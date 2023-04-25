The 2023 NFL Draft gets underway at Kansas City’s Union Station on Thursday night.

Before the draft ends on Saturday evening, 259 young men will hear their names called. As many as 10 of them will become new members of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just as we did before the NFL Combine in March, we now present a composite ranking of the top prospects for every position. We’ve done this by averaging the current top 200 prospect rankings published by ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network and Draftek. Of course, not all players in one top 200 are necessarily listed in the other ones. So if a prospect didn’t appear on a particular top 200 list, we ranked them 201st on that list.

A total of 282 players appeared on at least one of the five lists. 130 were listed on all five. 35 players made four of the lists, 29 were listed on three, 35 appeared on two and 53 showed up on just one.

By averaging the rankings from the five sources, we could create an overall ranking — and then break it down by position in the following tables.

Each player’s position in our pre-combine composite rankings is shown in parentheses under their current rank. Then under each prospect’s name, you’ll find the school they attended — and under that, you will find their overall ranking, followed by the range in which they were ranked in the various source lists.

As usual, we’ll bring you the full list on Wednesday. It will help you identify the best players available throughout the draft. We’ll provide updated versions of the overall ranking before Friday and Saturday’s sessions begin.

National Tackle Prospect Rankings Rnk

(Prev) Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1

(1) Paris Johnson Jr.

Ohio St.

(9, 6-16) 2

(2) Peter Skoronski

Northwestern

(11, 5-36) 3

(4) Broderick Jones

Georgia

(19, 13-23) 4

(7) Darnell Wright

Tennessee

(24, 15-29) 5

(3) Anton Harrison

Oklahoma

(29, 20-37) 6

(6) Cody Mauch

N. Dakota St.

(50, 44-62) 7

(5) Dawand Jones

Ohio St.

(58, 31-89) 8

(8) Matthew Bergeron

Syracuse

(63, 45-96) 9

(10) Blake Freeland

BYU

(79, 66-108) 10

(9) Jaelyn Duncan

Maryland

(89, 80-137) 11

(13) Wanya Morris

Oklahoma

(106, 64-148) 12

(11) Tyler Steen

Alabama

(107, 80-188) 13

(21) Nick Saldiveri

Old Dominion

(140, 80-179) 14

(14) Warren McClendon

Georgia

(157, 115-194) 15

(15) Nick Broeker

Ole Miss

(185, 138-146) 16

(22) Carter Warren

Pittsburgh

(193, 140-184) 17

(18) Richard Gouraige

Florida

(195, 126-178) 18

(23) Jordan McFadden

Clemson

(212, 157-170) 19

(29) Asim Richards

N. Carolina

(220, 134-134) 20

(0) John Ojukwu

Boise St.

(228, 147-147) 21

(26) Spencer Anderson

Maryland

(236, 156-156) 22

(17) T.J. Bass

Oregon

(247, 170-170) 23

(12) Ryan Hayes

Michigan

(251, 189-191) 24

(0) Earl Bostick Jr.

Kansas

(258, 182-182)

National EDGE Prospect Rankings Rnk

(Prev) Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1

(1) Will Anderson Jr.

Alabama

(1, 1-4) 2

(2) Tyree Wilson

Texas Tech

(10, 6-28) 3

(4) Lukas Van Ness

Iowa

(14, 12-27) 4

(3) Myles Murphy

Clemson

(16, 9-24) 5

(7) Nolan Smith

Georgia

(23, 13-47) 6

(8) Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Kansas St.

(33, 32-49) 7

(12) Will McDonald IV

Iowa St.

(34, 24-60) 8

(14) Keion White

Georgia Tech

(40, 34-60) 9

(15) Adetomiwa Adebawore

Northwestern

(43, 38-56) 10

(6) BJ Ojulari

LSU

(46, 43-57) 11

(5) Isaiah Foskey

Notre Dame

(51, 24-73) 12

(11) Derick Hall

Auburn

(53, 39-87) 13

(9) Tuli Tuipulotu

USC

(67, 52-99) 14

(13) Zach Harrison

Ohio St.

