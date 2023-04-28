After trading up in the second round for wide receiver Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach wasted no time to trade up for his next target — but this time, the Chiefs trade partner was a bitter rival: the Cincinnati Bengals.

The details of the trade were pretty straightforward: the Chiefs sent the 95th pick (and the 217th pick from the sixth round) to the Bengals in exchange for the 92nd overall pick.

This allowed the Chiefs to move the Bengals — who were reported to be in the market for an offensive tackle — out of the way. They also leapfrogged the Pitsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams had selected tackles in the first round, but Kansas City wasn’t risking the chance that either team would take another one.

With the 92nd pick, Kansas City selected Wanya Morris, an offensive tackle from Oklahoma.

The #Chiefs trade up to No. 92 in the #NFLDraft to take Oklahoma tackle Wanya Morris!#PFN365 Draft Hub ➡️ https://t.co/9ojRIs3h6g pic.twitter.com/1UznKJhOMo — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 29, 2023

At 6 feet 5 and 307 pounds — and with 35 1/8-inch arms and 10 1/4-inch hands — Morris meets all of the size guidelines that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and offensive line coach Andy Heck covet in their offensive linemen. Morris will compete with fellow offensive linemen Lucas Niang and Prince Tega Wanogho for the team’s starting right tackle spot.

Chiefs Draft Picks (8)

Round 1, Pick 32 (31st overall): DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

(92nd overall): OL Wanya Morris Round 4, Pick 32 (134th overall)

(134th overall) Round 5, Pick 32 (166th overall)

(166th overall) Round 6, Pick 1 (178th overall)

(178th overall) Round 6, Pick 17* (194th overall)

(194th overall) Round 7, Pick 33 (250th overall)

*acquired in Day 2 trade with the Detroit Lions

**acquired in Day 2 trade with the Cincinnati Bengals