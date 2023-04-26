As you read through draft prospect rankings, you’re bound to notice that they vary widely. It’s hard to know which one to believe. So we’ve made it possible for you to see how a consensus of analysts views this year’s NFL Draft prospects.
We started with top 200 rankings from five sources — ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network and Draftek — and then averaged them. The top 100 results are shown here.
On both Friday and Saturday, we’ll publish new top-100 lists that show only the players still available. So as you watch the draft unfold for the Kansas City Chiefs, keep an eye on these rankings.
Below the table, you’ll find some fun facts about the combined rankings.
The first column shows each player’s current rank, followed by their ranking prior to the NFL Combine. The second column shows their position — and their ranking within it. Then the third column has the player’s name, school and their range of rankings in the five lists.
Top 100 Prospects
(Pre-Draft)
|Rnk
(Prev)
|Pos
(PosRnk)
|Player
School (Rnk Range)
|1
(1)
|EDGE
(1)
|
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama (1-4)
|2
(2)
|QB
(1)
|
Bryce Young
Alabama (1-5)
|3
(4)
|QB
(2)
|
CJ Stroud
Ohio St. (2-6)
|4
(3)
|DT
(1)
|
Jalen Carter
Georgia (2-11)
|5
(8)
|RB
(1)
|
Bijan Robinson
Texas (2-8)
|6
(11)
|CB
(1)
|
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon (4-12)
|7
(13)
|CB
(2)
|
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois (4-14)
|8
(20)
|QB
(3)
|
Anthony Richardson
Florida (5-11)
|9
(9)
|T
(1)
|
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio St. (6-16)
|10
(5)
|EDGE
(2)
|
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech (6-28)
|11
(14)
|T
(2)
|
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern (5-36)
|12
(21)
|WR
(1)
|
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio St. (9-19)
|13
(10)
|CB
(3)
|
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn St. (10-23)
|14
(19)
|EDGE
(3)
|
Lukas Van Ness
Iowa (12-27)
|15
(12)
|S
(1)
|
Brian Branch
Alabama (8-28)
|16
(6)
|EDGE
(4)
|
Myles Murphy
Clemson (9-24)
|17
(17)
|QB
(4)
|
Will Levis
Kentucky (7-39)
|18
(32)
|TE
(1)
|
Dalton Kincaid
Utah (10-31)
|19
(23)
|T
(3)
|
Broderick Jones
Georgia (13-23)
|20
(42)
|CB
(4)
|
Deonte Banks
Maryland (10-26)
|21
(15)
|TE
(2)
|
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame (17-26)
|22
(7)
|WR
(2)
|
Quentin Johnston
TCU (15-32)
|23
(40)
|EDGE
(5)
|
Nolan Smith
Georgia (13-47)
|24
(53)
|T
(4)
|
Darnell Wright
Tennessee (15-29)
|25
(41)
|DT
(2)
|
Calijah Kancey
Pittsburgh (14-35)
|26
(27)
|RB
(2)
|
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alabama (14-36)
|27
(28)
|WR
(3)
|
Zay Flowers
Boston College (21-33)
|28
(18)
|WR
(4)
|
Jordan Addison
USC (23-30)
|29
(22)
|T
(5)
|
Anton Harrison
Oklahoma (20-37)
|30
(16)
|DT
(3)
|
Bryan Bresee
Clemson (16-43)
|31
(39)
|CB
(5)
|
Emmanuel Forbes
Mississippi St. (22-51)
|32
(36)
|C
(1)
|
John Michael Schmitz
Minnesota (33-47)
|33
(46)
|EDGE
(6)
|
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Kansas St. (32-49)
|34
(60)
|EDGE
(7)
|
Will McDonald IV
Iowa St. (24-60)
|35
(26)
|CB
(6)
|
Cam Smith
S. Carolina (30-59)
|36
(29)
|G
(1)
|
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida (25-72)
|37
(38)
|LB
(1)
|
Drew Sanders
Arkansas (29-58)
|38
(25)
|CB
(7)
|
Kelee Ringo
Georgia (17-66)
|39
(57)
|TE
(3)
|
Darnell Washington
Georgia (35-73)
|40
(66)
|EDGE
(8)
|
Keion White
Georgia Tech (34-60)
|41
(78)
|LB
(2)
|
Jack Campbell
Iowa (39-57)
|42
(64)
|G
(2)
|
Steve Avila
TCU (31-71)
|43
(90)
|EDGE
(9)
|
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Northwestern (38-56)
|44
(55)
|DT
(4)
|
Mazi Smith
Michigan (36-77)
|45
(30)
|WR
(5)
|
Josh Downs
N. Carolina (35-76)
|46
(37)
|EDGE
(10)
|
BJ Ojulari
LSU (43-57)
|47
(75)
|QB
(5)
|
Hendon Hooker
Tennessee (31-81)
|48
(45)
|WR
(6)
|
Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee (46-61)
|49
(35)
|LB
(3)
|
Trenton Simpson
Clemson (34-71)
|50
(51)
|T
(6)
|
Cody Mauch
N. Dakota St. (44-62)
|51
(34)
|EDGE
(11)
|
Isaiah Foskey
Notre Dame (24-73)
|52
(44)
|TE
(4)
|
Luke Musgrave
Oregon St. (38-74)
|53
(50)
|EDGE
(12)
|
Derick Hall
Auburn (39-87)
|54
(92)
|CB
(8)
|
DJ Turner
Michigan (34-69)
|55
(137)
|CB
(9)
|
Julius Brents
Kansas St. (27-68)
|56
(99)
|C
(2)
|
Joe Tippmann
Wisconsin (41-67)
|57
(24)
|S
(2)
|
Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M (31-98)
|58
(43)
|T
(7)
|
Dawand Jones
Ohio St. (31-89)
|59
(62)
|WR
(7)
|
Cedric Tillman
Tennessee (32-77)
|60
(68)
|CB
(10)
|
Tyrique Stevenson
Miami (FL) (39-106)
|61
(76)
|TE
(5)
|
Sam LaPorta
Iowa (41-108)
|62
(73)
|DT
(5)
|
Keeanu Benton
Wisconsin (45-87)
|63
(56)
|T
(8)
|
Matthew Bergeron
Syracuse (45-96)
|64
(80)
|LB
(4)
|
Daiyan Henley
Washington St. (47-99)
|65
(95)
|S
(3)
|
Sydney Brown
Illinois (53-91)
|66
(31)
|CB
(11)
|
Clark Phillips III
Utah (37-94)
|67
(48)
|EDGE
(13)
|
Tuli Tuipulotu
USC (52-99)
|68
(154)
|WR
(8)
|
Tyler Scott
Cincinnati (51-86)
|69
(54)
|WR
(9)
|
Rashee Rice
SMU (70-85)
|70
(122)
|RB
(3)
|
Tyjae Spears
Tulane (58-90)
|71
(86)
|WR
(10)
|
Marvin Mims
Oklahoma (71-82)
|72
(136)
|WR
(11)
|
Jonathan Mingo
Ole Miss (44-124)
|73
(84)
|DT
(6)
|
Gervon Dexter
Florida (56-117)
|74
(33)
|DT
(7)
|
Siaki Ika
Baylor (49-108)
|75
(52)
|RB
(4)
|
Devon Achane
Texas A&M (49-100)
|76
(97)
|WR
(12)
|
Jayden Reed
Michigan St. (53-122)
|77
(83)
|WR
(13)
|
Nathaniel Dell
Houston (45-106)
|78
(72)
|RB
(5)
|
Zach Charbonnet
UCLA (50-122)
|79
(116)
|DT
(8)
|
Zacch Pickens
S. Carolina (67-110)
|80
(87)
|T
(9)
|
Blake Freeland
BYU (66-108)
|81
(146)
|CB
(12)
|
Darius Rush
S. Carolina (70-101)
|82
(153)
|CB
(13)
|
Jartavius Martin
Illinois (63-99)
|83
(71)
|TE
(6)
|
Tucker Kraft
S. Dakota St. (74-100)
|84
(63)
|S
(4)
|
Jordan Battle
Alabama (63-110)
|85
(61)
|EDGE
(14)
|
Zach Harrison
Ohio St. (76-116)
|86
(74)
|C
(3)
|
Luke Wypler
Ohio St. (54-123)
|87
(89)
|S
(5)
|
Ji'Ayir Brown
Penn St. (67-135)
|88
(69)
|S
(6)
|
JL Skinner
Boise St. (57-134)
|89
(140)
|RB
(6)
|
Roschon Johnson
Texas (79-119)
|90
(109)
|EDGE
(15)
|
Isaiah McGuire
Missouri (75-115)
|91
(65)
|T
(10)
|
Jaelyn Duncan
Maryland (80-137)
|92
(88)
|WR
(14)
|
AT Perry
Wake Forest (88-124)
|93
(187)
|CB
(14)
|
Cory Trice
Purdue (77-177)
|94
(110)
|RB
(7)
|
Tank Bigsby
Auburn (65-155)
|95
(152)
|WR
(15)
|
Michael Wilson
Stanford (61-131)
|96
(93)
|EDGE
(16)
|
Byron Young
Tennessee (71-100)
|97
(123)
|LB
(5)
|
Dorian Williams
Tulane (92-135)
|98
(70)
|S
(7)
|
Jammie Robinson
Florida St. (83-160)
|99
(81)
|CB
(15)
|
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
TCU (69-180)
|100
(117)
|WR
(16)
|
Trey Palmer
Nebraska (42-151)
A total of 279 players were listed in the five prospect rankings we used. As you would expect, there was a lot of variance between them — in fact, the five rankings didn’t even agree on the top overall player. Three named Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr., while the other two went with Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young.
This year, all but two of the top 100 players were listed on all five top 200 lists. A total of 132 players appeared on all five rankings. 34 players made four of the lists, 28 were listed on three, 35 appeared on two and 50 showed up on just one. (For the purposes of our average rankings, players who weren’t on a particular top 200 ranking were calculated as if they were 201st on that list).
Here’s how many players made at least one of the lists for each position — along with the percentage of players for that position who are ranked within the first three rounds.
- Quarterback 12 (42%)
- Tackle 24 (42%)
- Guard 16 (13%)
- Center 6 (50%)
- Tight end 16 (38%)
- Running back 20 (35%)
- Wide receiver 39 (41%)
- Defensive tackle 18 (44%)
- Edge rusher 44 (41%)
- Linebacker 19 (32%)
- Cornerback 39 (44%)
- Safety 25 (28%)
- Placekicker (0 - 0%)
- Punter (1 - 0%)
- Long snapper 0 (0%)
Loading comments...