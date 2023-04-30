The famous faces in Kansas City for the NFL Draft and Kelce Jam

There were several celebrities that spent time in Kansas City while they were in town for the draft. From the performers at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s concert, Kelce Jam, to hometown celebs, Kansas City played host to many famous personalities.

If you don’t know, now you know: KC has BBQ

Chiefs superfan and Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet announced the fourth-round draft pick, Chamarri Conner. Stonestreet spent time with NFL networks Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Joel Klatt at Slaps BBQ in Kansas City, Kansas.

NFL Insider for NFL Network and nfl.com, Ian Rapoport enjoyed the festivities at the BBQ competition, “Kansas City Smoke Show.” The event was hosted by former Chief Mitchell Schwartz.

“Good Morning Football” hosst Peter Schrager indulged in a KC classic, the Z- man sandwich from Joe’s BBQ.

About to record our DRAFT EVE BBQ FEAST SPECIAL EXTRAVAGANZA podcast episode, sponsored by our dear friends at @joeskc … Fire away your Draft questions while we eat a bunch of Z Man sandwiches. @NFLMedia @nflnetwork @iHeartPodcasts pic.twitter.com/6Qt3lnBIt9 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 26, 2023

Mom to Travis and (Philadelphia Eagles center) Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce, enjoyed BBQ from Chef J’s BBQ during the Kansas City Smoke Show.

Tik Tok star and Barstool Sports personality Josh Richards spoke to the media about his visit to another local favorite, Q39.

More than just BBQ

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, former New York Jets running back Curtis Martin and Stonestreet took the time to visit the National WWI Museum and Memorial during their time in Kansas City.

Arrowhead Stadium played host to a flag football game between Atlanta-based creator collective AMP and Texas-based creator collective RDCWorld on Saturday, April, 29. Former NFL quarterbacks Michael Vick and Robert Griffin III played quarterback for the six-on-six style game, and former Chief and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was one of the hosts.

Travis Kelce’s star-studded “Kelce Jam” at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, featured energetic performances from Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury and Rick Ross, as well as Kansas City native, Tech N9ne.