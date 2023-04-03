Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that that fans largely approve of the team’s free agency moves.

Chiefs’ free agency — good or bad?

Even though there has been a lot of complaining about what the Chiefs did in free agency (most of it on the Internet), more than four in five Kansas City fans are at least satisifed (70% plus 11%) with the moves the team made in free agency.

Fan confidence

When we last asked about fan confidence on March 5 — before free agency began — 99% of the team’s fans thought the team was headed in the right direction. So it would seem that even when fans are unhappy about how free agency has been handled, they still feel the team is in good hands.

Most likely re-sign?

Almost two in three of the team’s fans believe running back Jerick McKinnon is the free agent player most likely to return to the team in 2023. Almost one one in three think Justin Watson is the player most likely to be back. In contrast, very few think defensive ends Carlos Dunlap or Frank Clark will be back.

What position at Pick 31?

About two in five Chiefs fans think the team will select an offensive tackle with its first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. About one in three think it will be a defensive end, while one in five think it will be a wideout.

