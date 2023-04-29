Starting on Wednesday, we brought you our annual consensus draft prospect ranking based on lists from five sources: ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network and Draftek. On Friday, we updated that list following the first round — and now with Day 3 in front of us, we’re taking our final look at the top 100 prospects still remaining.

Below the table, we’ll detail some hits (and misses) from Friday night’s picks.

Top 100 Prospects

(Thru Rd 3, Pk 102) Rnk

(Prev) Pos

(PosRnk) Player

School (Rnk Range) 38

(25) CB

(7) Kelee Ringo

Georgia (17-66) 43

(90) EDGE

(9) Adetomiwa Adebawore

Northwestern (38-56) 57

(24) S

(2) Antonio Johnson

Texas A&M (31-98) 58

(43) T

(7) Dawand Jones

Ohio St. (31-89) 66

(31) CB

(11) Clark Phillips III

Utah (37-94) 68

(154) WR

(8) Tyler Scott

Cincinnati (51-86) 80

(87) T

(9) Blake Freeland

BYU (66-108) 81

(146) CB

(12) Darius Rush

S. Carolina (70-101) 86

(74) C

(3) Luke Wypler

Ohio St. (54-123) 88

(69) S

(6) JL Skinner

Boise St. (57-134) 89

(140) RB

(6) Roschon Johnson

Texas (79-119) 90

(109) EDGE

(15) Isaiah McGuire

Missouri (75-115) 91

(65) T

(10) Jaelyn Duncan

Maryland (80-137) 92

(88) WR

(14) AT Perry

Wake Forest (88-124) 93

(187) CB

(14) Cory Trice

Purdue (77-177) 98

(70) S

(7) Jammie Robinson

Florida St. (83-160) 99

(81) CB

(15) Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TCU (69-180) 100

(117) WR

(16) Trey Palmer

Nebraska (42-151) 103

(67) CB

(17) Jaylon Jones

Texas A&M (52-196) 104

(124) EDGE

(18) Karl Brooks

Bowling Green (67-173) 105

(82) LB

(6) Henry To'oTo'o

Alabama (83-156) 108

(134) DT

(9) Moro Ojomo

Texas (81-141) 110

(132) CB

(19) Kei'Trel Clark

Louisville (102-130) 111

(104) EDGE

(19) Nick Herbig

Wisconsin (64-192) 112

(225) G

(3) Chandler Zavala

N. Carolina St. (78-134) 113

(58) CB

(20) Eli Ricks

Alabama (79-174) 114

(91) EDGE

(20) Colby Wooden

Auburn (96-155) 116

(100) RB

(9) Zach Evans

Ole Miss (104-151) 117

(59) S

(8) Christopher Smith

Georgia (87-170) 118

(108) DT

(10) Jaquelin Roy

LSU (93-130) 119

(103) WR

(17) Parker Washington

Penn St. (97-173) 121

(129) RB

(10) Israel Abanikanda

Pittsburgh (66-132) 123

(49) EDGE

(21) Andre Carter II

Army (68-193) 124

(159) S

(10) Daniel Scott

California (109-162) 125

(174) G

(4) Braeden Daniels

Utah (117-166) 126

(112) C

(4) Olusegun Oluwatimi

Michigan (110-165) 127

(246) CB

(21) Terell Smith

Minnesota (104-136) 129

(125) QB

(6) Jake Haener

Fresno St. (109-175) 130

(77) LB

(8) Noah Sewell

Oregon (50-179) 131

(47) WR

(18) Kayshon Boutte

LSU (104-131) 132

(141) CB

(22) Jakorian Bennett

Maryland (54-196) 135

(121) WR

(19) Xavier Hutchinson

Iowa St. (94-166) 136

(128) RB

(11) Eric Gray

Oklahoma (120-169) 137

(142) RB

(12) Chase Brown

Illinois (106-160) 138

(223) TE

(9) Zack Kuntz

Old Dominion (86-160) 139

(85) CB

(23) Kyu Blu Kelly

Stanford (118-182) 140

(217) T

(13) Nick Saldiveri

Old Dominion (80-179) 141

(106) S

(11) Brandon Joseph

Notre Dame (107-161) 143

(161) LB

(9) Ivan Pace Jr.

Cincinnati (113-176) 144

(148) S

(12) Jay Ward

LSU (109-148) 145

(102) G

(5) Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Alabama (112-195) 146

(105) EDGE

(22) KJ Henry

Clemson (104-198) 147

(119) LB

(10) Owen Pappoe

Auburn (125-164) 149

(114) RB

(13) DeWayne McBride

UAB (98-197) 150

(120) EDGE

(23) Nick Hampton

Appalachian St. (112-174) 151

(0) QB

(7) Dorian Thompson-Robinson

UCLA (120-193) 152

(158) EDGE

(24) Jalen Redmond

Oklahoma (59-180) 153

(94) G

(6) Andrew Vorhees

USC (117-175) 154

(204) EDGE

(25) Yasir Abdullah

Louisville (108-176) 155

(290) G

(7) Anthony Bradford

LSU (105-199) 156

(98) QB

(8) Tanner McKee

Stanford (81-190) 157

(165) T

(14) Warren McClendon

Georgia (115-194) 158

(0) G

(8) Sidy Sow

E. Michigan (123-156) 159

(127) DT

(13) Keondre Coburn

Texas (117-199) 160

(283) S

(13) Anthony Johnson Jr.

