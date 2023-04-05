On Tuesday, CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco released his latest mock draft of the 2023 offseason.

In this mock, Prisco projects that an SEC EDGE will go to the Chiefs in the first round.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia They lost Frank Clark in free agency, and in their scheme they need a player who can go along with George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu up front. Smith is an explosive player who can help as a situational rusher in year one.

This is Prisco’s latest mock draft of the offsseason. In the first one — back on March 21 — he called for the Chiefs to take Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Prisco joins many other analysts who continue to project pass rushers to Kansas City. By more than a 2-to-1 margin, it is the position most commonly mocked to the Chiefs.

In mocks published before free agency began, Smith was the EDGE sent to Kansas City most regularly — but since then, Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah has easily led all others. In all the mocks Arrowhead Pride has covered this season, the former Wildcat has now registered the most selections.

National Mock Draft Picks Pos Name School Pct EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State 11% EDGE Nolan Smith Georgia 9% WR Jalin Hyatt Tennessee 9% EDGE B.J. Ojulari LSU 6% T Dawand Jones Ohio State 6% EDGE Will McDonald Iowa State 5% EDGE Derick Hall Auburn 5% T Anton Harrison Oklahoma 5% WR Zay Flowers Boston College 5% DT Bryan Bresee Clemson 5% S Antonio Johnson Texas A&M 5% DT Mazi Smith Michigan 3% RB Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama 3% EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore Northwestern 2% EDGE Myles Murphy Clemson 2% EDGE Keion White Georgia Tech 2% EDGE Andre Carter Army 2% T Darnell Wright Tennessee 2% T Blake Freeland BYU 2% T Matthew Bergeron Syracuse 2% T Peter Skoronski Northwestern 2% T Jaelyn Duncan Maryland 2% T Broderick Jones Georgia 2% WR Cedric Tillman Tennessee 2% WR Jordan Addison USC 2% WR Rashee Rice SMU 2% CB Deonte Banks Maryland 2% RB Bijan Robinson Texas 2% TE Darnell Washington Georgia 2% TE Dalton Kincaid Utah 2%

National Mock Draft Positions Position Pct Edge rusher 41% Offensive line 20% Wide receiver 18% Defensive tackle 8% Defensive back 6% Running back 5% Tight end 3% Linebacker 0%