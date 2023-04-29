Trade details for Chiefs’ fourth-round trade-up for Chamarri Conner

General manager Brett Veach did not want to make the throngs of the Kansas City Chiefs faithful who came out to watch Day 3 of the NFL Draft wait too long to hear their team make a selection, trading away the 134th overall pick (in the fourth round) and the Chiefs 2024 fifth-round pick, in exchange for the Minnesota Vikings’ 119th overall pick.

The Chiefs used the pick to select Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner. The last time the Chiefs selected a safety who played their college ball out of the state of Virginia was in 2019 — when Kansas City selected Virginia safety Juan Thornhill 63rd overall.

Conner is a stout defensive back who spent the majority of his college career in the nickel before moving to safety in 2022, where he split his time between playing back deep and as a slot/box defender.

Chiefs Draft Picks (8)

Round 1, Pick 32 (31st overall): DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

(31st overall): DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Round 2, Pick 24* (55th overall): WR Rashee Rice

(55th overall): WR Rashee Rice Round 3, Pick 29** (92nd overall): OL Wanya Morris

(92nd overall): OL Wanya Morris Round 4, Pick 17*** (119th overall): DB Chamarri Conner

(119th overall): DB Chamarri Conner Round 5, Pick 32 (166th overall)

(166th overall) Round 6, Pick 1 (178th overall)

(178th overall) Round 6, Pick 17* (194th overall)

(194th overall) Round 7, Pick 33 (250th overall)

*acquired in Day 2 trade with the Detroit Lions

**acquired in Day 2 trade with the Cincinnati Bengals

*** acquired in Day 3 trade with the Minnesota Vikings