Introducing the Chiefs’ draft class of 2023

A complete list of this year’s NFL Draft class.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The NFL Draft in Kansas City concluded on Saturday afternoon — and we now have a complete Kansas City Chiefs draft class of 2023.

Here is the full class:

DAY 1

On Day 1, the Chiefs chose to keep their original pick — No. 31 overall — selecting a local Lee’s Summit and Kansas State pass rusher.

DAY 2

On Day 2, the Chiefs traded up twice to select a 6-foot-1 wide receiver and a tackle with experience on both sides of the line.

DAY 3

On Day 3, the Chiefs traded up in the fourth round for versatile defensive back Chamarri Conner. After taking speed pass rusher BJ Thompson, they traded out one of their first sixth-round pick before rounding the class out with a defensive tackle and a cornerback.

Use the comment section below to weigh in with your first thoughts on the Chiefs’ NFL Draft class of 2023.

