The Kansas City Chiefs selected SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice with the 55th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, trading away picks 63, 122 and 249 to receive picks 55 and 194 from the Detroit Lions.

Meet Patrick Mahomes’ newest weapon…



pic.twitter.com/YBbtxWjBur — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) April 29, 2023

6 feet 1 | 204 pounds | SMU

North Richland Hills, Texas

Background: Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Rice moved to Texas at a young age and started playing football very young as well. He combined that with a basketball and track background to become a three-star recruit in football, staying in state and attending Southern Methodist University. Over four collegiate seasons, Rice totaled 233 catches, 3,111 yards and 25 touchdowns. He earned first-team all-conference honors in 2022 and was invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl this offseason.

Strengths: Rice is an impressive blend of size and athleticism. At the NFL Combine, Rice ran a 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds — but his 10-yard split was 1.49 seconds, one of the fastest results in the event. He also had a 41-inch vertical jump plus a 10 feet 8 broad jump. That athleticism can show up in his tape, winning off the ball against press and being able to create separation down the field.

Weaknesses: When you watch Rice on tape, he is an inconsistent player. He looks really good off the snap, but there are times he doesn’t finish a repetition like he should — whether that’s securing a catch or running all the way through his route. He doesn’t have the top-end speed that some of his athletic testing would suggest, he is more impressive in short areas.

How he fits with the Chiefs: Rice fills a slot in the Chiefs’ receiving room that they needed to fill. They have smaller, quicker receivers that can win on quick passes — but Rice can play on the perimeter, win through physical coverage and make plays in contested areas. He’ll need to be more consistent at the NFL level to live up to this pick, but he has the ceiling of a legitimate weapon on the outside.

Chiefs Draft Picks (10)

Round 1, Pick 32 (31st overall): DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

(31st overall): DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Round 2, Pick 24* (55th overall): WR Rashee Rice

(55th overall): WR Rashee Rice Round 3, Pick 32 (95th overall)

(95th overall) Round 4, Pick 32 (134th overall)

(134th overall) Round 5, Pick 32 (166th overall)

(166th overall) Round 6, Pick 1 (178th overall)

(178th overall) Round 6, Pick 17* (194th overall)

(194th overall) Round 6, Pick 40 (217th overall)

(217th overall) Round 7, Pick 33 (250th overall)

*acquired in Day 2 trade with the Detroit Lions