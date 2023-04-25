Late on Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend has re-signed with the team.

Townsend, a University of Florida product, joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He has appeared in every game since, including a pair of Super Bowl appearances. He averaged 49 yards on a pair of punts as the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

While terms of the transaction are unknown, the Chiefs extended Townsend a “low tender” offer in restricted free agency, which in 2023 is a one-year salary of $2.6 million. Because he originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent, the Chiefs would have received no draft pick compensation if he had signed with another team.

There were no reports, however, of interest in Townsend outside of Kansas City. Restricted free agency ended on April 21, essentially tying him to Kansas City.

Townsend’s 2022 accolades — both being named to the Pro Bowl and selected as First-Team All-Pro — will likely give him a case to be the league’s highest-paid punter should he reach unrestricted free agency next offseason.

Barring an extension with the Chiefs, his restricted free agency tender makes him the league’s 11th highest paid punter for 2023 in terms of average annual value. Less than $1.1 million, however, separates Townsend’s annual average from that of the NFL’s highest-paid punter: Michael Dickson of the Seattle Seahawks.

This signing has no effect on the team’s salary cap — because when Townsend’s low-tender offer was made, it immediately counted against the cap. We now estimate that with 65 players under contract (and including all known transactions), the Chiefs have $4.7 million in cap space.