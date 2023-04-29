Starting on Wednesday, we brought you our annual consensus draft prospect ranking based on lists from five sources: ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network and Draftek. On Friday, we updated that list following the first round — and now with Day 3 in front of us, we’re taking our final look at the top 100 prospects still remaining.
Below the table, we’ll detail some hits (and misses) from Friday night’s picks.
Top 100 Prospects
(Thru Rd 3, Pk 102)
|Rnk
(Prev)
|Pos
(PosRnk)
|Player
School (Rnk Range)
|38
(25)
|CB
(7)
|
Kelee Ringo
Georgia (17-66)
|43
(90)
|EDGE
(9)
|
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Northwestern (38-56)
|57
(24)
|S
(2)
|
Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M (31-98)
|58
(43)
|T
(7)
|
Dawand Jones
Ohio St. (31-89)
|66
(31)
|CB
(11)
|
Clark Phillips III
Utah (37-94)
|68
(154)
|WR
(8)
|
Tyler Scott
Cincinnati (51-86)
|80
(87)
|T
(9)
|
Blake Freeland
BYU (66-108)
|81
(146)
|CB
(12)
|
Darius Rush
S. Carolina (70-101)
|86
(74)
|C
(3)
|
Luke Wypler
Ohio St. (54-123)
|88
(69)
|S
(6)
|
JL Skinner
Boise St. (57-134)
|89
(140)
|RB
(6)
|
Roschon Johnson
Texas (79-119)
|90
(109)
|EDGE
(15)
|
Isaiah McGuire
Missouri (75-115)
|91
(65)
|T
(10)
|
Jaelyn Duncan
Maryland (80-137)
|92
(88)
|WR
(14)
|
AT Perry
Wake Forest (88-124)
|93
(187)
|CB
(14)
|
Cory Trice
Purdue (77-177)
|98
(70)
|S
(7)
|
Jammie Robinson
Florida St. (83-160)
|99
(81)
|CB
(15)
|
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
TCU (69-180)
|100
(117)
|WR
(16)
|
Trey Palmer
Nebraska (42-151)
|103
(67)
|CB
(17)
|
Jaylon Jones
Texas A&M (52-196)
|104
(124)
|EDGE
(18)
|
Karl Brooks
Bowling Green (67-173)
|105
(82)
|LB
(6)
|
Henry To'oTo'o
Alabama (83-156)
|108
(134)
|DT
(9)
|
Moro Ojomo
Texas (81-141)
|110
(132)
|CB
(19)
|
Kei'Trel Clark
Louisville (102-130)
|111
(104)
|EDGE
(19)
|
Nick Herbig
Wisconsin (64-192)
|112
(225)
|G
(3)
|
Chandler Zavala
N. Carolina St. (78-134)
|113
(58)
|CB
(20)
|
Eli Ricks
Alabama (79-174)
|114
(91)
|EDGE
(20)
|
Colby Wooden
Auburn (96-155)
|116
(100)
|RB
(9)
|
Zach Evans
Ole Miss (104-151)
|117
(59)
|S
(8)
|
Christopher Smith
Georgia (87-170)
|118
(108)
|DT
(10)
|
Jaquelin Roy
LSU (93-130)
|119
(103)
|WR
(17)
|
Parker Washington
Penn St. (97-173)
|121
(129)
|RB
(10)
|
Israel Abanikanda
Pittsburgh (66-132)
|123
(49)
|EDGE
(21)
|
Andre Carter II
Army (68-193)
|124
(159)
|S
(10)
|
Daniel Scott
California (109-162)
|125
(174)
|G
(4)
|
Braeden Daniels
Utah (117-166)
|126
(112)
|C
(4)
|
Olusegun Oluwatimi
Michigan (110-165)
|127
(246)
|CB
(21)
|
Terell Smith
Minnesota (104-136)
|129
(125)
|QB
(6)
|
Jake Haener
Fresno St. (109-175)
|130
(77)
|LB
(8)
|
Noah Sewell
Oregon (50-179)
|131
(47)
|WR
(18)
|
Kayshon Boutte
LSU (104-131)
|132
(141)
|CB
(22)
|
Jakorian Bennett
Maryland (54-196)
|135
(121)
|WR
(19)
|
Xavier Hutchinson
Iowa St. (94-166)
|136
(128)
|RB
(11)
|
Eric Gray
Oklahoma (120-169)
|137
(142)
|RB
(12)
|
Chase Brown
Illinois (106-160)
|138
(223)
|TE
(9)
|
Zack Kuntz
Old Dominion (86-160)
|139
(85)
|CB
(23)
|
Kyu Blu Kelly
Stanford (118-182)
|140
(217)
|T
(13)
|
Nick Saldiveri
Old Dominion (80-179)
|141
(106)
|S
(11)
|
Brandon Joseph
Notre Dame (107-161)
|143
(161)
|LB
(9)
|
Ivan Pace Jr.