(84, 76-116) 15

(21) Isaiah McGuire

Missouri

(88, 75-115) 16

(17) Byron Young

Tennessee

(95, 71-100) 17

(39) YaYa Diaby

Louisville

(101, 89-174) 18

(23) Karl Brooks

Bowling Green

(104, 67-173) 19

(19) Nick Herbig

Wisconsin

(111, 64-192) 20

(16) Colby Wooden

Auburn

(114, 96-155) 21

(10) Andre Carter II

Army

(123, 68-193) 22

(20) K.J. Henry

Clemson

(146, 104-198) 23

(22) Nick Hampton

Appalachian St.

(150, 112-174) 24

(25) Jalen Redmond

Oklahoma

(152, 59-180) 25

(38) Yasir Abdullah

Louisville

(154, 108-176) 26

(28) Viliami Fehoko

San Jose St.

(164, 130-158) 27

(18) Mike Morris

Michigan

(173, 127-167) 28

(32) Dylan Horton

TCU

(186, 124-193) 29

(34) Tavius Robinson

Ole Miss

(189, 91-91) 30

(27) DJ Johnson

Oregon

(192, 149-195) 31

(29) Thomas Incoom

C. Michigan

(198, 146-163) 32

(0) Lonnie Phelps

Kansas

(209, 147-178) 33

(43) Dante Stills

West Virginia

(216, 145-186) 34

(33) Jose Ramirez

E. Michigan

(230, 172-192) 35

(36) Habakkuk Baldonado

Pittsburgh

(231, 166-185) 36

(24) Brenton Cox Jr.

Florida

(239, 164-198) 37

(0) Robert Beal Jr.

Georgia

(242, 182-184) 38

(31) Ali Gaye

LSU

(244, 175-194) 39

(40) Isaiah Land

Florida A&M

(253, 180-180) 40

(26) Ochaun Mathis

Nebraska

(256, 190-193) 41

(35) Jeremiah Martin

Washington

(261, 185-185) 42

(0) Tyrus Wheat

Mississippi St.

(262, 186-186) 43

(37) Tyler Lacy

Oklahoma St.

(277, 197-197) 44

(0) Levi Bell

Texas St.

(279, 198-198)

National Wide Receiver Prospect Rankings Rnk

(Prev) Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1

(3) Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ohio St.

(12, 9-19) 2

(1) Quentin Johnston

TCU

(22, 15-32) 3

(4) Zay Flowers

Boston College

(27, 21-33) 4

(2) Jordan Addison

USC

(28, 23-30) 5

(5) Josh Downs

N. Carolina

(45, 35-76) 6

(6) Jalin Hyatt

Tennessee

(48, 46-61) 7

(9) Cedric Tillman

Tennessee

(59, 32-77) 8

(22) Tyler Scott

Cincinnati

(68, 51-86) 9

(8) Rashee Rice

SMU

(69, 70-85) 10

(11) Marvin Mims

Oklahoma

(71, 71-82) 11

(18) Jonathan Mingo

Ole Miss

(72, 44-124) 12

(13) Jayden Reed

Michigan St.

(76, 53-122) 13

(10) Nathaniel Dell

Houston

(90, 45-106) 14

(12) A.T. Perry

Wake Forest

(91, 88-124) 15

(21) Michael Wilson

Stanford

(94, 61-131) 16

(15) Trey Palmer

Nebraska

(99, 42-151) 17

(14) Parker Washington

Penn St.

(119, 97-173) 18

(7) Kayshon Boutte

LSU

(131, 104-131) 19

(17) Xavier Hutchinson

Iowa St.

(135, 94-166) 20

(24) Andrei Iosivas

Princeton

(176, 119-140) 21

(20) Charlie Jones

Purdue

(182, 127-187) 22

(23) Jalen Moreno-Cropper

Fresno St.

(183, 155-165) 23

(16) Dontayvion Wicks

Virginia

(184, 137-191) 24

(0) Tank Dell

Houston

(188, 89-89) 25

(36) Tre Tucker

Cincinnati

(190, 138-157) 26

(29) Elijah Higgins

Stanford

(191, 122-178) 27

(34) Malik Knowles

Kansas St.

(202, 132-183) 28

(0) Demario Douglas

Liberty

(205, 135-184) 29

(27) Puka Nacua

BYU

(206, 138-182) 30

(19) Rakim Jarrett

Maryland

(214, 150-178) 31

(0) Jason Brownlee

S. Miss

(227, 145-145) 32

(0) Bryce Ford-Wheaton

W. Virginia

(229, 165-185) 33

(0) Jalen Cropper

Fresno St.

