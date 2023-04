Madden simulation: Chiefs’ draft class of 2023

With the upcoming NFL Draft Thursday, we dive deep into the EA Universe for a “Madden Simulation NFL Draft.”

The first round

Chiefs draft picks

Round 1, pick 31, Anton Harrison, LT, Oklahoma Round 2, pick 63, Christopher Smith, FS, Georgia Round 3, pick 95, Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU Round 4, pick 122, (from MIA), Kilian Zierer, RT, Auburn Round 4, pick 134, T.J. Bass, LG, Oregon Round 5, pick 166, Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati Round 6, pick 178 (from CHI via MIA) Layden Robinson, RG, Texas A&M Round 6, pick 217 (compensatory pick), Ruke Orhrohro, DT, Clemson Round 7, pick 249, Mikel Jones, MLB, Syracuse Round 7, pick 250 (compensatory pick), Delmar Glaze, LG, Maryland

Broncos draft picks

Round 3, pick 67, Andre Carter, LE, Army Round 3, pick 68, Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee Round 4, pick 108, Robert Scott Jr, RT, Florida State Round 5, pick 139, Max Duggan, QB, TCU Round 6, pick 195, Lew Nicholas III, HB, Central Michigan

Chargers draft picks

Round 1, pick 21, Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh Round 2, pick 54, DJ Turner, CB, Michigan Round 3, pick 85, Andrew Vorhees, LG, USC Round 4, pick 125, Nick Herbig, LOLB, Wisconsin Round 5, pick 156, KJ Henry, RE, Clemson Round 6, pick 200, Ahmad Brooks, WR, FAU Round 7, pick 239, Will Mallory, TE, Miami

Raiders draft picks

Round 1, pick 7, Lukas Van Ness, LE, Iowa Round 2, pick 38, Cody Mauch, LG, North Dakota State Round 3, pick 70 Sydney Brown, SS, Illinois Round 3, pick 100 (from KC through NYG), Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee Round 5, pick 141, Aaron Frost, RT, Nevada Round 5, pick 144 (from ATL), Jaxson Kirkland, LT, Washington Round 6 pick 204 (from DAL), Byron Young, LOLB, Tennessee

For the draft class, I used “2023NFLDRAFT,” which BigGameGene created. You can download this draft class for your franchise use in the EA Cloud.