Cincinnati (113-176)
|144
(148)
|S
(12)
|
Jay Ward
LSU (109-148)
|145
(102)
|G
(5)
|
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
Alabama (112-195)
|146
(105)
|EDGE
(22)
|
KJ Henry
Clemson (104-198)
|147
(119)
|LB
(10)
|
Owen Pappoe
Auburn (125-164)
|149
(114)
|RB
(13)
|
DeWayne McBride
UAB (98-197)
|150
(120)
|EDGE
(23)
|
Nick Hampton
Appalachian St. (112-174)
|151
(0)
|QB
(7)
|
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
UCLA (120-193)
|152
(158)
|EDGE
(24)
|
Jalen Redmond
Oklahoma (59-180)
|153
(94)
|G
(6)
|
Andrew Vorhees
USC (117-175)
|154
(204)
|EDGE
(25)
|
Yasir Abdullah
Louisville (108-176)
|155
(290)
|G
(7)
|
Anthony Bradford
LSU (105-199)
|156
(98)
|QB
(8)
|
Tanner McKee
Stanford (81-190)
|157
(165)
|T
(14)
|
Warren McClendon
Georgia (115-194)
|158
(0)
|G
(8)
|
Sidy Sow
E. Michigan (123-156)
|159
(127)
|DT
(13)
|
Keondre Coburn
Texas (117-199)
|160
(283)
|S
(13)
|
Anthony Johnson Jr.
Iowa St. (90-195)
|161
(149)
|CB
(24)
|
Mekhi Garner
LSU (102-173)
|162
(240)
|RB
(14)
|
Deuce Vaughn
Kansas St. (109-164)
|163
(222)
|RB
(15)
|
Keaton Mitchell
E. Carolina (116-197)
|164
(157)
|WR
(22)
|
Jalen Moreno-Cropper
Fresno St. (153-165)
|165
(163)
|EDGE
(26)
|
Viliami Fehoko
San Jose St. (130-158)
|166
(139)
|CB
(25)
|
Carrington Valentine
Kentucky (93-174)
|168
(230)
|CB
(26)
|
Cameron Mitchell
Northwestern (111-196)
|169
(195)
|CB
(27)
|
Rejzohn Wright
Oregon St. (123-165)
|170
(150)
|QB
(9)
|
Jaren Hall
BYU (130-161)
|171
(115)
|RB
(16)
|
Sean Tucker
Syracuse (142-181)
|172
(168)
|S
(14)
|
Ronnie Hickman
Ohio St. (145-198)
|173
(135)
|RB
(17)
|
Kenny McIntosh
Georgia (106-140)
|174
(96)
|EDGE
(27)
|
Mike Morris
Michigan (127-167)
|175
(256)
|S
(15)
|
Jason Taylor II
Oklahoma St. (154-168)
|176
(243)
|TE
(10)
|
Will Mallory
Miami (FL) (129-178)
|177
(175)
|WR
(20)
|
Andrei Iosivas
Princeton (119-140)
|178
(133)
|S
(16)
|
Trey Dean III
Florida (105-179)
|179
(180)
|TE
(11)
|
Davis Allen
Clemson (143-165)
|181
(172)
|CB
(28)
|
Myles Brooks
Louisiana Tech (133-137)
|182
(235)
|CB
(29)
|
Starling Thomas V
UAB (118-153)
|183
(151)
|WR
(21)
|
Charlie Jones
Purdue (127-187)
|184
(118)
|WR
(23)
|
Dontayvion Wicks
Virginia (137-191)
|185
(173)
|T
(15)
|
Nick Broeker
Ole Miss (138-146)
|186
(179)
|EDGE
(28)
|
Dylan Horton
TCU (124-193)
|187
(248)
|S
(17)
|
Kaevon Merriweather
Iowa (113-177)
|188
(184)
|EDGE
(29)
|
Tavius Robinson
Ole Miss (91-91)
|190
(224)
|WR
(26)
|
Elijah Higgins
Stanford (122-178)
|192
(231)
|T
(16)
|
Carter Warren
Pittsburgh (140-184)
|193
(188)
|T
(17)
|
Richard Gouraige
Florida (126-178)
