The 2023 NFL Draft gets underway at Kansas City’s Union Station on Thursday night.
Before the draft ends on Saturday evening, 259 young men will hear their names called. As many as 10 of them will become new members of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Just as we did before the NFL Combine in March, we now present a composite ranking of the top prospects for every position. We’ve done this by averaging the current top 200 prospect rankings published by ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network and Draftek. Of course, not all players in one top 200 are necessarily listed in the other ones. So if a prospect didn’t appear on a particular top 200 list, we ranked them 201st on that list.
A total of 282 players appeared on at least one of the five lists. 130 were listed on all five. 35 players made four of the lists, 29 were listed on three, 35 appeared on two and 53 showed up on just one.
By averaging the rankings from the five sources, we could create an overall ranking — and then break it down by position in the following tables.
Each player’s position in our pre-combine composite rankings is shown in parentheses under their current rank. Then under each prospect’s name, you’ll find the school they attended — and under that, you will find their overall ranking, followed by the range in which they were ranked in the various source lists.
As usual, we’ll bring you the full list on Wednesday. It will help you identify the best players available throughout the draft. We’ll provide updated versions of the overall ranking before Friday and Saturday’s sessions begin.
National Tackle Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
(Prev)
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
(1)
|
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio St.
(9, 6-16)
|2
(2)
|
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern
(11, 5-36)
|3
(4)
|
Broderick Jones
Georgia
(19, 13-23)
|4
(7)
|
Darnell Wright
Tennessee
(24, 15-29)
|5
(3)
|
Anton Harrison
Oklahoma
(29, 20-37)
|6
(6)
|
Cody Mauch
N. Dakota St.
(50, 44-62)
|7
(5)
|
Dawand Jones
Ohio St.
(58, 31-89)
|8
(8)
|
Matthew Bergeron
Syracuse
(63, 45-96)
|9
(10)
|
Blake Freeland
BYU
(79, 66-108)
|10
(9)
|
Jaelyn Duncan
Maryland
(89, 80-137)
|11
(13)
|
Wanya Morris
Oklahoma
(106, 64-148)
|12
(11)
|
Tyler Steen
Alabama
(107, 80-188)
|13
(21)
|
Nick Saldiveri
Old Dominion
(140, 80-179)
|14
(14)
|
Warren McClendon
Georgia
(157, 115-194)
|15
(15)
|
Nick Broeker
Ole Miss
(185, 138-146)
|16
(22)
|
Carter Warren
Pittsburgh
(193, 140-184)
|17
(18)
|
Richard Gouraige
Florida
(195, 126-178)
|18
(23)
|
Jordan McFadden
Clemson
(212, 157-170)
|19
(29)
|
Asim Richards
N. Carolina
(220, 134-134)
|20
(0)
|
John Ojukwu
Boise St.
(228, 147-147)
|21
(26)
|
Spencer Anderson
Maryland
(236, 156-156)
|22
(17)
|
T.J. Bass
Oregon
(247, 170-170)
|23
(12)
|
Ryan Hayes
Michigan
(251, 189-191)
|24
(0)
|
Earl Bostick Jr.
Kansas
(258, 182-182)
National EDGE Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
(Prev)
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
(1)
|
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama
(1, 1-4)
|2
(2)
|
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech
(10, 6-28)
|3
(4)
|
Lukas Van Ness
Iowa
(14, 12-27)
|4
(3)
|
Myles Murphy
Clemson
(16, 9-24)
|5
(7)
|
Nolan Smith
Georgia
(23, 13-47)
|6
(8)
|
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Kansas St.
(33, 32-49)
|7
(12)
|
Will McDonald IV
Iowa St.
(34, 24-60)
|8
(14)
|
Keion White
Georgia Tech
(40, 34-60)
|9
(15)
|
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Northwestern
(43, 38-56)
|10
(6)
|
BJ Ojulari
LSU
(46, 43-57)
|11
(5)
|
Isaiah Foskey
Notre Dame
(51, 24-73)
|12
(11)
|
Derick Hall
Auburn
(53, 39-87)
|13
(9)
|
Tuli Tuipulotu
USC
(67, 52-99)
|14
(13)
|
Zach Harrison
Ohio St.
(84, 76-116)
|15
(21)
|
Isaiah McGuire
Missouri
(88, 75-115)
|16
(17)
|
Byron Young
Tennessee
(95, 71-100)
|17
(39)
|
YaYa Diaby
Louisville
(101, 89-174)
|18
(23)
|
Karl Brooks
Bowling Green
(104, 67-173)
|19
(19)
|
Nick Herbig
Wisconsin
(111, 64-192)
|20
(16)
|
Colby Wooden
Auburn
(114, 96-155)
|21
(10)
|
Andre Carter II
Army
(123, 68-193)
|22
(20)
|
K.J. Henry
Clemson
(146, 104-198)
|23
(22)
|
Nick Hampton
Appalachian St.
(150, 112-174)
|24
(25)
|
Jalen Redmond
Oklahoma
(152, 59-180)
|25
(38)
|
Yasir Abdullah
Louisville
(154, 108-176)
|26
(28)
|
Viliami Fehoko
San Jose St.
