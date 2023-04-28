Full Chiefs-Lions trade terms as Chiefs acquire Rashee Rice

Late in the first round, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach attempted to move up and was unsuccessful in finding a dance partner. Veach wasn't risking the same outcome on Day 2 of the draft, especially given Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and Michigan State pass-catcher Jayden Reed came off the board.

Veach phoned Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and worked out a trade that sent Detroit's second-round pick at No. 55 and a sixth-round choice at No. 194 in exchange for Kansas City's second-round pick at No. 63, its fourth-round pick at No. 122, and its seventh-round pick at No. 249.

With the 55th pick they acquired, the Chiefs selected Southern Methodist University wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Welcome to Kansas City, Rashee. pic.twitter.com/niZHdfroFr — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) April 29, 2023

At 6'1" and 204 lb., Rice had a breakout year in 2022.

He hauled in 96 receptions for 1,344 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will presumably come in and compete for snaps early on. The trade leaves the Chiefs with seven remaining picks in the draft.