The Kansas City Chiefs selected Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris as the 92nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They traded up three spots to do it, sending third-round pick No. 95 and sixth-round pick No. 217 to the Cincinnati Bengals to move up.

6’5” | 307 lbs. | Oklahoma

Grayson, Georgia

Background: Born and raised in the Atlanta area, Morris started playing football at a very young age and developed into an intriguing offensive tackle and defensive end in high school. As a five-star recruit, he committed to the University of Tennesee — playing there for two seasons before transferring to Oklahoma. There, he played both left tackle and right tackle — but finished his career as the team’s right tackle in 2022. He earned second-team All-Big 12 last season.

Strengths: Morris’ body type is a very good fit for the Chiefs and how head coach Andy Reid usually values what he wants at the offensive tackle position. He has very long arms (35 1/8-inch arms) and bigger hands (10 1/4 inches). That is paired with quick footwork, showing off good athleticism for his position, which shows up in his pass setting and as a run blocker at the second level.

Weaknesses: Morris will need to put on weight at the NFL level, strengthening his profile to take on bull rushes better and hold up in run blocking easier. He doesn’t physically dominate defenders across from him at the snap, rather winning with length and the ability to mirror a rusher. He’ll need his technique cleaned up; he gets off-balanced too easily.

How he fits with the Chiefs: Morris can come in and compete for the right tackle position — but that doesn’t mean he will win. He has some development to go through, and the existing players at that position could be more immediately ready. However, I wouldn’t rule out Morris seeing a spot in the starting lineup; he’ll firmly be in the mix.