(233, 153-153) 34

(0) Matt Landers

Arkansas

(237, 157-157) 35

(37) Antoine Green

N. Carolina

(248, 171-171) 36

(0) Grant DuBose

Charlotte

(252, 179-179) 37

(0) Michael Jefferson

Louisiana

(255, 181-181) 38

(31) Mitchell Tinsley

Penn St.

(257, 183-200) 39

(0) Xavier Gipson

S.F. Austin

(265, 187-187) 40

(33) Jacob Copeland

Maryland

(274, 195-195) 41

(26) Ronnie Bell

Michigan

(275, 195-195)

National Tight End Prospect Rankings Rnk

(Prev) Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1

(2) Dalton Kincaid

Utah

(18, 10-31) 2

(1) Michael Mayer

Notre Dame

(21, 17-26) 3

(4) Darnell Washington

Georgia

(39, 35-73) 4

(3) Luke Musgrave

Oregon St.

(52, 38-74) 5

(6) Sam LaPorta

Iowa

(61, 41-108) 6

(5) Tucker Kraft

S. Dakota St.

(82, 74-100) 7

(14) Brenton Strange

Penn St.

(122, 61-139) 8

(8) Luke Schoonmaker

Michigan

(133, 84-171) 9

(12) Zack Kuntz

Old Dominion

(138, 86-160) 10

(13) Will Mallory

Miami (FL)

(175, 129-178) 11

(10) Davis Allen

Clemson

(178, 143-165) 12

(7) Cameron Latu

Alabama

(179, 145-172) 13

(9) Josh Whyle

Cincinnati

(219, 156-200) 14

(11) Payne Durham

Purdue

(250, 174-174) 15

(0) Joel Wilson

C. Michigan

(259, 182-182) 16

(0) Brayden Willis

Oklahoma

(282, 200-200)

National Defensive Tackle Prospect Rankings Rnk

(Prev) Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1

(1) Jalen Carter

Georgia

(4, 2-11) 2

(4) Calijah Kancey

Pittsburgh

(25, 14-35) 3

(2) Bryan Bresee

Clemson

(30, 16-43) 4

(5) Mazi Smith

Michigan

(44, 36-77) 5

(6) Keeanu Benton

Wisconsin

(62, 45-87) 6

(7) Gervon Dexter

Florida

(73, 56-117) 7

(3) Siaki Ika

Baylor

(74, 49-108) 8

(10) Zacch Pickens

S. Carolina

(78, 67-110) 9

(12) Moro Ojomo

Texas

(108, 81-141) 10

(9) Jaquelin Roy

LSU

(118, 93-130) 11

(8) Byron Young

Alabama

(134, 75-119) 12

(13) Kobie Turner

Wake Forest

(148, 79-186) 13

(11) Keondre Coburn

Texas

(159, 117-199) 14

(16) Cameron Young

Mississippi St.

(200, 149-161) 15

(18) Brodric Martin

W. Kentucky

(203, 163-184) 16

(0) Scott Matlock

Boise St.

(225, 143-143) 17

(15) Jerrod Clark

Coastal Carolina

(235, 166-190) 18

(19) Jonah Tavai

San Diego St.

(264, 187-187)

National Running Back Prospect Rankings Rnk

(Prev) Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1

(1) Bijan Robinson

Texas

(5, 2-8) 2

(2) Jahmyr Gibbs

Alabama

(26, 14-36) 3

(10) Tyjae Spears

Tulane

(70, 58-90) 4

(3) Devon Achane

Texas A&M

(75, 49-100) 5

(4) Zach Charbonnet

UCLA

(77, 50-122) 6

(14) Roschon Johnson

Texas

(87, 79-119) 7

(6) Tank Bigsby

Auburn

(93, 65-155) 8

(7) Kendre Miller

TCU

(115, 62-167) 9

(5) Zach Evans

Ole Miss

(116, 104-151) 10

(12) Israel Abanikanda

Pittsburgh

(121, 66-132) 11

(11) Eric Gray

Oklahoma

(136, 120-169) 12

(15) Chase Brown

Illinois

(137, 106-160) 13

(8) DeWayne McBride

UAB

(149, 98-197) 14

(18) Deuce Vaughn

Kansas St.

