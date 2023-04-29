The Kansas City Chiefs selected EDGE BJ Thompson as the 166th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs nabbed another pass rusher!



6’ 6” | 243 lbs. | Stephen F. Austin

England, Arkansas

Background: Thompson grew up playing football, lining up everywhere on offense and defense — even wide receiver. He also played basketball but started at cornerback, then linebacker in high school. He also won state in the triple jump for three straight years. He eventually earned three stars, committing to Washington State before decommiting and considering offers from Florida State, Texas and Utah before signing with Baylor. After a failed drug test there, Thompson had to transfer to Stephen F. Austin before the 2020 season.

Strengths: Thompson shows off a long, almost lanky frame paired with good flexibility and bend. He flies off the ball to threaten offensive tackles up the arch and has the dip to get under the outside shoulder and through the back of the pocket. He forced five fumbles in his career, playing as a designed edge rusher.

Weaknesses: His lankiness shows up in his play strength; he has difficulty standing against run blockers. He fails to use his long arms to his advantage in his block engagements, getting swallowed up too often. He isn’t strong enough for his counter moves to work consistently; he usually has to win with his initial speed.

How he fits with the Chiefs: Thompson joins players like defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring as pass rushers at the fringes of the roster. He may have more juice than either of those players right off the snap, but it may take some further development for him to be able to play legitimate snaps with the Chiefs. He’s a fun swing at getting more speed off the edge.

Chiefs Draft Picks (7)

Round 1, Pick 32 (31st overall): EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Round 2, Pick 24* (55th overall): WR Rashee Rice

Round 3, Pick 29** (92nd overall): OL Wanya Morris

Round 4, Pick 17*** (119th overall): DB Chamarri Conner

Round 5, Pick 32 (166th overall): EDGE BJ Thompson

Round 6, Pick 17* (194th overall)

Round 7, Pick 33 (250th overall)

*acquired in Day 2 trade with the Detroit Lions

**acquired in Day 2 trade with the Cincinnati Bengals

***acquired in Day 3 trade with the Minnesota Vikings