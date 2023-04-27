Building the Chiefs’ perfect 2023 NFL Draft class

For roughly three months, the Arrowhead Pride writers crazy enough to cover the NFL Draft have had countless group chat debates and late-night research sessions preparing for this weekend. Melding our thoughts and conversations into one decision-making entity, I attempted to build the Arrowhead Pride Dream Draft.

Here’s what it would look like:

First round

Before we see how the first round is playing out, there are three general positions we’d prioritize: defensive line, wide receiver and offensive tackle.

The top of the classes at offensive tackle and wide receiver fly off the board. Here are the prospects available when the Chiefs come on the clock at pick 31:

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison

Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee

A trade-down is considered here because there are multiple prospects on the defensive line to like and we’re willing to pass on Addison for other options at receiver on Day 2. However, the Chiefs go ahead and secure a selection with some hometown flavor.

They draft Felix Anudike-Uzomah at pick 31.

Here’s what AP writer Maurice Elston had to say about Anudike-Uzomah in his breakdown:

“Anudike-Uzomah can be a three-down lineman at the pro level. He has good length and displays good strength in his hands, which provides the ability to slip off blocks. As a run defender, he has the speed to chase down ballcarriers in pursuit.”

Day 2

With the trenches addressed, we’ll be keeping an eye on the skill-position players available primarily in the second round. A run on wide receivers does start early, forcing the Chiefs to make a decision on one particular wide receiver that our staff is very high on in this class: Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

The Chiefs trade pick 134 and 178 to move up 10 spots in Round 2, swapping with the Chicago Bears so they can select Jonathan Mingo.

Film analyst Nate Christensen had Mingo as one of his draft darlings this cycle:

“In Kansas City, Mingo will be a perfect ‘X’ receiver. Head coach Andy Reid loves his these kinds of wideouts to have versatility and vertical speed — and Mingo provides both. He could also easily rotate into the slot to serve as a blocker — just as former Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins did.”

In Round 3, we’re either looking at defensive tackle or offensive tackle. The few defensive tackles worthy of the selection go earlier in the round, but a capable offensive tackle in our eyes is still available, falling because he may be perceived as a guard.

At Pick 95, the Chiefs take Old Dominion offensive tackle Nick Saldiveri.

I looked at Saldiveri as a right tackle option and draft darling:

“If Kansas City were to select Saldiveri on draft weekend, I project he would come in and compete immediately for the starting right tackle position. That doesn’t mean he will get it, however. I think he could refine his pass blocking, mainly because of how much his competition level is being raised from Old Dominion to the NFL.”

Day 3

With three of the team’s top needs off the board, there is one more to hit at offensive tackle. However, many of the prospects capable of making an immediate impact have gone off the board, and may set the Chiefs up to take the “best player available.”

Even though Kansas City just addressed the interior of the defensive line, they add to it again by selecting Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo with pick 122.

AP writer Price Carter highlighted Ojomo as a draft darling this week for the site:

“He posted a 9.10 RAS score at the Combine, putting him in the 91st percentile among historical defensive tackles. Defensive line coach Joe Cullen will certainly want to improve Ojomo’s pass-rushing skills — but he has a body type well-suited for it.”

With pick 134 no longer in the Chiefs’ possession, they have to wait til pick 166 in the fifth round for their next selection. The immediate needs have been taken care of, so the Chiefs can again take the “best player available.”

That happens to be LSU defensive back Jay Ward, who has experience at safety and cornerback with a frame of 6’1” with 32 1/2-inch arms.

With three late-Day 3 picks remaining, the Chiefs are throwing darts more than anything. However, one big-school running back did slip because of athletic testing, and Kansas City would love to take advantage of that.

They take Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh at pick 217.

Nate Christensen was a big fan of how McIntosh can step into former Chiefs’ running back Jerick McKinnon’s specific role.

With the two picks at the very end of Round 7, the Chiefs can double dip at an important position.

First, they take Florida A&M edge rusher Isaiah Land.

AP writer Caleb James looked at Land as a hidden gem in this class:

“At 6 feet 3 and 226 pounds, Land will likely start his career in the NFL as a designated pass-rush specialist, and he will likely be used primarily in pass-defense situations. While he will have to develop other aspects of his game, he can make an immediate impact rushing the passer.”

For their last selection, they fill a need that is flying under the radar right now: fullback.

They go ahead and take North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke.

AP writer Matt Stagner took a look at Luepke for the site:

“Sure, it was the Missouri Valley Conference, but his attitude and ability should translate to a contributor at the NFL level, especially as a pass catcher. He’s 6’1” and 234 lbs., ran a 4.56 40-yard dash at his pro day, and — similar to Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal — Luepke has said, ‘I like to hit people; I like to bring the violence to them.’”

Arrowhead Pride’s “Dream Draft” Summary

The Chiefs made eight total selections — no two fewer than they started with. Only three of those picks came on Days 1 and 2.

Here’s what it came out to:

Pick 31: Kansas State Edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Pick 53 (Trade with the Chicago Bears): Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo

Pick 95: Old Dominion offensive tackle Nick Saldiveri

Pick 122: Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo

Pick 166: LSU defensive back Jay Ward

Pick 217: Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh

Pick 249: Florida A&M edge rusher Isaiah Land

Pick 250: North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke