His second Super Bowl title, “Saturday Night Live” and now, “Kelce Jam.”

The year of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continued to reach new heights Tuesday morning, with the announcement of a draft weekend, Friday-night music festival, featuring Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury, Rick Ross — and Kansas City’s own, Tech N9ne.

Here are the need-to-knows from the press release:

The inaugural event will unofficially kick off an epic weekend of football in Kansas City as hundreds of thousands of fans descended upon the city for the draft... The event will include the best KC restaurants (Joe’s & Q39), custom cocktails, interactive brand activations and so much more. An overarching homage to Travis, Kelce Jam is the perfect way for the city of KC to continue celebrating their Super Bowl victory.

The event will be held at the Azura Amphitheater on Friday, April 28, with the first show scheduled for 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time. General admission tickets start at $49.99 and “TickPick VIP passes” start at $224.99. Joe’s Barbecue will be offering the “Kelce Combo,” a rib-and-sausage combo with a Cleveland mustard-inspired BBQ sauce.

If interested, register online at KelceJam.com ahead of the Friday, April 7, presale, which begins at 10 a.m. Arrowhead Time.