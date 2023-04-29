The NFL Draft in Kansas City concluded on Saturday afternoon — and we now have a complete Kansas City Chiefs draft class of 2023.
Here is the full class:
DAY 1
On Day 1, the Chiefs chose to keep their original pick — No. 31 overall — selecting a local Lee’s Summit and Kansas State pass rusher.
- Round 1 | No. 31 | Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
DAY 2
On Day 2, the Chiefs traded up twice to select a 6-foot-1 wide receiver and a tackle with experience on both sides of the line.
- Round 2 | No. 55 | SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice
- Round 3 | No. 92 | Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris
DAY 3
On Day 3, the Chiefs traded up in the fourth round for versatile defensive back Chamarri Conner. After taking speed pass rusher BJ Thompson, they traded out one of their first sixth-round pick before rounding the class out with a defensive tackle and a cornerback.
- Round 4 | No. 192 | Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner
- Round 5 | No. 166 | Stephen F. Austin EDGE BJ Thompson
- Round 6 | No. 194 | Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn
- Round 7 | No. 250 | Ball State cornerback Nic Jones
Use the comment section below to weigh in with your first thoughts on the Chiefs’ NFL Draft class of 2023.
