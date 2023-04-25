Chiefs earn rights to market in Austria, Switzerland

The Kansas City Chiefs’ “Kingdom” is continuing to expand.

On Tuesday, the club announced that it had been awarded International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) rights to Austria and Switzerland, allowing for marketing efforts in those particular countries.

“We have committed a lot of energy and effort into growing the Chiefs brand – as well as helping grow the NFL – internationally, and today’s development is going to continue to allow us to invest in European markets,” said Chiefs president Mark Donovan, per the team’s press release. “The game this season in Germany, much like our games in London and Mexico City, will create amazing opportunities for our fans. Given our history, we think we’re uniquely positioned to take advantage of these expanded commercial and fan development rights in Austria and Switzerland, and we can’t wait to get started.”

The NFL controls which teams can market where internationally in an effort to spread the wealth and prevent oversaturation. With Tuesday’s nod, the Chiefs can begin paying for advertising, striking local sponsorship deals and hosting fan events in the listed countries.

Kansas City already holds IHMA rights to market in Mexico and Germany, where, as mentioned above, it will play a 2023 regular-season game as the home team. At the time of this writing, the Chiefs’ 2023 international opponent is still unofficial.