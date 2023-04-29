 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tracking the Chiefs’ 2023 undrafted free agent signings

The Chiefs’ 2023 draft selections have been made, but they still need to add undrafted free agents. We’re tracking the rumors and signings here.

The Kansas City Chiefs go from the end of the 2023 NFL Draft to immediately looking for undrafted free agents (UDFAs). They choose from a group of players that were not drafted during the seven rounds of the draft but can now be signed to NFL free-agent contracts.

The benefit to going undrafted is that you can choose what teams to consider and negotiate the contract figures more than a draft selection can.

Teams can sign players up to the 90-man roster limit, so how many UDFAs they will sign varies by team. The Chiefs currently have 72 players, including this year’s draft class. These UDFAs will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster, which will be decided in late August. If the team does keep any, it is usually only one or two.

Note that many of these signings are not official until the Chiefs actually announce who they have signed. They tend to do this in a wave early next week. Some of these players will actually be given a chance to try out for the team but may not be given a contract.

Chiefs undrafted free agent signings and rumors

