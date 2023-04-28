Updated consensus NFL Draft rankings — and Thursday’s hits and misses

On Wednesday, we brought you our annual consensus draft prospect ranking based on lists from five sources: ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network and Draftek. Now that the first round of the draft is behind us, here are the top 100 prospects still remaining.

Below the table, we’ll detail some hits (and misses) from Thursday night’s first-round picks.

Top 100 Prospects

(Thru Rd 1, Pk 31) Rnk

(Prev) Pos

(PosRnk) Player

School (Rnk Range) 13

(10) CB

(3) Joey Porter Jr.

Penn St. (10-23) 15

(12) S

(1) Brian Branch

Alabama (8-28) 17

(17) QB

(4) Will Levis

Kentucky (7-39) 21

(15) TE

(2) Michael Mayer

Notre Dame (17-26) 32

(36) C

(1) John Michael Schmitz

Minnesota (33-47) 35

(26) CB

(6) Cam Smith

S. Carolina (30-59) 36

(29) G

(1) O'Cyrus Torrence

Florida (25-72) 37

(38) LB

(1) Drew Sanders

Arkansas (29-58) 38

(25) CB

(7) Kelee Ringo

Georgia (17-66) 39

(57) TE

(3) Darnell Washington

Georgia (35-73) 40

(66) EDGE

(8) Keion White

Georgia Tech (34-60) 42

(64) G

(2) Steve Avila

TCU (31-71) 43

(90) EDGE

(9) Adetomiwa Adebawore

Northwestern (38-56) 45

(30) WR

(5) Josh Downs

N. Carolina (35-76) 46

(37) EDGE

(10) BJ Ojulari

LSU (43-57) 47

(75) QB

(5) Hendon Hooker

Tennessee (31-81) 48

(45) WR

(6) Jalin Hyatt

Tennessee (46-61) 49

(35) LB

(3) Trenton Simpson

Clemson (34-71) 50

(51) T

(6) Cody Mauch

N. Dakota St. (44-62) 51

(34) EDGE

(11) Isaiah Foskey

Notre Dame (24-73) 52

(44) TE

(4) Luke Musgrave

Oregon St. (38-74) 53

(50) EDGE

(12) Derick Hall

Auburn (39-87) 54

(92) CB

(8) DJ Turner

Michigan (34-69) 55

(137) CB

(9) Julius Brents

Kansas St. (27-68) 56

(99) C

(2) Joe Tippmann

Wisconsin (41-67) 57

(24) S

(2) Antonio Johnson

Texas A&M (31-98) 58

(43) T

(7) Dawand Jones

Ohio St. (31-89) 59

(62) WR

(7) Cedric Tillman

Tennessee (32-77) 60

(68) CB

(10) Tyrique Stevenson

Miami (FL) (39-106) 61

(76) TE

(5) Sam LaPorta

Iowa (41-108) 62

(73) DT

(5) Keeanu Benton

Wisconsin (45-87) 63

(56) T

(8) Matthew Bergeron

Syracuse (45-96) 64

(80) LB

(4) Daiyan Henley

Washington St. (47-99) 65

(95) S

(3) Sydney Brown

Illinois (53-91) 66

(31) CB

(11) Clark Phillips III

Utah (37-94) 67

(48) EDGE

(13) Tuli Tuipulotu

USC (52-99) 68

(154) WR

(8) Tyler Scott

Cincinnati (51-86) 69

(54) WR

(9) Rashee Rice

SMU (70-85) 70

(122) RB

(3) Tyjae Spears

Tulane (58-90) 71

(86) WR

(10) Marvin Mims

Oklahoma (71-82) 72

(136) WR

(11) Jonathan Mingo

Ole Miss (44-124) 73

(84) DT

(6) Gervon Dexter

Florida (56-117) 74

(33) DT

(7) Siaki Ika

Baylor (49-108) 75

(52) RB

(4) Devon Achane

Texas A&M (49-100) 76

(97) WR

(12) Jayden Reed

Michigan St. (53-122) 77

(83) WR

(13) Nathaniel Dell

Houston (45-106) 78

(72) RB

(5) Zach Charbonnet

UCLA (50-122) 79

(116) DT

(8) Zacch Pickens

S. Carolina (67-110) 80

(87) T

(9) Blake Freeland

BYU (66-108) 81

(146) CB

(12) Darius Rush

S. Carolina (70-101) 82

(153) CB

(13) Jartavius Martin

Illinois (63-99) 83

(71) TE

(6) Tucker Kraft

S. Dakota St. (74-100) 84

(63) S

(4) Jordan Battle

Alabama (63-110) 85

(61) EDGE

(14) Zach Harrison

Ohio St. (76-116) 86

(74) C

(3) Luke Wypler

Ohio St. (54-123) 87

(89) S

(5) Ji'Ayir Brown

Penn St. (67-135) 88

(69) S

(6) JL Skinner

Boise St. (57-134) 89

(140) RB

(6) Roschon Johnson

Texas (79-119) 90

(109) EDGE

(15) Isaiah McGuire

Missouri (75-115) 91

(65) T

(10) Jaelyn Duncan

Maryland (80-137) 92

(88) WR

(14) AT Perry

Wake Forest (88-124) 93

(187) CB

(14) Cory Trice

Purdue (77-177) 94

(110) RB

(7) Tank Bigsby

Auburn (65-155) 95

(152) WR

(15) Michael Wilson

Stanford (61-131) 96

(93) EDGE

(16) Byron Young

Tennessee (71-100) 97

(123) LB

(5) Dorian Williams

Tulane (92-135) 98

(70) S

(7) Jammie Robinson

Florida St. (83-160) 99

(81) CB

(15) Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TCU (69-180) 100

(117) WR

(16) Trey Palmer

Nebraska (42-151) 101

(79) CB

(16) Garrett Williams

Syracuse (97-139) 102

(208) EDGE

(17) YaYa Diaby

Louisville (89-174) 103

(67) CB

(17) Jaylon Jones

Texas A&M (52-196) 104

(124) EDGE

(18) Karl Brooks

Bowling Green (67-173) 105

(82) LB

(6) Henry To'oTo'o

Alabama (83-156) 106

(144) T

(11) Wanya Morris

Oklahoma (64-148) 107

(131) T

(12) Tyler Steen

Alabama (80-188) 108

(134) DT

(9) Moro Ojomo

Texas (81-141) 109

(130) CB

(18) Riley Moss

Iowa (62-169) 110

(132) CB

(19) Kei'Trel Clark

Louisville (102-130) 111

(104) EDGE

(19) Nick Herbig

Wisconsin (64-192) 112

(225) G

(3) Chandler Zavala

N. Carolina St. (78-134) 113

(58) CB

(20) Eli Ricks

Alabama (79-174) 114

(91) EDGE

(20) Colby Wooden

Auburn (96-155) 115

(111) RB

(8) Kendre Miller

TCU (62-167) 116

(100) RB

(9) Zach Evans

Ole Miss (104-151) 117

(59) S

(8) Christopher Smith

Georgia (87-170) 118

(108) DT

(10) Jaquelin Roy

LSU (93-130) 119

(103) WR

(17) Parker Washington

Penn St. (97-173) 120

(253) S

(9) Marte Mapu

Sacramento St. (73-137) 121

(129) RB

(10) Israel Abanikanda

Pittsburgh (66-132) 122

(251) TE

(7) Brenton Strange

Penn St. (61-139) 123

(49) EDGE

(21) Andre Carter II

Army (68-193) 124

(159) S

(10) Daniel Scott

California (109-162) 125

(174) G

(4) Braeden Daniels

Utah (117-166) 126

(112) C

(4) Olusegun Oluwatimi

Michigan (110-165) 127

(246) CB

(21) Terell Smith

Minnesota (104-136) 128

(107) LB

(7) DeMarvion Overshown

Texas (88-196) 129

(125) QB

(6) Jake Haener

Fresno St. (109-175) 130

(77) LB

(8) Noah Sewell

Oregon (50-179) 131

(47) WR

(18) Kayshon Boutte

LSU (104-131)

The Houston Texans raised eyebrows as the draft opened, trading up to the third overall pick right after using the second overall pick for quarterback CJ Stroud. So right away, they landed not only the Ohio State quarterback, but the top-rated Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Through the first nine picks, teams stayed pretty close to our consolidated big board. But starting with the Chicago Bears at pick 10, there were five double-digit reaches in the next nine selections: Tenneesse tackle Darnell Wright (14 spots early for the Bears), Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (14 picks ahead of the board to the Detroit Lions), Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV (19 spots early for the New York Jets), Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (15 picks ahead of the board for the Washington Commanders) and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, who went to the Lions 23 picks early.

Those reaches led to an unusual situation: by the time the Seattle Seahawks were on the clock at 20, two running backs had been taken — but not a single wide receiver. The Seahawks got one of the first round’s best values (eight picks after expectation) by taking Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba — and then three more teams took the rest of the first-round wide receivers: TCU’s Quentin Johnston went to the Los Angeles Chargers, Boston College’s Zay Flowers landed with the Baltimore Ravens and USC’s Jordan Addison was taken by the Minnesota Vikings.

That run on wideouts helped set up the Cincinnati Bengals to get the first round’s best value when they took Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy 12 picks later than the board indicated — after the earlier string of reaches opened the door for the New England Patriots to get Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez 11 picks after the board anticipated.

But there was one other head-scratching pick: the Dallas Cowboys reached 18 spots to take Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith at 26. Almost immediately, there was a report that the Cowboys had declined a trade offer from the Chiefs for pick 26 — but then selected a player who very likely would have been available at Kansas City’s 31st pick. A later report said that Dallas had passed on the deal when it learned that Kansas City also wanted to get Smith. Kansas City certainly might have been interested in Smith — but if so, why would general manager Brett Veach tell the Cowboys what he had in mind?

Good values remain available. Going into the second round, the top four players were all expected to go in the first round. How long will they last? In 2021, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was the final first-round player to be selected with the 52nd pick. A year ago, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (who had been ranked 24th) lasted until the Tennessee Titans selected him with the 86th pick. Three picks earlier, the Philadelphia Eagles had taken 16th-ranked linebacker Nakobe Dean at 83.

The Chiefs now have nine picks remaining:

Round 2, Pick 32 (63rd overall)

(63rd overall) Round 3, Pick 32 (95th overall)

(95th overall) Round 4, Pick 20 (122nd overall)

(122nd overall) Round 4, Pick 32 (134th overall)

(134th overall) Round 5, Pick 32 (166th overall)

(166th overall) Round 6, Pick 1 (178th overall)

(178th overall) Round 6, Pick 40 (217th overall)

(217th overall) Round 7, Pick 32 (249th overall)

(249th overall) Round 7, Pick 33 (250th overall)

Enjoy the second and third rounds on Friday night — and we’ll be back with an updated consensus ranking on Saturday morning.