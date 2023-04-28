The Kansas City Chiefs have made a selection in the third round!

With the 95th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Chiefs took Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris. We have insta-grades from the three members of the Arrowhead Pride Draft Team.

Ron: I am a big fan of the order the Chiefs decided to attack the positions they needed in this draft. Missing out on the top tier of offensive tackles, the next time it made sense to attack the position was with their third-round selection.

I would have rather selected Ohio State’s Dawand Jones, Maryland’s Jaelyn Duncan or Old Dominion’s Nick Saldiveri, but that’s not because Morris is a bad fit in Kansas City. He has the requisite arm length, foot speed and pedigree as a former five-star recruit. He has experience at left and right tackle, making him a viable option to be the swing tackle at the very least.

Morris is a good addition to the room, whether he becomes the starter at right tackle or he pushes another player to perform better. He should eventually be a starter; he just fits the Chiefs’ system too well.

Grade: B+

Caleb: If Andy Reid were to create an offensive lineman in a lab, he would look a lot like Wanya Morris. With 35-inch arms and smooth footwork Morris used some good functional athletic ability to mirror defenders and fight off pass rushers. His movement skills are good for a tackle, and he can use this to develop into a great fit for the Chiefs.

For him to become the starter, he must continue to improve his functional strength and develop his hands better. He can allow edge rushers to bull him into the backfield and win the inside-hand battle too frequently. It will be an interesting competition at right tackle come training camp time.

Grade: B-

Nate: Wanya Morris is really talented. His foot speed is terrific and he plays with good physicality. Morris has the requisite length as well. He mainly needs to clean up his hand placement and punch. I love adding Morris to the right tackle room and having him compete with Lucas Niang, Darrian Kinnard and Prince Tega-Wanogho. I would bet Morris wins the job.

Grade: A