Iowa St. (90-195) 161

(149) CB

(24) Mekhi Garner

LSU (102-173) 162

(240) RB

(14) Deuce Vaughn

Kansas St. (109-164) 163

(222) RB

(15) Keaton Mitchell

E. Carolina (116-197) 164

(157) WR

(22) Jalen Moreno-Cropper

Fresno St. (153-165) 165

(163) EDGE

(26) Viliami Fehoko

San Jose St. (130-158) 166

(139) CB

(25) Carrington Valentine

Kentucky (93-174) 168

(230) CB

(26) Cameron Mitchell

Northwestern (111-196) 169

(195) CB

(27) Rejzohn Wright

Oregon St. (123-165) 170

(150) QB

(9) Jaren Hall

BYU (130-161) 171

(115) RB

(16) Sean Tucker

Syracuse (142-181) 172

(168) S

(14) Ronnie Hickman

Ohio St. (145-198) 173

(135) RB

(17) Kenny McIntosh

Georgia (106-140) 174

(96) EDGE

(27) Mike Morris

Michigan (127-167) 175

(256) S

(15) Jason Taylor II

Oklahoma St. (154-168) 176

(243) TE

(10) Will Mallory

Miami (FL) (129-178) 177

(175) WR

(20) Andrei Iosivas

Princeton (119-140) 178

(133) S

(16) Trey Dean III

Florida (105-179) 179

(180) TE

(11) Davis Allen

Clemson (143-165) 181

(172) CB

(28) Myles Brooks

Louisiana Tech (133-137) 182

(235) CB

(29) Starling Thomas V

UAB (118-153) 183

(151) WR

(21) Charlie Jones

Purdue (127-187) 184

(118) WR

(23) Dontayvion Wicks

Virginia (137-191) 185

(173) T

(15) Nick Broeker

Ole Miss (138-146) 186

(179) EDGE

(28) Dylan Horton

TCU (124-193) 187

(248) S

(17) Kaevon Merriweather

Iowa (113-177) 188

(184) EDGE

(29) Tavius Robinson

Ole Miss (91-91) 190

(224) WR

(26) Elijah Higgins

Stanford (122-178) 192

(231) T

(16) Carter Warren

Pittsburgh (140-184) 193

(188) T

(17) Richard Gouraige

Florida (126-178) 194

(171) G

(9) Jaxson Kirkland

Washington (171-189) 195

(214) CB

(30) Darrell Luter Jr.

S. Alabama (150-200) 196

(166) EDGE

(31) Thomas Incoom

C. Michigan (146-163) 197

(191) S

(18) DeMarcco Hellams

Alabama (144-191) 198

(200) DT

(14) Cameron Young

Mississippi St. (149-161) 199

(205) CB

(31) Alex Austin

Oregon St. (111-111)

Going into Saturday’s fourth round, four players expected to go in the second round remain available: cornerback Kelee Ringo of Georgia (ranked 38th), edge rusher Adetomiwa Adebawore of Northwestern (43rd) safety Antonio Johnson of Texas A&M (57th) and tackle Dawand Jones from Ohio St. (58th).

14 players expected to go in the third round also remain on the board — including tackle Blake Freeland of BYU (ranked 80th), edge rusher Isaiah McGuire of Missouri (90th) and wide receiver AT Perry of Wake Forest (92nd).

This might make you wonder if a large number of players have been selected much earlier than the rankings would have predicted — and that’s exactly what has happened. Through the first three rounds of the draft in 2022, the average pick was 4.6 spots ahead of expectation. Through the first three rounds in Kansas City, that figure is 13.5!

Five of the 102 players drafted so far were taken more than 100 spots earlier than their rankings would have suggested. Nine have been taken at least two rounds early and 18 were taken at least one round early.

So those who reported that the draft would be quite unpredictable — including Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer and NBC Sports’ Peter King — were exactly right.

And while it is true that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has reached on two of his three picks, many other teams have been far worse. On average, Kansas City’ three selections have been made 10 picks earlier than predicted by our rankings. So far, 13 teams have higher averages — and eight of those are over twice as high as Kansas City’s!

Following the trades made before picking Rashee Rice and Wanya Morris, Kansas City goes into Day 3 with five selections remaining.

Round 1, Pick 32 (31st overall): DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

(31st overall): DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Round 2, Pick 24* (55th overall): WR Rashee Rice

(55th overall): WR Rashee Rice Round 3, Pick 29** (92nd overall): OL Wanya Morris

(92nd overall): OL Wanya Morris Round 4, Pick 32 (134th overall)

(134th overall) Round 5, Pick 32 (166th overall)

(166th overall) Round 6, Pick 1 (178th overall)

(178th overall) Round 6, Pick 17* (194th overall)

(194th overall) Round 7, Pick 33 (250th overall)

*acquired in Day 2 trade with the Detroit Lions

**acquired in Day 2 trade with the Cincinnati Bengals