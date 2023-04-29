Tracking the Chiefs’ 2023 undrafted free agent signings

The Kansas City Chiefs go from the end of the 2023 NFL Draft to immediately looking for undrafted free agents (UDFAs). They choose from a group of players that were not drafted during the seven rounds of the draft but can now be signed to NFL free-agent contracts.

The benefit to going undrafted is that you can choose what teams to consider and negotiate the contract figures more than a draft selection can.

Teams can sign players up to the 90-man roster limit, so how many UDFAs they will sign varies by team. The Chiefs currently have 72 players, including this year’s draft class. These UDFAs will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster, which will be decided in late August. If the team does keep any, it is usually only one or two.

Note that many of these signings are not official until the Chiefs actually announce who they have signed. They tend to do this in a wave early next week. Some of these players will actually be given a chance to try out for the team but may not be given a contract.

Chiefs undrafted free agent signings and rumors

Louisiana Tech offensive tackle Josh Mote invited to #Chiefs #Seahawks rookie minicamps, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

Tennessee OL Jerome Carvin is signing with the #Chiefs as an UDFA. Will join former teammates Trey Smith and Wanya Morris. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) April 29, 2023

Congratulations to @nikkoremigio Your newest Kansas City Chief! pic.twitter.com/o6Mr20O1nW — Equity Sports (@EquitySports) April 29, 2023

#Purdue CB Reese Taylor will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. pic.twitter.com/I5b3BU5tZz — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) April 29, 2023