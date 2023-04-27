 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
NFL: NFL Draft-Kansas City Views

NFL Draft 2023: Chiefs picks, grades, news and interviews

All the news from the draft held at Union Station in Kansas City.

Contributors: Jared Sapp, Pete Sweeney, and John Dixon
/ new

As they continue their preparations to defend 2022’s Super Bowl title, the Kansas City Chiefs enter the NFL Draft at Kansas City’s Union Station with 10 picks — and with enough new free agents that it is anticipated general manager Brett Veach will be able to primarily consider the best players available. Still, the team is widely expected to be seeking a defensive end, tackle and wide receiver in the draft.

6 Total Updates Since
Apr 25, 2023, 10:05am CDT

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride