendar — that is, whenever the NFL schedule is released sometime in the middle of the next month.

The Miami Dolphins receiver is always willing to share some things he feels need to be said. That was the case on Tuesday evening when he joined Sports Radio 810 — via Gehrig Dieter and Anthony Sherman’s podcast — to discuss next season.

The Dolphins will visit Arrowhead Stadium as part of 2023’s schedule.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we’re going to do,” started Hill. “I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it. But guess what. I’m going to be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m going to be y’all worst enemy that day... You better change the signals. I know every signal y’all got.”

A little more than a year ago, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach sent shockwaves through the NFL world when he sent Hill to Miami in exchange for five draft picks.

The 29-year-old wide receiver put together another outstanding season, finishing second in the league with 1,710 receiving yards, while adding eight total touchdowns. The Chiefs went on to win 14 regular-season games and eventually Super Bowl LVII.

Hill has not been shy about his departure from Kansas City since becoming a Dolphin, and the Chiefs’ united stance has been to stay out of the weeds.

When asked about Hill throughout last offseason and the 2022 regular season, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes consistently wished Hill the best, redirecting the conversation to the opponent at hand.

At some point next year, that opponent at hand will be Hill and the Dolphins — and the wide receiver will no doubt have more to say. It remains to be seen if that translates to a win over the Super Bowl champions on the field.