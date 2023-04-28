Updated consensus NFL Draft rankings — and Thursday’s hits and misses

On Wednesday, we brought you our annual consensus draft prospect ranking based on lists from five sources: ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network and Draftek. Now that the first round of the draft is behind us, here are the top 100 prospects still remaining.
Below the table, we’ll detail some hits (and misses) from Thursday night’s first-round picks.
Top 100 Prospects
(Thru Rd 1, Pk 31)
|Rnk
(Prev)
|Pos
(PosRnk)
|Player
School (Rnk Range)
|13
(10)
|CB
(3)
|
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn St. (10-23)
|15
(12)
|S
(1)
|
Brian Branch
Alabama (8-28)
|17
(17)
|QB
(4)
|
Will Levis
Kentucky (7-39)
|21
(15)
|TE
(2)
|
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame (17-26)
|32
(36)
|C
(1)
|
John Michael Schmitz
Minnesota (33-47)
|35
(26)
|CB
(6)
|
Cam Smith
S. Carolina (30-59)
|36
(29)
|G
(1)
|
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida (25-72)
|37
(38)
|LB
(1)
|
Drew Sanders
Arkansas (29-58)
|38
(25)
|CB
(7)
|
Kelee Ringo
Georgia (17-66)
|39
(57)
|TE
(3)
|
Darnell Washington
Georgia (35-73)
|40
(66)
|EDGE
(8)
|
Keion White
Georgia Tech (34-60)
|42
(64)
|G
(2)
|
Steve Avila
TCU (31-71)
|43
(90)
|EDGE
(9)
|
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Northwestern (38-56)
|45
(30)
|WR
(5)
|
Josh Downs
N. Carolina (35-76)
|46
(37)
|EDGE
(10)
|
BJ Ojulari
LSU (43-57)
|47
(75)
|QB
(5)
|
Hendon Hooker
Tennessee (31-81)
|48
(45)
|WR
(6)
|
Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee (46-61)
|49
(35)
|LB
(3)
|
Trenton Simpson
Clemson (34-71)
|50
(51)
|T
(6)
|
Cody Mauch
N. Dakota St. (44-62)
|51
(34)
|EDGE
(11)
|
Isaiah Foskey
Notre Dame (24-73)
|52
(44)
|TE
(4)
|
Luke Musgrave
Oregon St. (38-74)
|53
(50)
|EDGE
(12)
|
Derick Hall
Auburn (39-87)
|54
(92)
|CB
(8)
|
DJ Turner
Michigan (34-69)
|55
(137)
|CB
(9)
|
Julius Brents
Kansas St. (27-68)
|56
(99)
|C
(2)
|
Joe Tippmann
Wisconsin (41-67)
|57
(24)
|S
(2)
|
Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M (31-98)
|58
(43)
|T
(7)
|
Dawand Jones
Ohio St. (31-89)
|59
(62)
|WR
(7)
|
Cedric Tillman
Tennessee (32-77)
|60
(68)
|CB
(10)
|
Tyrique Stevenson
Miami (FL) (39-106)
|61
(76)
|TE
(5)
|
Sam LaPorta
Iowa (41-108)
|62
(73)
|DT
(5)
|
Keeanu Benton
Wisconsin (45-87)
|63
(56)
|T
(8)
|
Matthew Bergeron
Syracuse (45-96)
|64
(80)
|LB
(4)
|
Daiyan Henley
Washington St. (47-99)
|65
(95)
|S
(3)
|
Sydney Brown
Illinois (53-91)
|66
(31)
|CB
(11)
|
Clark Phillips III
Utah (37-94)
|67
(48)
|EDGE
(13)
|
Tuli Tuipulotu
USC (52-99)
|68
(154)
|WR
(8)
|
Tyler Scott
Cincinnati (51-86)
|69
(54)
|WR
(9)
|
Rashee Rice
SMU (70-85)
|70
(122)
|RB
(3)
|
Tyjae Spears
Tulane (58-90)
|71
(86)
|WR
(10)
|
Marvin Mims
Oklahoma (71-82)
|72
(136)
|WR
(11)
|
Jonathan Mingo
Ole Miss (44-124)
|73
(84)
|DT
(6)
|
Gervon Dexter
Florida (56-117)
|74
(33)
|DT
(7)
|
Siaki Ika
Baylor (49-108)
|75
(52)
|RB
(4)
|
Devon Achane
Texas A&M (49-100)
|76
(97)
|WR
(12)
|
Jayden Reed
Michigan St. (53-122)
|77
(83)
|WR
(13)
|
Nathaniel Dell
Houston (45-106)
|78
(72)
|RB
(5)
|
Zach Charbonnet
UCLA (50-122)
