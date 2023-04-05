On Tuesday, CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco released his latest mock draft of the 2023 offseason.
In this mock, Prisco projects that an SEC EDGE will go to the Chiefs in the first round.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
They lost Frank Clark in free agency, and in their scheme they need a player who can go along with George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu up front. Smith is an explosive player who can help as a situational rusher in year one.
This is Prisco’s latest mock draft of the offsseason. In the first one — back on March 21 — he called for the Chiefs to take Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
Prisco joins many other analysts who continue to project pass rushers to Kansas City. By more than a 2-to-1 margin, it is the position most commonly mocked to the Chiefs.
In mocks published before free agency began, Smith was the EDGE sent to Kansas City most regularly — but since then, Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah has easily led all others. In all the mocks Arrowhead Pride has covered this season, the former Wildcat has now registered the most selections.
National Mock Draft Picks
|Pos
|Name
|School
|Pct
|EDGE
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|Kansas State
|11%
|EDGE
|Nolan Smith
|Georgia
|9%
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|Tennessee
|9%
|EDGE
|B.J. Ojulari
|LSU
|6%
|T
|Dawand Jones
|Ohio State
|6%
|EDGE
|Will McDonald
|Iowa State
|5%
|EDGE
|Derick Hall
|Auburn
|5%
|T
|Anton Harrison
|Oklahoma
|5%
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|Boston College
|5%
|DT
|Bryan Bresee
|Clemson
|5%
|S
|Antonio Johnson
|Texas A&M
|5%
|DT
|Mazi Smith
|Michigan
|3%
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Alabama
|3%
|EDGE
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Northwestern
|2%
|EDGE
|Myles Murphy
|Clemson
|2%
|EDGE
|Keion White
|Georgia Tech
|2%
|EDGE
|Andre Carter
|Army
|2%
|T
|Darnell Wright
|Tennessee
|2%
|T
|Blake Freeland
|BYU
|2%
|T
|Matthew Bergeron
|Syracuse
|2%
|T
|Peter Skoronski
|Northwestern
|2%
|T
|Jaelyn Duncan
|Maryland
|2%
|T
|Broderick Jones
|Georgia
|2%
|WR
|Cedric Tillman
|Tennessee
|2%
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|USC
|2%
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|SMU
|2%
|CB
|Deonte Banks
|Maryland
|2%
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|Texas
|2%
|TE
|Darnell Washington
|Georgia
|2%
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|Utah
|2%
National Mock Draft Positions
|Position
|Pct
|Edge rusher
|41%
|Offensive line
|20%
|Wide receiver
|18%
|Defensive tackle
|8%
|Defensive back
|6%
|Running back
|5%
|Tight end
|3%
|Linebacker
|0%
