NFL Draft 2023: Live tracker, trades, updates, picks, and fan discussion

Welcome to our Arrowhead Pride 2023 NFL Draft live tracker.

This article will host updates regarding Kansas City Chiefs rumors, reactions to first-round selections, trade updates, hot takes — and more — while also serving as an open thread for discussion in the comments. The Chiefs are currently scheduled to make the last selection of the first round — No. 31 overall.

Stay with Arrowhead Pride for the latest updates regarding Chiefs' moves

[10:03 p.m.] With incredible value at the position still available, the Giants take Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks. The Jacksonville Jaguars were slated to select next, but have traded the No. 25 pick to the Buffalo Bills.

[9:55 p.m.] Half an hour ago, it appeared the Chiefs would get any receiver from the draft if they wanted to trade up. After the Vikings select Jordan Addison to make four straight selections at the position, the dream is dead. As the playoff teams begin drafting, only seeing three quarterbacks go off the board looms as good fits for the Chiefs start to fly off. The New York Giants — also linked to Johnston earlier in the night — are now on the board.

[9:46 p.m.] After making the league’s biggest news by finally agreeing to a contract with quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens give the league’s now highest-paid player a new weapon in Boston College WR Zay Flowers — who recently worked out with Mahomes in Texas. WR now appears increasingly unlikely for Kansas City tonight. The Minnesota Vikings are now on the clock.

[9:43 p.m.] The pre-draft talk of Johnston to Kansas City did not come to pass, as the Chargers select the tall TCU wideout with the 21st overall selection. The Baltimore Ravens are now on the clock. If the Chiefs hope to address the wide receiver room, they likely need to move up.

[9:31 p.m.] After 20 selections, the first wide receiver finally comes off of the board as the Seahawks take Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Ngigba. The Chargers are now on the clock.

[9:22 p.m.] The rebuilding Bucs address their interior pass rush with Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. The Seahawks are back on the clock. We are now well in the range that Veach identified as the Chiefs’ realistic trade up territory. Will the Chiefs try to jump the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 21?

[9:17 p.m.] After taking a running back with the 12th pick, the Lions continue their quest to build a 1980s Super Bowl contender by selecting the draft’s top linebacker in Iowa’s Jack Campbell. Gibbs and Campbell should both be good players, maybe tops at their position. But the Lions appear to be drafting as if they are only one or two pieces away. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now on the clock.

[9:09 p.m.] A run at the position indeed appears to be brewing, as the Patriots select Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez — who was widely expected to be a top-ten selection. The Lions are now back on the clock.

[9:07 p.m.] Bieniemy receives no help as the Commanders select Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. Forbes is only the second cornerback selected, and several available prospects were universally rated higher on big boards. Will this (finally) begin the much-anticipated run at the position? Perhaps we will find out with the Patriots now on the clock.

[8:59 p.m.] The Iowa State Cyclones match their geographic rival with a first round pass rusher of their own selected. The Jets take 24-year old rush linebacker Will McDonald IV — a player frequently mocked to the Chiefs by national pundits. The Washington Commanders — and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy — are now on the clock.

[8:52 p.m.] Another pick, another tackle the Chiefs met with off of the board. The Steelers trade up to select Georgia’s Broderick Jones — and the position appears increasingly unlikely for Kansas City tonight. The New York Jets are now on the clock.

[8:43 p.m.] The Packers pass a time-honored tradition from Rodgers to Jordan Love by not providing him with a first-round wide receiver, despite the entire board at the position being available. Green Bay selects mountain-of-a-man edge-rusher Lukas Van Ness of Iowa. The Pittsburgh Steelers are now on the clock after trading up with the New England Patriots.

[8:37 p.m.] A shocker at the 12th pick as the Lions select Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Robinson had been widely expected to go high in the draft. Gibbs, however, had been a rumored target for the Chiefs at the end of the round. The Green Bay Packers are on the clock, ready to begin the post-Aaron Rodgers era with the 13th overall selection.

[8:34 p.m.] A run on offensive line may be starting as the Titans select Northwestern guard Peter Skoronski. Though he played tackle in college, most analysts expect his arm length to force a move inside as a pro. That said, he is expected to be one of the league’s best guard’s almost immediately. The Lions are now on the clock.

[8:26 p.m.] After entering the offseason with the draft’s top pick, the Bears finally make a selection with the tenth selection. And it may be a painful one for Chiefs fans. Chicago selected Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright — who took a top 30 visit in Kansas City. The Chiefs never had a shot of shoring up their right tackle position with Wright. The Tennessee Titans are now on the clock.

[8:20 p.m.] It is crazy that the Eagles can be in the Super Bowl — and also be in position to draft Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Off-field concerns caused him to slide from what appeared to be a sure-fire top five selection at the start of the draft process. But the talent would not be denied, and he enters the league as a member of the likely NFC favorite. The Bears are now on the clock.

[8:12 p.m.] The Falcons forego positional value to select Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Though the value of the position has trended down, Robinson is almost certainly the draft’s best offensive skill player. Head coach Arthur Smith will attempt to replicate what he had in Tennessee with Derrick Henry. The Philadelphia Eagles are now on the clock, after jumping the Chicago Bears.

[8:11 p.m.] The league’s most famous Red Raider reacts to facing its newest.

Take it easy on me big dawg!! @tyreewilson77 congrats tho!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 28, 2023

[8:05 p.m.] Disappointingly, the Raiders do not make a reach out of nowhere. Goodell announcing the Raiders’ selection of Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson in front of a Kansas City crowd may have set a record for booing. Wilson across from Maxx Crosby should give the Raiders a dangerous pass rush. Reacting to one team’s selection is foolish, but Wilson in the division makes the Chiefs solidifying their tackle situation an appealing outcome. The Atlanta Falcons on are on the clock.

[7:56 p.m.] Arizona is back on the clock after trading up. The Cardinals select Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. The Las Vegas Raiders are now on the clock — and their often head-scratching first round craziness was deeply missed last year after using their top pick in last year’s Davante Adams trade.

[7:50 p.m.] Cornerback is widely considered the draft’s deepest position — and the Seahawks get it started early. Seattle’s glory days came via the league’s best secondary. Devon Witherspoon seems like a great fit. The Detroit Lions are on the clock, with a pick acquired from the Los Angeles Rams.

[7:40 p.m.] The Colts — as expected — take a quarterback, though not the one many expected. Anthony Richardson has the ceiling of the best player to come out of the draft — though a very low floor. Time will tell if this selection will pan out quickly enough to save the general manager job of former Chiefs executive Chris Ballard. The Seattle Seahawks are now on the clock (with a selection surrendered by the Denver Broncos in last offseason’s blockbuster Russell Wilson trade).

[7:32 p.m.] And the Cardinals have traded the third selection to the Texans — who will now select back-to-back after presumably moving up from the 12th overall selection (via the Cleveland Browns). After passing on Anderson at No. 2, they come out with possibly the draft’s best overall player a pick later. Expect to see Houston top the “winners” sections in post-draft coverage. The Indianapolis Colts are now on the clock.

[7:26 p.m.] The Texans select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud — in spite of a week’s worth of rumors that they were out on him. New head coach DeMeco Ryans may very well have preferred DE Will Anderson — but you simply cannot leave any chance of Davis Mills continuing to the the quarterback. The Arizona Cardinals are on the clock — though they have appeared desperate to trade down in recent rumors.

[7:20 p.m.] As expected, the Panthers select Bryce Young. A host of careers likely ride on Young being an outlier and overcoming his size concerns. The Houston Texans go on the clock — and we should soon get an idea of how crazy this draft will get.

[7:07 p.m.] NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell comes out to the standard boos. He seems to be bailed out by Chiefs legends Will Shields and Dante Hall. Then Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce appear before the crowd — holding a certain piece of hardware fans might recognize.

In all seriousness, I am always surprised owners who are always so obsessed with optics have kept booing Goodell a part of the show, rather than simply hiring a celebrity host. The Carolina Panthers are on the clock, with what will probably be round one’s least suspenseful selection.

[6:52 p.m.] Some very late breaking draft order news. The rich continue to get richer (at least in terms of draft picks).

Eagles and Cardinals settled a tampering investigation today involving the hiring of former Philadelphia DC Jonathan Gannon as Arizona’s HC, per sources.



Terms: Eagles traded pick No. 94 in this draft and a 2024 5th-round pick to the Cardinals for pick No. 66 in this draft. pic.twitter.com/NTl49BleJE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2023

[5:35 p.m.] Most recent comments have suggested Veach has the green light to trade out of the first round if the right opportunity is there. But the Chiefs also found with the 32nd pick in 2020 that trade partners aren’t always there. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker might be a wild card, though, if his name is not called in the first 30 selctions.

Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt tells FOX4 on the Red Carpet regarding the first round pick: I told Brett Veach to do what’s best for the organization. #NFLDraft #ChiefsKingdom — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) April 27, 2023

[5:15 p.m.] Some pre-draft chatter linking the Chiefs to TCU WR Quentin Johnston — who visited Kansas City on a Top 30 visit.

Some late buzz surrounding WR Quentin Johnston — the Giants and Chiefs remain heavy players and one source mentioned KC may jump New York to take the TCU wideout if need be.



Tampa and LAC are in play as well. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 27, 2023

[5:11 p.m.] Conflicting reports of whether the Tennessee Titans might be in on a draft day wide receiver trade — for the second year in a row. This time Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins — the apple of many Chiefs fans’ eye.

While the #Titans have had conversations about a potential trade up to No. 3 -- among other spots -- they have not had conversations centered around star WR DeAndre Hopkins, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

[5:10 p.m.] Arrowhead Pride lead analyst Ron Kopp spending his birthday in style.