|194
(171)
|G
(9)
|
Jaxson Kirkland
Washington (171-189)
|195
(214)
|CB
(30)
|
Darrell Luter Jr.
S. Alabama (150-200)
|196
(166)
|EDGE
(31)
|
Thomas Incoom
C. Michigan (146-163)
|197
(191)
|S
(18)
|
DeMarcco Hellams
Alabama (144-191)
|198
(200)
|DT
(14)
|
Cameron Young
Mississippi St. (149-161)
|199
(205)
|CB
(31)
|
Alex Austin
Oregon St. (111-111)
Going into Saturday’s fourth round, four players expected to go in the second round remain available: cornerback Kelee Ringo of Georgia (ranked 38th), edge rusher Adetomiwa Adebawore of Northwestern (43rd) safety Antonio Johnson of Texas A&M (57th) and tackle Dawand Jones from Ohio St. (58th).
14 players expected to go in the third round also remain on the board — including tackle Blake Freeland of BYU (ranked 80th), edge rusher Isaiah McGuire of Missouri (90th) and wide receiver AT Perry of Wake Forest (92nd).
This might make you wonder if a large number of players have been selected much earlier than the rankings would have predicted — and that’s exactly what has happened. Through the first three rounds of the draft in 2022, the average pick was 4.6 spots ahead of expectation. Through the first three rounds in Kansas City, that figure is 13.5!
Five of the 102 players drafted so far were taken more than 100 spots earlier than their rankings would have suggested. Nine have been taken at least two rounds early and 18 were taken at least one round early.
So those who reported that the draft would be quite unpredictable — including Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer and NBC Sports’ Peter King — were exactly right.
And while it is true that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has reached on two of his three picks, many other teams have been far worse. On average, Kansas City’ three selections have been made 10 picks earlier than predicted by our rankings. So far, 13 teams have higher averages — and eight of those are over twice as high as Kansas City’s!
Following the trades made before picking Rashee Rice and Wanya Morris, Kansas City goes into Day 3 with five selections remaining.
- Round 1, Pick 32 (31st overall): DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
- Round 2, Pick 24* (55th overall): WR Rashee Rice
- Round 3, Pick 29** (92nd overall): OL Wanya Morris
- Round 4, Pick 32 (134th overall)
- Round 5, Pick 32 (166th overall)
- Round 6, Pick 1 (178th overall)
- Round 6, Pick 17* (194th overall)
- Round 7, Pick 33 (250th overall)
*acquired in Day 2 trade with the Detroit Lions
**acquired in Day 2 trade with the Cincinnati Bengals
