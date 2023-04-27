2023 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, location and more

Starting Thursday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs host the NFL Draft from Kansas City’s Union Station.
Here’s everything you need to know to take in the draft:
Schedule
- Thursday, April 27 – 7 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) Round 1 (10 minutes per pick)
- Friday, April 28 – 6 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) Round 2 (7 minutes per pick) and Round 3 (5 minutes per pick)
- Saturday, April 29 – 11 a.m. (Arrowhead Time) Rounds 4-6 (5 minutes per pick) and Round 7 (4 minutes per pick)
Television coverage
- Thursday and Friday night will be carried live on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC. Saturday will be carried live on NFL Network and ESPN. All three days will also stream on the ABC, ESPN and NFL apps — and on NFL.com.
Attending in person
- While admission is free, fans must register in advance using the NFL OnePass app, which will generate the QR code required for admission. The main entrance is located at Wyandotte Street and Memorial Drive on the south side of the World War I Museum (Liberty Memorial) grounds.
- While the NFL Draft Theater will be the primary attraction, the league’s theme park — the NFL Draft Experience — will be located on the south side of the museum grounds. Fans will be able to test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take part in photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and all 56 Super Bowl rings. Admission is free, but fans must register in advance with the NFL OnePass app. It will be open from Noon to 10 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday — and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- Expect tight security. Clear bags smaller than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will be allowed, as are small clutches and purses. Backpacks, however, will not be allowed. Fans may not bring chairs, stools or other seats. Umbrellas, Frisbees and beach balls — along with alcohol and animals — are also prohibited. Please read the full list of allowed and prohibited items, along with rules for personal conduct.
- Parking will be available throughout the downtown area. This includes street parking along the Kansas City Streetcar line — as long as vehicles are parked within the white lines. More information about parking (including reserved parking) is available here.
- The best bus route to take will be the Main MAX route, which will go through downtown and get fans close to the event entrance. During the draft, the Kansas City Streetcar’s closest stop will be at 19th and Main, which is about a 15-minute walk from the nearest entrance.
Chiefs draft picks (10)
- Round 1, Pick 32 (31st overall)
- Round 2, Pick 32 (63rd overall)
- Round 3, Pick 32 (95th overall)
- Round 4, Pick 20 (122nd overall)
- Round 4, Pick 32 (134th overall)
- Round 5, Pick 32 (166th overall)
- Round 6, Pick 1 (178th overall)
- Round 6, Pick 40 (217th overall)
- Round 7, Pick 32 (249th overall)
- Round 7, Pick 33 (250th overall)
