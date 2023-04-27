 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Highlights of Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah

By Pete Sweeney
The Kansas City Chiefs selected Anudike-Uzomah with the No. 31 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

