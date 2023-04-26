As you read through draft prospect rankings, you’re bound to notice that they vary widely. It’s hard to know which one to believe. So we’ve made it possible for you to see how a consensus of analysts views this year’s NFL Draft prospects.

We started with top 200 rankings from five sources — ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network and Draftek — and then averaged them. The top 100 results are shown here.

On both Friday and Saturday, we’ll publish new top-100 lists that show only the players still available. So as you watch the draft unfold for the Kansas City Chiefs, keep an eye on these rankings.

Below the table, you’ll find some fun facts about the combined rankings.

The first column shows each player’s current rank, followed by their ranking prior to the NFL Combine. The second column shows their position — and their ranking within it. Then the third column has the player’s name, school and their range of rankings in the five lists.

Top 100 Prospects

(Pre-Draft) Rnk

(Prev) Pos

(PosRnk) Player

School (Rnk Range) 1

(1) EDGE

(1) Will Anderson Jr.

Alabama (1-4) 2

(2) QB

(1) Bryce Young

Alabama (1-5) 3

(4) QB

(2) CJ Stroud

Ohio St. (2-6) 4

(3) DT

(1) Jalen Carter

Georgia (2-11) 5

(8) RB

(1) Bijan Robinson

Texas (2-8) 6

(11) CB

(1) Christian Gonzalez

Oregon (4-12) 7

(13) CB

(2) Devon Witherspoon

Illinois (4-14) 8

(20) QB

(3) Anthony Richardson

Florida (5-11) 9

(9) T

(1) Paris Johnson Jr.

Ohio St. (6-16) 10

(5) EDGE

(2) Tyree Wilson

Texas Tech (6-28) 11

(14) T

(2) Peter Skoronski

Northwestern (5-36) 12

(21) WR

(1) Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ohio St. (9-19) 13

(10) CB

(3) Joey Porter Jr.