(164, 130-158)
|27
(18)
|
Mike Morris
Michigan
(173, 127-167)
|28
(32)
|
Dylan Horton
TCU
(186, 124-193)
|29
(34)
|
Tavius Robinson
Ole Miss
(189, 91-91)
|30
(27)
|
DJ Johnson
Oregon
(192, 149-195)
|31
(29)
|
Thomas Incoom
C. Michigan
(198, 146-163)
|32
(0)
|
Lonnie Phelps
Kansas
(209, 147-178)
|33
(43)
|
Dante Stills
West Virginia
(216, 145-186)
|34
(33)
|
Jose Ramirez
E. Michigan
(230, 172-192)
|35
(36)
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
Pittsburgh
(231, 166-185)
|36
(24)
|
Brenton Cox Jr.
Florida
(239, 164-198)
|37
(0)
|
Robert Beal Jr.
Georgia
(242, 182-184)
|38
(31)
|
Ali Gaye
LSU
(244, 175-194)
|39
(40)
|
Isaiah Land
Florida A&M
(253, 180-180)
|40
(26)
|
Ochaun Mathis
Nebraska
(256, 190-193)
|41
(35)
|
Jeremiah Martin
Washington
(261, 185-185)
|42
(0)
|
Tyrus Wheat
Mississippi St.
(262, 186-186)
|43
(37)
|
Tyler Lacy
Oklahoma St.
(277, 197-197)
|44
(0)
|
Levi Bell
Texas St.
(279, 198-198)
National Wide Receiver Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
(Prev)
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
(3)
|
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio St.
(12, 9-19)
|2
(1)
|
Quentin Johnston
TCU
(22, 15-32)
|3
(4)
|
Zay Flowers
Boston College
(27, 21-33)
|4
(2)
|
Jordan Addison
USC
(28, 23-30)
|5
(5)
|
Josh Downs
N. Carolina
(45, 35-76)
|6
(6)
|
Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee
(48, 46-61)
|7
(9)
|
Cedric Tillman
Tennessee
(59, 32-77)
|8
(22)
|
Tyler Scott
Cincinnati
(68, 51-86)
|9
(8)
|
Rashee Rice
SMU
(69, 70-85)
|10
(11)
|
Marvin Mims
Oklahoma
(71, 71-82)
|11
(18)
|
Jonathan Mingo
Ole Miss
(72, 44-124)
|12
(13)
|
Jayden Reed
Michigan St.
(76, 53-122)
|13
(10)
|
Nathaniel Dell
Houston
(90, 45-106)
|14
(12)
|
A.T. Perry
Wake Forest
(91, 88-124)
|15
(21)
|
Michael Wilson
Stanford
(94, 61-131)
|16
(15)
|
Trey Palmer
Nebraska
(99, 42-151)
|17
(14)
|
Parker Washington
Penn St.
(119, 97-173)
|18
(7)
|
Kayshon Boutte
LSU
(131, 104-131)
|19
(17)
|
Xavier Hutchinson
Iowa St.
(135, 94-166)
|20
(24)
|
Andrei Iosivas
Princeton
(176, 119-140)
|21
(20)
|
Charlie Jones
Purdue
(182, 127-187)
|22
(23)
|
Jalen Moreno-Cropper
Fresno St.
(183, 155-165)
|23
(16)
|
Dontayvion Wicks
Virginia
(184, 137-191)
|24
(0)
|
Tank Dell
Houston
(188, 89-89)
|25
(36)
|
Tre Tucker
Cincinnati
(190, 138-157)
|26
(29)
|
Elijah Higgins
Stanford
(191, 122-178)
|27
(34)
|
Malik Knowles
Kansas St.
(202, 132-183)
|28
(0)
|
Demario Douglas
Liberty
(205, 135-184)
|29
(27)
|
Puka Nacua
BYU
(206, 138-182)
|30
(19)
|
Rakim Jarrett
Maryland
(214, 150-178)
|31
(0)
|
Jason Brownlee
S. Miss
(227, 145-145)
|32
(0)
|
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
W. Virginia
(229, 165-185)
|33
(0)
|
Jalen Cropper
Fresno St.
(233, 153-153)
|34
(0)
|
Matt Landers
Arkansas
(237, 157-157)
|35
(37)
|
Antoine Green
N. Carolina
(248, 171-171)
|36
(0)
|
Grant DuBose
Charlotte
(252, 179-179)
|37
(0)
|
Michael Jefferson
Louisiana
(255, 181-181)
|38
(31)
|
Mitchell Tinsley
Penn St.
(257, 183-200)
|39
(0)
|
Xavier Gipson
S.F. Austin
(265, 187-187)
|40
(33)
|
Jacob Copeland
Maryland
(274, 195-195)
|41
(26)
|
Ronnie Bell
Michigan
(275, 195-195)
National Tight End Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
(Prev)
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
(2)
|
Dalton Kincaid
Utah
(18, 10-31)
|2
(1)
|
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame
(21, 17-26)
|3
(4)
|
Darnell Washington
Georgia
(39, 35-73)
|4
(3)
|
Luke Musgrave
Oregon St.
