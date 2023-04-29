Grading the Chiefs’ pick of Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a selection in Round 6!

With the 194th overall pick in the sixth round, the Chiefs Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn. We have insta-grades from three members of the Arrowhead Pride Draft Team.

Ron: The Chiefs have a set list of positional needs entering the NFL Draft, and I believe defensive tackle was the last one remaining headed into Day 3. They passed on it a few times but knew precisely what they were doing — because Coburn is an absolute steal at where they got him.

Coburn has the skills to play for the Chiefs at nose tackle right away, using his massive body to eat up space and swallow double teams. He has a chance to be the defensive line’s most stout player, allowing the team’s linebackers to flow more freely than last year.

I love them addressing nose tackle, and I love the player they chose.

Grade: A

Caleb: This pick is a slam dunk and fills a significant need for the Chiefs. Coburn can come in right away and plug and play along the interior, where he will likely line up as the one technique and even potentially a head-up nose tackle in some situations. He may not be fast, but he moves for no one.

He may never be a player with tremendous production or great pass-rush numbers, but he will be a player that can step in and take on double teams. He uses leverage and power to anchor himself into the ground and takes advantage of his natural leverage to bully offensive linemen.

A perfect fit for what Joe Cullen is looking for in his nose tackle, I would expect Coburn to see the field sooner than later.

Grade: A+

Matt: It’s not just because I called it, but I love this pick. Great value and fits one of the few needs on the roster that allows a rookie to start and make an impact right away. He’s enormous — 6’2” and 332 lbs. and can certainly use his leverage and power to be disruptive and stout against the run. With Joe Cullen as his defensive line coach, he could unlock some (albeit limited) upside as a pass rusher.

The Chiefs had a significant need for the position, with Derrick Nnadi as the only actual incumbent returning on a one-year deal. Veach and company missed some of the earlier mini-runs at the position. They reportedly failed to trade up for the top guy (Mazi Smith). To get Colburn, who would have been worth a fourth-round pick in the sixth round, is a grand consolation prize and should pay dividends right away.

Grade: A+