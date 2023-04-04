On Tuesday, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay released his latest mock draft — this one a two-round projection.

Like many other recent mocks, McShay sends a Big-12 EDGE to Kansas City in the first round.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE, Kansas State Anudike-Uzomah is a speed rusher who can beat double-teams and pursues the QB with relentless effort. He tallied 19.5 sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss since becoming a starter with the Wildcats in 2021. The Chiefs were second in sacks last season with 55, but much of their production came either from the blitz or Chris Jones on the interior. Adding Anudike-Uzomah to an edge-rush group that already includes George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu should create a little more balance. As an aside, I bet the Chiefs take a look at their wide receiver board when they’re on the clock, too. Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt could be a fun deep-threat addition to this offense.

Then in the second round, McShay goes with a wide receiver for the Chiefs.

63. Kansas City Chiefs, WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss Let’s close out Round 2 with a vertical route runner for Patrick Mahomes. Mingo ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, but he tracks the deep ball well and can find his way behind the defense. The Chiefs lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, so they’d be wise to get a talented pass-catcher on Day 2.

This is the third McShay mock we’ve covered on Arrowhead Pride. On February 15, he picked Maryland tackle Jaelyn Duncan to go to Kansas City in the first round. Then on March 9, he shifted to EDGE, projecting Auburn’s Derick Hall to the Chiefs with the 31st selection.

As we noted a few days ago — when NFL.com’s Cynthia Frelund also shifted from Hall to the former Wildcat — Anudike-Uzomah is becoming a common first-round pick for the Chiefs. In the 63 mock drafts we’ve covered since the first of the year, he’s now been projected more often than any other prospect.

National Mock Draft Picks Pos Name School Pct EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State 11% WR Jalin Hyatt Tennessee 10% EDGE Nolan Smith Georgia 8% EDGE B.J. Ojulari LSU 6% T Dawand Jones Ohio State 6% EDGE Will McDonald Iowa State 5% EDGE Derick Hall Auburn 5% T Anton Harrison Oklahoma 5% WR Zay Flowers Boston College 5% DT Bryan Bresee Clemson 5% S Antonio Johnson Texas A&M 5% DT Mazi Smith Michigan 3% RB Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama 3% EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore Northwestern 2% EDGE Keion White Georgia Tech 2% EDGE Andre Carter Army 2% T Darnell Wright Tennessee 2% T Blake Freeland BYU 2% T Matthew Bergeron Syracuse 2% T Peter Skoronski Northwestern 2% T Jaelyn Duncan Maryland 2% T Broderick Jones Georgia 2% WR Jordan Addison USC 2% WR Rashee Rice SMU 2% CB Deonte Banks Maryland 2% RB Bijan Robinson Texas 2% TE Darnell Washington Georgia 2% TE Dalton Kincaid Utah 2%

National Mock Draft Positions Position Pct Edge rusher 40% Offensive line 21% Wide receiver 17% Defensive tackle 8% Defensive back 6% Running back 5% Tight end 3% Linebacker 0%

But since March 20 — after the first frantic week of free agency — the K-State defensive lineman has been picked for Kansas City in 22% of the mocks, trailed by Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones (17%) and Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13%).