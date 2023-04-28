NFL Draft 2023: Day 2 live blog, trades, updates, picks and fan discussion

Welcome to our Arrowhead Pride 2023 NFL Draft live tracker. Click here for everything you need to know about how to watch the draft. Bet on the draft at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This article will host updates regarding Kansas City Chiefs rumors, reactions to Day 2 selections, trade updates, hot takes — and more — while also serving as an open thread for discussion in the comments. The Chiefs are currently scheduled to make two picks on Friday evening: 63 in the second round, and 95 in the third.

[8:36 PM] After evaluating the board and looking through things it is possible the Chiefs aren't done at receiver yet. There will be some guys toward the back end of the third round to keep an eye on. They have their big body player, will they go after speed next? (Caleb James)

[8:32 PM] After taking advantage of some nacho’s in the wake of the Chiefs drafting Rashee Rice, I came back to the table in time to see that the Lions traded up to get Hendon Hooker. Very good slot for him to go. (Caleb James)

[8:09 PM] The Denver Broncos finally made a draft pick in 2023: they traded up into the back of the second round and selected Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. I was a big fan of him in the pre-draft process, I believe he could live up to a comparison to former Indianapolis Colts’ wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (Ron Kopp Jr.)

[8:09 PM] We are back to update the live blog, we had to take a quick break to get all of the articles up reacting to Rice. What we missed while we were gone:

The Los Angeles Chargers getting an intriguing pass rusher in USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu

The Dallas Cowboys taking Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker off the board, someone I thought could be an intriguing target for the Chiefs on Day 3.

Another tight end went off the board a few picks later: the Jacksonville Jaguars took Penn State’s Brenton Strange, a raw prospect with impressive reps of blocking.

If the Chiefs want tight end, they’ll have to act on it sooner than later. (Ron Kopp Jr.)

[7:51 PM] The Chiefs draft wide receiver Rashee Rice with the 55th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Rice is a high-level athlete who brings plenty of contested catch ability as well as yard-after-catch capabilities. A breakout senior season at SMU saw him put up over 1,000 yards and ten touchdowns. It feels like the Chiefs might have taken him a little high, but for the second consecutive year, they add a wideout in the second round. (Caleb James)

[7:39 PM] Trade!! The Chiefs have traded up the board trading up with the Lions. They will select at 55 right behind the Chargers. They jump Jacksonville and New York. (Caleb James)

TRADE ALERT pic.twitter.com/bfTDUTGjyO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2023

[7:36 PM] The Chicago Bears took an intriguing defensive lineman off the board: Florida’s Gervon Dexter. His size would have tempted the Chiefs, although he needs some refinement as an overall player. Either way, he would’ve been a worthwhile swing at 63, but he didn’t make it that far. (Ron Kopp Jr.)

[7:25 PM] I called it in an earlier post. The Pittsburgh Steelers take defensive tackle Keeanu Benton. He makes a lot of sense as an eventual replacement for defensive tackle Cam Heryward, but just fits the Steelers’ style of play in general. I have a feeling he will be a well-known name in a few years. (Ron Kopp Jr.)

[7:23 PM] Cody Mauch is selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This makes a lot of sense, mainly because Mauch is capable of playing any spot on the line. His physical demeanor and athletic ability could allow him to slide out to left tackle where the Bucs have a void. (Caleb James)

[7:16 PM] The tackles are starting to fall. This is getting interesting. (Caleb James)[

[7:15 PM] I really thought the Patriots would be a landing spot for Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton. Instead, they go with Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White. I’m hoping for a longer slide for Benton, but I could see the Pittsburgh Steelers being the team to stop the slide. (Ron Kopp Jr.)

[7:09 PM] An inner-division trade between the Packers and Lions results in the Lions grabbing Brian Branch. This is a great value at pick 45 and seems that they wanted to jump the Patriots possibly. Branch is the first safety off the board. (Caleb James)

[7:06 PM] Another Kansas State prospect is off the board: cornerback Julius Brents got taken by the Indianapolis Colts at pick 44. Brents was a very intriguing outside cornerback prospect, someone that would have fit very well into the Chiefs’ defensive scheme. If he lasted to 63, he may have been a “best player available.” (Ron Kopp Jr.)

[7:00 PM] The Packers give quarterback Jordan Love a new weapon with Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave. He should be a good vertical threat and make his presence felt up the seam of defenses, but it’s a projection, he is still a pretty raw prospect. This is a bet that he can be a legitimate weapon in the pass game. (Ron Kopp Jr.)