|79
(116)
|DT
(8)
|
Zacch Pickens
S. Carolina (67-110)
|80
(87)
|T
(9)
|
Blake Freeland
BYU (66-108)
|81
(146)
|CB
(12)
|
Darius Rush
S. Carolina (70-101)
|82
(153)
|CB
(13)
|
Jartavius Martin
Illinois (63-99)
|83
(71)
|TE
(6)
|
Tucker Kraft
S. Dakota St. (74-100)
|84
(63)
|S
(4)
|
Jordan Battle
Alabama (63-110)
|85
(61)
|EDGE
(14)
|
Zach Harrison
Ohio St. (76-116)
|86
(74)
|C
(3)
|
Luke Wypler
Ohio St. (54-123)
|87
(89)
|S
(5)
|
Ji'Ayir Brown
Penn St. (67-135)
|88
(69)
|S
(6)
|
JL Skinner
Boise St. (57-134)
|89
(140)
|RB
(6)
|
Roschon Johnson
Texas (79-119)
|90
(109)
|EDGE
(15)
|
Isaiah McGuire
Missouri (75-115)
|91
(65)
|T
(10)
|
Jaelyn Duncan
Maryland (80-137)
|92
(88)
|WR
(14)
|
AT Perry
Wake Forest (88-124)
|93
(187)
|CB
(14)
|
Cory Trice
Purdue (77-177)
|94
(110)
|RB
(7)
|
Tank Bigsby
Auburn (65-155)
|95
(152)
|WR
(15)
|
Michael Wilson
Stanford (61-131)
|96
(93)
|EDGE
(16)
|
Byron Young
Tennessee (71-100)
|97
(123)
|LB
(5)
|
Dorian Williams
Tulane (92-135)
|98
(70)
|S
(7)
|
Jammie Robinson
Florida St. (83-160)
|99
(81)
|CB
(15)
|
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
TCU (69-180)
|100
(117)
|WR
(16)
|
Trey Palmer
Nebraska (42-151)
|101
(79)
|CB
(16)
|
Garrett Williams
Syracuse (97-139)
|102
(208)
|EDGE
(17)
|
YaYa Diaby
Louisville (89-174)
|103
(67)
|CB
(17)
|
Jaylon Jones
Texas A&M (52-196)
|104
(124)
|EDGE
(18)
|
Karl Brooks
Bowling Green (67-173)
|105
(82)
|LB
(6)
|
Henry To'oTo'o
Alabama (83-156)
|106
(144)
|T
(11)
|
Wanya Morris
Oklahoma (64-148)
|107
(131)
|T
(12)
|
Tyler Steen
Alabama (80-188)
|108
(134)
|DT
(9)
|
Moro Ojomo
Texas (81-141)
|109
(130)
|CB
(18)
|
Riley Moss
Iowa (62-169)
|110
(132)
|CB
(19)
|
Kei'Trel Clark
Louisville (102-130)
|111
(104)
|EDGE
(19)
|
Nick Herbig
Wisconsin (64-192)
|112
(225)
|G
(3)
|
Chandler Zavala
N. Carolina St. (78-134)
|113
(58)
|CB
(20)
|
Eli Ricks
Alabama (79-174)
|114
(91)
|EDGE
(20)
|
Colby Wooden
Auburn (96-155)
|115
(111)
|RB
(8)
|
Kendre Miller
TCU (62-167)
|116
(100)
|RB
(9)
|
Zach Evans
Ole Miss (104-151)
|117
(59)
|S
(8)
|
Christopher Smith
Georgia (87-170)
|118
(108)
|DT
(10)
|
Jaquelin Roy
LSU (93-130)
|119
(103)
|WR
(17)
|
Parker Washington
Penn St. (97-173)
|120
(253)
|S
(9)
|
Marte Mapu
Sacramento St. (73-137)
|121
(129)
|RB
(10)
|
Israel Abanikanda
Pittsburgh (66-132)
|122
(251)
|TE
(7)
|
Brenton Strange
Penn St. (61-139)
|123
(49)
|EDGE
(21)
|
Andre Carter II
Army (68-193)
|124
(159)
|S
(10)
|
Daniel Scott
California (109-162)
|125
(174)
|G
(4)
|
Braeden Daniels
Utah (117-166)
|126
(112)
|C
(4)
|
Olusegun Oluwatimi
Michigan (110-165)
|127
(246)
|CB
(21)
|
Terell Smith
Minnesota (104-136)
|128
(107)
|LB
(7)
|
DeMarvion Overshown
Texas (88-196)
|129
(125)
|QB
(6)
|
Jake Haener
Fresno St. (109-175)
|130
(77)
|LB
(8)
|
Noah Sewell
Oregon (50-179)
|131
(47)
|WR
(18)
|
Kayshon Boutte
LSU (104-131)
The Houston Texans raised eyebrows as the draft opened, trading up to the third overall pick right after using the second overall pick for quarterback CJ Stroud. So right away, they landed not only the Ohio State quarterback, but the top-rated Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.
