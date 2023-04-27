Most Chiefs fans won’t mind if Brett Veach trades out of the first round

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that the Chiefs’ fans remain very confident in how the team is being run.

Chiefs fan confidence

When we asked at the beginning of March, 99% of Kansas City fans approved of the team’s direction. Right after the opening wave of free agency, that dropped to 96%. But now on the eve of the NFL Draft, fan approval is back to the top of the scale.

Trading out of the first round

Whether or not the Chiefs might trade out of the first round of a draft that the team is hosting has been a hot-button topic ever since the end of the 2022 draft, when general manager Brett Veach joked that owner Clark Hunt had forbidden him from trading away 2023’s first-round pick. Hunt later confirmed it was all in jest — and recently, Veach said that “anything’s a possibility.” If it happens, only about one in four Chiefs fans say they will be disappointed.

Ready for BPA?

Immediately after the first wave of free agency, 70% of Chefs fans said they were satisfied with the team’s moves. Just over a month later, a similar number — almost two out of three — think the team has done enough in free agency that it will be able to concentrate on drafting the best available players this weekend.

Biggest team need?

Close to half of Kansas City’s fans think that the team’s most important need is for a new offensive tackle. More than one in three think the team’s most important need is an edge rusher — while about one in six think the teams need wide receivers. Back at the beginning of March, 56% thought edge rusher would be the biggest draft need, while 29% said tackle and just 9% believed it would be at wide receiver.

Thursday’s first pick

Three in four NFL fans from around the country think Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will be chosen with the first overall pick on Thursday night.

The first wide receiver

Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected by many to be the first wide receiver taken in the draft — and how early he is taken could be an indicator of what receivers will be available when the Chiefs pick at 31. Three in five NFL fans think Smith-Njigba will last at least until the 13th pick.

Top 10 running back?

Texas running back Bian Robinson is almost universally believed to be the best running back in the draft — and some analysts think he is the second-best player in the whole class. But only one in four NFL fans think Robinson will be taken in the first 10 picks.

Flowers vs. Hyatt

Both Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers and Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt have frequently been projected to the Chiefs at 31. But a substantial majority of NFL fans think Flowers will go first — which would make it more likely that Hyatt will be the wideout available to Kansas City at the end of the first round.