Penn St. (10-23) 14

(19) EDGE

(3) Lukas Van Ness

Iowa (12-27) 15

(12) S

(1) Brian Branch

Alabama (8-28) 16

(6) EDGE

(4) Myles Murphy

Clemson (9-24) 17

(17) QB

(4) Will Levis

Kentucky (7-39) 18

(32) TE

(1) Dalton Kincaid

Utah (10-31) 19

(23) T

(3) Broderick Jones

Georgia (13-23) 20

(42) CB

(4) Deonte Banks

Maryland (10-26) 21

(15) TE

(2) Michael Mayer

Notre Dame (17-26) 22

(7) WR

(2) Quentin Johnston

TCU (15-32) 23

(40) EDGE

(5) Nolan Smith

Georgia (13-47) 24

(53) T

(4) Darnell Wright

Tennessee (15-29) 25

(41) DT

(2) Calijah Kancey

Pittsburgh (14-35) 26

(27) RB

(2) Jahmyr Gibbs

Alabama (14-36) 27

(28) WR

(3) Zay Flowers

Boston College (21-33) 28

(18) WR

(4) Jordan Addison

USC (23-30) 29

(22) T

(5) Anton Harrison

Oklahoma (20-37) 30

(16) DT

(3) Bryan Bresee

Clemson (16-43) 31

(39) CB

(5) Emmanuel Forbes

Mississippi St. (22-51) 32

(36) C

(1) John Michael Schmitz

Minnesota (33-47) 33

(46) EDGE

(6) Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Kansas St. (32-49) 34

(60) EDGE

(7) Will McDonald IV

Iowa St. (24-60) 35

(26) CB

(6) Cam Smith

S. Carolina (30-59) 36

(29) G

(1) O'Cyrus Torrence

Florida (25-72) 37

(38) LB

(1) Drew Sanders

Arkansas (29-58) 38

(25) CB

(7) Kelee Ringo

Georgia (17-66) 39

(57) TE

(3) Darnell Washington

Georgia (35-73) 40

(66) EDGE

(8) Keion White

Georgia Tech (34-60) 41

(78) LB

(2) Jack Campbell

Iowa (39-57) 42

(64) G

(2) Steve Avila

TCU (31-71) 43

(90) EDGE

(9) Adetomiwa Adebawore

Northwestern (38-56) 44

(55) DT

(4) Mazi Smith

Michigan (36-77) 45

(30) WR

(5) Josh Downs

N. Carolina (35-76) 46

(37) EDGE

(10) BJ Ojulari

LSU (43-57) 47

(75) QB

(5) Hendon Hooker

Tennessee (31-81) 48

(45) WR

(6) Jalin Hyatt

Tennessee (46-61) 49

(35) LB

(3) Trenton Simpson

Clemson (34-71) 50

(51) T

(6) Cody Mauch

N. Dakota St. (44-62) 51

(34) EDGE

(11) Isaiah Foskey

Notre Dame (24-73) 52

(44) TE

(4) Luke Musgrave

Oregon St. (38-74) 53

(50) EDGE

(12) Derick Hall

Auburn (39-87) 54

(92) CB

(8) DJ Turner

Michigan (34-69) 55

(137) CB

(9) Julius Brents

Kansas St. (27-68) 56

(99) C

(2) Joe Tippmann

Wisconsin (41-67) 57

(24) S

(2) Antonio Johnson

Texas A&M (31-98) 58

(43) T

(7) Dawand Jones

Ohio St. (31-89) 59

(62) WR

(7) Cedric Tillman

Tennessee (32-77) 60

(68) CB

(10) Tyrique Stevenson

Miami (FL) (39-106) 61

(76) TE

(5) Sam LaPorta

Iowa (41-108) 62

(73) DT

(5) Keeanu Benton

Wisconsin (45-87) 63

(56) T

(8) Matthew Bergeron

Syracuse (45-96) 64

(80) LB

(4) Daiyan Henley

Washington St. (47-99) 65

(95) S

(3) Sydney Brown

Illinois (53-91) 66

(31) CB

(11) Clark Phillips III

Utah (37-94) 67

(48) EDGE

(13) Tuli Tuipulotu

USC (52-99) 68

(154) WR

(8) Tyler Scott

Cincinnati (51-86) 69

(54) WR

(9) Rashee Rice

SMU (70-85) 70

(122) RB

(3) Tyjae Spears

Tulane (58-90) 71

(86) WR

(10) Marvin Mims

Oklahoma (71-82) 72

(136) WR

(11) Jonathan Mingo

Ole Miss (44-124) 73

(84) DT

(6) Gervon Dexter

Florida (56-117) 74

(33) DT

(7) Siaki Ika

Baylor (49-108) 75

(52) RB

(4) Devon Achane

Texas A&M (49-100) 76

(97) WR

(12) Jayden Reed

Michigan St. (53-122) 77

(83) WR

(13) Nathaniel Dell

Houston (45-106) 78

(72) RB

(5) Zach Charbonnet

UCLA (50-122) 79

(116) DT

(8) Zacch Pickens

S. Carolina (67-110) 80

(87) T

(9) Blake Freeland

BYU (66-108) 81

(146) CB

(12) Darius Rush

S. Carolina (70-101) 82

(153) CB

(13) Jartavius Martin

Illinois (63-99) 83

(71) TE

(6) Tucker Kraft

S. Dakota St. (74-100) 84

(63) S

(4) Jordan Battle

Alabama (63-110) 85

(61) EDGE

(14) Zach Harrison

Ohio St. (76-116) 86

(74) C

(3) Luke Wypler

Ohio St. (54-123) 87

(89) S

(5) Ji'Ayir Brown

Penn St. (67-135) 88

(69) S

(6) JL Skinner

Boise St. (57-134) 89

(140) RB

(6) Roschon Johnson

Texas (79-119) 90

(109) EDGE

(15) Isaiah McGuire

Missouri (75-115) 91

(65) T

(10) Jaelyn Duncan

Maryland (80-137) 92

(88) WR

(14) AT Perry

Wake Forest (88-124) 93

(187) CB

(14) Cory Trice

Purdue (77-177) 94

(110) RB

(7) Tank Bigsby

Auburn (65-155) 95

(152) WR

(15) Michael Wilson

Stanford (61-131) 96

(93) EDGE

(16) Byron Young

Tennessee (71-100) 97

(123) LB

(5) Dorian Williams

Tulane (92-135) 98

(70) S

(7) Jammie Robinson

Florida St. (83-160) 99

(81) CB

(15) Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TCU (69-180) 100

(117) WR

(16) Trey Palmer

Nebraska (42-151)

A total of 279 players were listed in the five prospect rankings we used. As you would expect, there was a lot of variance between them — in fact, the five rankings didn’t even agree on the top overall player. Three named Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr., while the other two went with Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young.

This year, all but two of the top 100 players were listed on all five top 200 lists. A total of 132 players appeared on all five rankings. 34 players made four of the lists, 28 were listed on three, 35 appeared on two and 50 showed up on just one. (For the purposes of our average rankings, players who weren’t on a particular top 200 ranking were calculated as if they were 201st on that list).

Here’s how many players made at least one of the lists for each position — along with the percentage of players for that position who are ranked within the first three rounds.