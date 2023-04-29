NFL Draft results: Chiefs select safety Chamarri Conner at No. 119

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Virginia Tech safety Chamarri Conner as the 119th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They traded up 15 spots, sending pick 135 and a 2024 fifth-round selection to the Minnesota Vikings.

Versatile DB? Sounds like a Spags pick...



Welcome to Kansas City, @chamarriconner9! pic.twitter.com/xDnY4OZcxn — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) April 29, 2023

6’ | 202 lbs. | Virginia Tech

Jacksonville, Florida

Background: Conner grew up playing football and basketball in Jacksonville, Florida. In high school, he played all over the defensive backfield, filling up the box score and earning the status as a four-star recruit. He committed to Virginia Tech, playing there for five seasons and playing a significant role for four years.

Strengths: Conner played primarily in the slot for the Hokies, aligning there for over 60% of his defensive snaps. The Hokies wanted him close to the line of scrimmage, because he is a willing, physical tackler that can help as a box defender against the run. He created disruption as a blitzer at times, racking up almost six sacks as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

Weaknesses: Any player that can be a jack of all trades can lack in a particular aspect of defensive back. He is not the fastest player, so the defense refrained from asking him to cover slot receivers straight up. He can be overaggressive as a coverage player as well, but also as a tackler.

Chiefs area scout says DB Chamarri Conner is versatile to play corner and safety, adds Conner is a safety.



As for spectial teams, scout says the expectation is Conner will also immediately contribute as a four-phase player on special teams. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) April 29, 2023

How he fits with the Chiefs: Conner projects to be a special-teams contributor right away, as Chiefs’ area scout defensive back Chamarri Conner. He joins a crowded defensive backfield, but has the disruption ability and play making around the line of scrimmage to be used in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s unique blitz schemes.

Chiefs Draft Picks (8)

Round 1, Pick 32 (31st overall): DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

(31st overall): DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Round 2, Pick 24* (55th overall): WR Rashee Rice

(55th overall): WR Rashee Rice Round 3, Pick 29** (92nd overall): OL Wanya Morris

(92nd overall): OL Wanya Morris Round 4, Pick 17*** (119th overall): DB Chamarri Conner

(119th overall): DB Chamarri Conner Round 5, Pick 32 (166th overall)

(166th overall) Round 6, Pick 1 (178th overall)

(178th overall) Round 6, Pick 17* (194th overall)

(194th overall) Round 7, Pick 33 (250th overall)

*acquired in Day 2 trade with the Detroit Lions

**acquired in Day 2 trade with the Cincinnati Bengals

*** acquired in Day 3 trade with the Minnesota Vikings