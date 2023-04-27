NFL Draft results: Chiefs select defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah at No. 31

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah at pick No. 31 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Welcome (back) to Kansas City, Felix. pic.twitter.com/V9dkZ5O7QL — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) April 28, 2023

6 feet 3 | 255 pounds | Kansas State

Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Background: Anudike-Uzomah was born and raised in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, attending Lee’s Summit High School and playing football there. He became a three-star recruit, earning a place on the Kansas State football team. After an under-the-radar freshman season, Anudike-Uzomah exploded onto the scene as a true sophomore with 11 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He followed that up with a junior season that featured 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Strengths: As a pass rusher, Anudike-Uzomah is a balanced player, showing enough strength to effectively bullrush offensive tackles but also the flexibility to bend around the edge and win past a blocker’s outside shoulder. He mixes up his pass-rush plan well. He’s also a stout run defender, using good leverage to control blocks well and hold gaps.

Weaknesses: Anudike-Uzomah won’t fly off the ball necessarily — winning around the edge more with technique than with burst or explosion. He has much more room to grow into his frame, so he needs to work on adding the mass he needs. He has effective hands, but they aren’t always as powerful as other rushers of his size.

How he fits with the Chiefs: Right away, Anudike-Uzomah should come in and compete for a starting position on the edge of the defensive front. He may have to play on the weak side, opposite of defensive end George Karlaftis — who can play in the strong-side spot. He can play on all downs right away but has a very high ceiling to be the team’s best edge rusher if he fills into his physical profile.

