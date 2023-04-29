The Kansas City Chiefs selected Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn as the 194th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

6’2” | 332 lbs. | Texas

Houston, Texas

Background: Coburn was born in Los Angeles, California, before moving to Texas at a young age. He tormented high school offensive lines enough to get an invitation to the Under Armour All-American game and eventually became a four-star recruit. He committed to Texas, choosing them over Michigan and Alabama. After graduating from Texas in December, Thompson accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Strengths: Coburn was Texas’ primary nose tackle, playing both as a 1-tech and a straight-up nose over the center. His wide, massive frame allows him to eat space naturally — but he also comes off the ball with a strong punch and an understanding of how to hold his own against double teams. He holds his ground constantly in the trenches.

Weaknesses: He is pretty one-dimensional, not being able to contribute as a pass rusher very much with short arms and a lack of movement ability — naturally at 330 or more pounds. His lack of arm length can make it hard to shed blocks once he has been engaged.

How he fits with the Chiefs: Coburn comes into a defensive tackle room that needs more bodies that can contribute — and Coburn can immediately. He’ll compete with guys like Derrick Nnadi for the nose tackle position and has the tools to win it. He may not be able to play on the later, pass downs, but he can be an asset in run defense right away.

Chiefs Draft Picks (7)

Round 1, Pick 32 (31st overall): EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

(31st overall): EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Round 2, Pick 24* (55th overall): WR Rashee Rice

(55th overall): WR Rashee Rice Round 3, Pick 29** (92nd overall): OL Wanya Morris

(92nd overall): OL Wanya Morris Round 4, Pick 17*** (119th overall): DB Chamarri Conner

(119th overall): DB Chamarri Conner Round 5, Pick 32 (166th overall): EDGE BJ Thompson

(166th overall): EDGE BJ Thompson Round 6, Pick 17 (194th overall): DT Keondre Coburn

(194th overall): DT Keondre Coburn Round 7, Pick 33 (250th overall)

*acquired in Day 2 trade with the Detroit Lions

**acquired in Day 2 trade with the Cincinnati Bengals

***acquired in Day 3 trade with the Minnesota Vikings