[6:57 PM] BJ Ojulari gets drafted by the Cardinals. He is a perfect scheme fit for what Gannon is going to implement on the defensive side of the ball. (Caleb James)

[6:52 PM] Notre Dame edge defender Foskey is off the board to New Orleans. Good. (Caleb James)

[6:47 PM] One of the AP staff’s favorite draft prospects just went off the board at pick 39: Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. His impressive blend of athleticism and physicality made him an ideal fit for the Chiefs, but he’ll now play wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Bryce Young. (Ron Kopp Jr.)

[6:41 PM] The Atlanta Falcons are loading up to run the ball by trading up to take Matthew Bergeron. A tackle at Syracuse he will likely move to guard in Atlanta where he an take advantage of his physical style of play and power. (Caleb James)

[6:39 PM] Unfortunately one of our guys is off the board. Seattle takes Derrick Hall at pick 37 and they get an absolute beast of a pass rusher. With power, bend, and length he was among the most intriguing edge prospects this class. (Caleb James)

[6:37 PM] The first interior offensive lineman of the draft comes off the board. The Rams take TCU’s Steve Avila, a light-footed guard that looks comfortable in pass protection fitting modern NFL offenses very well. (Ron Kopp Jr.)

[6:30 PM] The run on tight ends is one. The Las Vegas Raiders jump up and grab Michael Mayer from Notre Dame. They traded Darren Waller this offseason, and move up to fill a need with a blue-chip prospect. (Caleb James)

[6:25 PM] Sam LaPorta was my number one tight end of this draft class and he goes to Detroit. The need was there after they traded T.J. Hockenson mid-season, and LaPorta will bring a combination of route running and physicality after the catch. (Caleb James)

[6:24 PM] TRADE!! The Titans jump up to pick 33 and select Will Levis. This makes sense for the Titans. They stayed patient on day one and have their quarterback of the future. Levis will sit to start his career but will be in line to take over for Ryan Tannehill when his contract is up. (Caleb James)

[6:14 PM] It made too much sense for the Steelers to bring in the son of a former great. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. leads off Day 2, ending his slide by being selected by the team his father played linebacker for. He’s a physical cornerback with long arms that could have easily gone higher. (Ron Kopp Jr.)

[6:10 PM] 97 is a great number for a defensive end. Felix Anudike-Uzomah has the right aesthetic to start off his career. (Ron Kopp Jr.)

A hyphenated name? He'll fit right in pic.twitter.com/wOzKMPdzyx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 28, 2023

[6:07 PM] When will NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell give up on trying to get applause (Ron Kopp Jr.)

[5:57 PM] Almost go time!!! (Caleb James)

Day two is almost underway. pic.twitter.com/NCLhRh7g7r — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) April 28, 2023

[5:48 PM] I was a little surprised by some of these guys going home. I understand the disappointment of not being selected in the first, very much so from Levis, but it feels like all of the rest will have a chance to go within the first ten picks of the second round. (Caleb James)

Of the four players left in the green room last night, Alabama DB Brian Branch is the only one returning tonight.



Kentucky QB Will Levis, Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr., and Georgia Tech DE Keion White have all left. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 28, 2023

[5:37 PM] Dalton Kincaid was the only tight end off the board on day one, meaning there could be an early run on tight ends. I do not expect Michael Mayer or Darnell Washington to be on the board for long. (Caleb James)

[5:33 PM] The second wave of tackles and wide receivers is very interesting. Some names to keep an eye on during day two; Jonathan Mingo, Jayden Reed, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman, Josh Downs, Marvin Mims, Tyler Scott, Dawand Jones, Cody Mauch, Tyler Steen, Matthew Bergeron, Nick Salvideri, Wanya Morris, and Blake Freeland. (Caleb James)

The second wave of WR’s and OT’s is very interesting. Lots of talent and lots of questions marks. Groups of players like this is why day two is so fun. — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) April 28, 2023

[5:32 PM] According to Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers have received multiple offers for the 32nd pick in the draft, the top pick in tonight’s second round. With Kentucky quarterback Will Levis still on the board, it makes sense for a team like the Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, or Tennessee Titans to move up. (Ron Kopp Jr.)

[5:25 PM] Caleb James, Stephen Serda, and I are on the grounds to cover the NFL Draft. Walking the Draft experience, we noticed Chiefs’ right guard Trey Smith signing autographs, the Chiefs’ drum line, and a long line of unique NFL fans. We’re killing time, waiting for Round 2 to start at 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time. (Ron Kopp Jr.)