(162, 109-164) 15

(17) Keaton Mitchell

E. Carolina

(163, 116-197) 16

(9) Sean Tucker

Syracuse

(170, 142-181) 17

(13) Kenny McIntosh

Georgia

(172, 106-140) 18

(19) Evan Hull

Northwestern

(245, 175-194) 19

(16) Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Kentucky

(269, 190-190) 20

(21) Mohamed Ibrahim

Minnesota

(281, 200-200)

National Guard Prospect Rankings Rnk

(Prev) Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1

(1) O'Cyrus Torrence

Florida

(36, 25-72) 2

(2) Steve Avila

TCU

(42, 31-71) 3

(8) Chandler Zavala

N. Carolina St.

(112, 78-134) 4

(16) Braeden Daniels

Utah

(125, 117-166) 5

(3) Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Alabama

(145, 112-195) 6

(2) Andrew Vorhees

USC

(153, 117-175) 7

(12) Anthony Bradford

LSU

(155, 105-199) 8

(0) Sidy Sow

E. Michigan

(158, 123-156) 9

(5) Jaxson Kirkland

Washington

(196, 171-189) 10

(7) Atonio Mafi

UCLA

(210, 153-173) 11

(0) Jon Gaines

UCLA

(213, 150-199) 12

(6) Henry Bainivalu

Washington

(218, 132-132) 13

(9) McClendon Curtis

Chattanooga

(234, 183-187) 14

(4) Jarrett Patterson

Notre Dame

(241, 162-162) 15

(10) Chris Murray

Oklahoma

(246, 169-169) 16

(13) Jake Andrews

Troy

(267, 189-189)

National Safety Prospect Rankings Rnk

(Prev) Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1

(1) Brian Branch

Alabama

(15, 8-28) 2

(2) Antonio Johnson

Texas A&M

(57, 31-98) 3

(8) Sydney Brown

Illinois

(65, 53-91) 4

(4) Jordan Battle

Alabama

(83, 63-110) 5

(6) Ji'Ayir Brown

Penn St.

(86, 67-135) 6

(5) Jammie Robinson

Florida St.

(97, 83-160) 7

(7) JL Skinner

Boise St.

(103, 57-134) 8

(3) Christopher Smith

Georgia

(117, 87-170) 9

(22) Marte Mapu

Sacramento St.

(120, 73-137) 10

(12) Daniel Scott

California

(124, 109-162) 11

(9) Brandon Joseph

Notre Dame

(141, 107-161) 12

(11) Jay Ward

LSU

(144, 109-148) 13

(26) Anthony Johnson Jr.

Iowa St.

(160, 90-195) 14

(13) Ronnie Hickman

Ohio St.

(171, 145-198) 15

(23) Jason Taylor II

Oklahoma St.

(174, 154-168) 16

(10) Trey Dean III

Florida

(177, 105-179) 17

(21) Kaevon Merriweather

Iowa

(187, 113-177) 18

(14) J.L. Skinner

Boise St.

(194, 101-101) 19

(16) DeMarcco Hellams

Alabama

(199, 144-191) 20

(17) Quindell Johnson

Memphis

(204, 148-171) 21

(24) Gervarrius Owens

Houston

(208, 140-183) 22

(27) Christian Izien

Rutgers

(217, 134-198) 23

(0) Brandon Hill

Pittsburgh

(226, 154-192) 24

(18) Martez Manuel

Missouri

(240, 161-161) 25

(0) Jordan Howden

Minnesota

(249, 173-173) 26

(41) Benny Sapp III

Northern Iowa

(263, 186-186) 27

(19) Chamarri Conner

Virginia Tech

(280, 199-199)

National Cornerback Prospect Rankings Rnk

(Prev) Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1

(2) Christian Gonzalez

Oregon

(6, 4-12) 2

(3) Devon Witherspoon

Illinois

(7, 4-14) 3

(1) Joey Porter Jr.

Penn St.

(13, 10-23) 4

(8) Deonte Banks

Maryland

(20, 10-26) 5

(7) Emmanuel Forbes

Mississippi St.

(31, 22-51) 6

(5) Cam Smith

S. Carolina

(35, 30-59) 7

(4) Kelee Ringo

Georgia

(38, 17-66) 8

(15) DJ Turner

Michigan

(54, 34-69) 9

(18) Julius Brents

Kansas St.

