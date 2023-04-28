Following a minor trade up to the 92nd selection in Friday night’s NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Oklahoma tackle Wanya Morris.

In his two years in Norman, Morris saw time at left tackle in 2021 — and at right tackle in 2022. Speaking with Kansas City media after his selection, he claimed not to know which role his new team expects him to fill.

“I think my versatility speaks for itself,” he said. “I don’t know where I’m going to go out there and play. I’m going to play wherever they need me to play. I just got drafted, so I’m just enjoying this moment. Whatever they need me to play, I’m going to play. That’s that.”

Whatever his eventual role, Morris is ready to do what is required to master the position.

“Things I can take with me,” he explained, “[are] my training and my ability to learn — because you can never learn too much. My ability to learn from the guys they have there already in place and the ability to mold me to the program. I’m excited to do those things.”

One of those “guys already in place” is Chiefs right guard Trey Smith. Morris originally committed to Tennessee as a five-star recruit in 2019 — where he was Smith’s teammate for two seasons. He later transferred to Oklahoma after a recruiting scandal involving the Volunteers’ coaching staff.

“[Smith] was one of the first people who called me when I got the pick,” Morris recalled. “I can’t tell you how good it feels to get those acknowledgments from the guys that you see doing great in the league — and just to know that I’m going to be there battling with him. We’re going to start off where we left off.”

Morris’ new teammate, however, was blunt about what the rookie will soon face.

“He told me to expect work — don’t expect anything,” Morris explained. “Don’t go in there with any expectations. Go in there and just do your job and work. Work your ass. That’s what I’m fixing to do.”

Having played in the Big 12 the past two seasons, Morris is also familiar with Kansas City’s first round selection: defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah out of Kansas State.

“[He’s] strong, physical, and fast,” Morris observed of his new teammate. “We’re only going to make each other better. At this point, let’s work. Let’s make each other better each and every day. We’ve both got people to feed, so let’s do it.”

Of course, coming to the Chiefs means extra scrutiny will be on him, because he will be charged with keeping the face of the league — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — healthy and free from pressure. Morris appreciates the challenge.

“I’m excited to be protecting a quarterback like that,” he declared. “That’s a billion-dollar quarterback. I’m excited to go to work and play with people I’ve played with before. I know [Chiefs center Creed Humphrey] a little. And I’ve got Trey... I’m excited to get to work with my guys. I just got drafted so I’m still taking in this moment. It’s hard to think about what I’m going to do and when things are going to happen. I’m still stuck in the moment; I’m still in awe of the moment.”