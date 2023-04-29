The Kansas City Chiefs selected Ball State cornerback Nic Jones as the 250th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The pick concluded the team’s draft class for this year.

6’0” | 189 lbs. | Ball State

Detroit, Michigan

Background: Growing up in Detroit, Jones played football from a young age and primarily played the wide receiver position. Toward the end of his high school career, he started playing cornerback and eventually earned status as a three-star recruit. He committed to play cornerback for Ball State, staying there for four seasons. This offseason, he was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Strengths: Jones plays with physicality at the snap, disrupting receivers as they start their route and jamming them effectively. He looks comfortable playing from a trailing technique in those press situations, using his size to blanket the space under receivers going vertically. He is a true outside cornerback that fits the Chiefs’ scheme.

Weaknesses: While he plays physically, he lacks muscle or mass, which could be concerning at the NFL level. He can look a little sloppy in his transitions in and out of his backpedal, which leads to bad hands and penalties. He isn’t as effective as a tackler as you’d like to see from Chiefs’ outside cornerbacks.

How he fits with the Chiefs: Jones should come in and be a good fit for the Chiefs’ cornerback room, slotting in specifically on the perimeter towards the sideline. He should compete with Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, and Nazeeh Johnson at the fringes of the depth chart for an active roster spot. He would need to be very impressive to earn a spot, especially because his athletic profile does not suggest him being a contributor on special teams.

Round 1, Pick 32 (31st overall): EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

(31st overall): EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Round 2, Pick 24* (55th overall): WR Rashee Rice

(55th overall): WR Rashee Rice Round 3, Pick 29** (92nd overall): OL Wanya Morris

(92nd overall): OL Wanya Morris Round 4, Pick 17*** (119th overall): DB Chamarri Conner

(119th overall): DB Chamarri Conner Round 5, Pick 32 (166th overall): EDGE BJ Thompson

(166th overall): EDGE BJ Thompson Round 6, Pick 17 (194th overall): DT Keondre Coburn

(194th overall): DT Keondre Coburn Round 7, Pick 33 (250th overall): CB Nic Jones

*acquired in Day 2 trade with the Detroit Lions

**acquired in Day 2 trade with the Cincinnati Bengals

***acquired in Day 3 trade with the Minnesota Vikings