(55, 27-68) 10

(11) Tyrique Stevenson

Miami (FL)

(60, 39-106) 11

(6) Clark Phillips III

Utah

(66, 37-94) 12

(21) Darius Rush

S. Carolina

(80, 70-101) 13

(23) Jartavius Martin

Illinois

(81, 63-99) 14

(27) Cory Trice

Purdue

(92, 77-177) 15

(13) Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TCU

(98, 69-180) 16

(12) Garrett Williams

Syracuse

(100, 97-139) 17

(10) Jaylon Jones

Texas A&M

(102, 52-196) 18

(16) Riley Moss

Iowa

(109, 62-169) 19

(17) Kei'Trel Clark

Louisville

(110, 102-130) 20

(9) Eli Ricks

Alabama

(113, 79-174) 21

(38) Terell Smith

Minnesota

(127, 104-136) 22

(20) Jakorian Bennett

Maryland

(132, 54-196) 23

(14) Kyu Blu Kelly

Stanford

(139, 118-182) 24

(22) Mekhi Garner

LSU

(161, 102-173) 25

(19) Carrington Valentine

Kentucky

(165, 93-174) 26

(36) Cameron Mitchell

Northwestern

(167, 111-196) 27

(30) Rejzohn Wright

Oregon St.

(168, 123-165) 28

(25) Myles Brooks

Louisiana Tech

(180, 133-137) 29

(37) Starling Thomas V

UAB

(181, 118-153) 30

(34) Darrell Luter Jr.

S. Alabama

(197, 150-200) 31

(31) Alex Austin

Oregon St.

(201, 111-111) 32

(39) Jarrick Bernard-Converse

LSU

(207, 121-121) 33

(35) Nic Jones

Ball St.

(211, 125-125) 34

(33) Mekhi Blackmon

USC

(222, 154-184) 35

(24) Arquon Bush

Cincinnati

(232, 152-152) 36

(32) Anthony Johnson

Virginia

(260, 183-183) 37

(28) Cameron Brown

Ohio St.

(270, 192-192) 38

(44) Lance Boykin

Coastal Carolina

(276, 197-197)

National Linebacker Prospect Rankings Rnk

(Prev) Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1

(2) Drew Sanders

Arkansas

(37, 29-58) 2

(4) Jack Campbell

Iowa

(41, 39-57) 3

(1) Trenton Simpson

Clemson

(49, 34-71) 4

(5) Daiyan Henley

Washington St.

(64, 47-99) 5

(9) Dorian Williams

Tulane

(96, 92-135) 6

(6) Henry To'oTo'o

Alabama

(105, 83-156) 7

(7) DeMarvion Overshown

Texas

(128, 88-196) 8

(3) Noah Sewell

Oregon

(130, 50-179) 9

(10) Ivan Pace Jr.

Cincinnati

(143, 113-176) 10

(8) Owen Pappoe

Auburn

(147, 125-164) 11

(23) Dee Winters

TCU

(215, 155-175) 12

(11) Mohamoud Diabate

Utah

(223, 140-140) 13

(12) Ventrell Miller

Florida

(238, 185-190) 14

(13) SirVocea Dennis

Pittsburgh

(243, 167-167) 15

(15) Jalen Graham

Purdue

(268, 189-189) 16

(22) Mike Jones Jr.

LSU

(271, 192-192) 17

(20) Drake Thomas

N. Carolina St.

(272, 193-193) 18

(14) Cam Jones

Indiana

(273, 194-194) 19

(0) Isaiah Moore

N. Carolina St.

(278, 197-197)

National Quarterback Prospect Rankings Rnk

(Prev) Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1

(1) Bryce Young

Alabama

(2, 1-5) 2

(2) C.J. Stroud

Ohio St.

(3, 2-6) 3

(4) Anthony Richardson

Florida

(8, 5-11) 4

(3) Will Levis

Kentucky

(17, 7-39) 5

(5) Hendon Hooker

Tennessee

(47, 31-81) 6

(7) Jake Haener

Fresno St.

(129, 109-175) 7

(0) Dorian Thompson-Robinson

UCLA

(151, 120-193) 8

(6) Tanner McKee

Stanford

(156, 81-190) 9

(8) Jaren Hall

BYU

(169, 130-161) 10

(9) Aidan O'Connell

Purdue

(221, 171-196) 11

(12) Clayton Tune

Houston

(224, 176-189) 12

(11) Stetson Bennett

Georgia

(254, 181-181)