While it feels like the majority of the action has happened at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs’ draft class may not even be halfway done. To add to their existing three selections — defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, wide receiver Rashee Rice and offensive tackle Wanya Morris — the Chiefs have five picks available on Day 3.

Looking at needs, the team really should address the interior of its defensive line — but outside of that, there is some freedom. There are multiple scenarios where the Chiefs could look at taking the “best player available.”

Here are five prospects Kansas City could find intriguing.

Keondre Coburn, defensive tackle, Texas

If it’s true that the Chiefs tried to trade up in the first round to secure Michigan nose tackle Mazi Smith, then the team likely still wants to address the interior of the defensive line.

Colburn is a pure nose tackle. At 6 feet 2 and 332 pounds, he is one of the heaviest at his position in this class. He has a wide frame that allows him to eat up space — but he also has a punch to jolt offensive linemen. His stout frame allows him to eat double teams, but he also has short arms that can make it harder to shed blocks.

He’s actually a pretty similar player to Kansas City’s Derrick Nnadi, against whom he would be competing for the starting nose tackle spot.

Andrei Iosivas, wide receiver, Princeton

On Day 2, the Chiefs secured a wide receiver who can win against press coverage, play through physical coverage and make tough catches over the middle of the field or in traffic.

If they want to double up on the position, it would make sense to go after a speed threat with impressive vertical ability. Iosivas fits that bill. He brings a big frame — 6 feet 3 and 205 pounds — and good athletic testing results: a 4.43 40-yard dash, a 39-inch vertical leap, and a 10-foot-8 broad jump.

When you watch him, it’s clear that his calling card is being a deep threat: pushing the top of defensive coverages and winning at the catch point. During the 2022 season, four of his seven touchdowns came on throws of 20 or more yards downfield.

He could be the team’s future deep threat — and in the meantime, could be a contributor on special teams.

Sean Tucker, running back, Syracuse

If the Chiefs want to take their annual swing on a player who is much more talented than his draft stock would suggest, this Syracuse running back could be the guy.

Heading into 2022, Tucker was considered one of the top running backs in the 2023 class. Over three seasons, Tucker had accumulated 3,804 total yards and 31 touchdowns; he averaged 5.4 yards per carry, but also caught 64 passes.

He’s an efficient runner who reads the flow of a box well. He can cut back effectively in zone schemes — and when it’s there, has the explosiveness to burst through a vertical seam. He also looks like a confident receiver with soft hands.

But at the NFL Combine, Tucker was flagged for a medical issue that prevented him from working out in Indianapolis or at his Pro Day. It may make him fall — but if the Chiefs feel good about his physical condition, they could get a really exciting complement to Isiah Pacheco.

Jay Ward, defensive back, LSU

While the Chiefs’ defensive backfield is not desperate for bodies, it’s still important to continue adding players to the secondary; you can never have enough cornerbacks or safeties.

In Ward, they could get a little of both. To most analysts, he projects as a safety — but he had 408 collegiate snaps as an outside cornerback. He does not have an ideal frame for an NFL safety — weighing just 188 pounds — but he has solid arm length (32 1⁄ 2 inches) that allows him to be physical at the start of a route in press coverage.

He has the profile of a cornerback — sometimes showing good things in pure man coverage — but also has a safety’s competitiveness and willingness to attack downhill. Either way, he is a fit for Kansas City’s defensive backfield.