Through the first nine picks, teams stayed pretty close to our consolidated big board. But starting with the Chicago Bears at pick 10, there were five double-digit reaches in the next nine selections: Tenneesse tackle Darnell Wright (14 spots early for the Bears), Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (14 picks ahead of the board to the Detroit Lions), Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV (19 spots early for the New York Jets), Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (15 picks ahead of the board for the Washington Commanders) and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, who went to the Lions 23 picks early.
Those reaches led to an unusual situation: by the time the Seattle Seahawks were on the clock at 20, two running backs had been taken — but not a single wide receiver. The Seahawks got one of the first round’s best values (eight picks after expectation) by taking Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba — and then three more teams took the rest of the first-round wide receivers: TCU’s Quentin Johnston went to the Los Angeles Chargers, Boston College’s Zay Flowers landed with the Baltimore Ravens and USC’s Jordan Addison was taken by the Minnesota Vikings.
That run on wideouts helped set up the Cincinnati Bengals to get the first round’s best value when they took Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy 12 picks later than the board indicated — after the earlier string of reaches opened the door for the New England Patriots to get Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez 11 picks after the board anticipated.
But there was one other head-scratching pick: the Dallas Cowboys reached 18 spots to take Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith at 26. Almost immediately, there was a report that the Cowboys had declined a trade offer from the Chiefs for pick 26 — but then selected a player who very likely would have been available at Kansas City’s 31st pick. A later report said that Dallas had passed on the deal when it learned that Kansas City also wanted to get Smith. Kansas City certainly might have been interested in Smith — but if so, why would general manager Brett Veach tell the Cowboys what he had in mind?
Good values remain available. Going into the second round, the top four players were all expected to go in the first round. How long will they last? In 2021, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was the final first-round player to be selected with the 52nd pick. A year ago, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (who had been ranked 24th) lasted until the Tennessee Titans selected him with the 86th pick. Three picks earlier, the Philadelphia Eagles had taken 16th-ranked linebacker Nakobe Dean at 83.
The Chiefs now have nine picks remaining:
- Round 2, Pick 32 (63rd overall)
- Round 3, Pick 32 (95th overall)
- Round 4, Pick 20 (122nd overall)
- Round 4, Pick 32 (134th overall)
- Round 5, Pick 32 (166th overall)
- Round 6, Pick 1 (178th overall)
- Round 6, Pick 40 (217th overall)
- Round 7, Pick 32 (249th overall)
- Round 7, Pick 33 (250th overall)
Enjoy the second and third rounds on Friday night — and we’ll be back with an updated consensus ranking on Saturday morning.
Loading comments...