(52, 38-74)
|5
(6)
|
Sam LaPorta
Iowa
(61, 41-108)
|6
(5)
|
Tucker Kraft
S. Dakota St.
(82, 74-100)
|7
(14)
|
Brenton Strange
Penn St.
(122, 61-139)
|8
(8)
|
Luke Schoonmaker
Michigan
(133, 84-171)
|9
(12)
|
Zack Kuntz
Old Dominion
(138, 86-160)
|10
(13)
|
Will Mallory
Miami (FL)
(175, 129-178)
|11
(10)
|
Davis Allen
Clemson
(178, 143-165)
|12
(7)
|
Cameron Latu
Alabama
(179, 145-172)
|13
(9)
|
Josh Whyle
Cincinnati
(219, 156-200)
|14
(11)
|
Payne Durham
Purdue
(250, 174-174)
|15
(0)
|
Joel Wilson
C. Michigan
(259, 182-182)
|16
(0)
|
Brayden Willis
Oklahoma
(282, 200-200)
National Defensive Tackle Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
(Prev)
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
(1)
|
Jalen Carter
Georgia
(4, 2-11)
|2
(4)
|
Calijah Kancey
Pittsburgh
(25, 14-35)
|3
(2)
|
Bryan Bresee
Clemson
(30, 16-43)
|4
(5)
|
Mazi Smith
Michigan
(44, 36-77)
|5
(6)
|
Keeanu Benton
Wisconsin
(62, 45-87)
|6
(7)
|
Gervon Dexter
Florida
(73, 56-117)
|7
(3)
|
Siaki Ika
Baylor
(74, 49-108)
|8
(10)
|
Zacch Pickens
S. Carolina
(78, 67-110)
|9
(12)
|
Moro Ojomo
Texas
(108, 81-141)
|10
(9)
|
Jaquelin Roy
LSU
(118, 93-130)
|11
(8)
|
Byron Young
Alabama
(134, 75-119)
|12
(13)
|
Kobie Turner
Wake Forest
(148, 79-186)
|13
(11)
|
Keondre Coburn
Texas
(159, 117-199)
|14
(16)
|
Cameron Young
Mississippi St.
(200, 149-161)
|15
(18)
|
Brodric Martin
W. Kentucky
(203, 163-184)
|16
(0)
|
Scott Matlock
Boise St.
(225, 143-143)
|17
(15)
|
Jerrod Clark
Coastal Carolina
(235, 166-190)
|18
(19)
|
Jonah Tavai
San Diego St.
(264, 187-187)
National Running Back Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
(Prev)
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
(1)
|
Bijan Robinson
Texas
(5, 2-8)
|2
(2)
|
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alabama
(26, 14-36)
|3
(10)
|
Tyjae Spears
Tulane
(70, 58-90)
|4
(3)
|
Devon Achane
Texas A&M
(75, 49-100)
|5
(4)
|
Zach Charbonnet
UCLA
(77, 50-122)
|6
(14)
|
Roschon Johnson
Texas
(87, 79-119)
|7
(6)
|
Tank Bigsby
Auburn
(93, 65-155)
|8
(7)
|
Kendre Miller
TCU
(115, 62-167)
|9
(5)
|
Zach Evans
Ole Miss
(116, 104-151)
|10
(12)
|
Israel Abanikanda
Pittsburgh
(121, 66-132)
|11
(11)
|
Eric Gray
Oklahoma
(136, 120-169)
|12
(15)
|
Chase Brown
Illinois
(137, 106-160)
|13
(8)
|
DeWayne McBride
UAB
(149, 98-197)
|14
(18)
|
Deuce Vaughn
Kansas St.
(162, 109-164)
|15
(17)
|
Keaton Mitchell
E. Carolina
(163, 116-197)
|16
(9)
|
Sean Tucker
Syracuse
(170, 142-181)
|17
(13)
|
Kenny McIntosh
Georgia
(172, 106-140)
|18
(19)
|
Evan Hull
Northwestern
(245, 175-194)
|19
(16)
|
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kentucky
(269, 190-190)
|20
(21)
|
Mohamed Ibrahim
Minnesota
(281, 200-200)
National Guard Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
(Prev)
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
(1)
|
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida
(36, 25-72)
|2
(2)
|
Steve Avila
TCU
(42, 31-71)
|3
(8)
|
Chandler Zavala
N. Carolina St.
(112, 78-134)
|4
(16)
|
Braeden Daniels
Utah
(125, 117-166)
|5
(3)
|
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
Alabama
(145, 112-195)
|6
(2)
|
Andrew Vorhees
USC
(153, 117-175)
|7
(12)
|
Anthony Bradford
LSU
(155, 105-199)
|8
(0)
|
Sidy Sow
E. Michigan
(158, 123-156)
|9
(5)
|
Jaxson Kirkland
Washington
(196, 171-189)
|10
(7)
|
Atonio Mafi
UCLA
(210, 153-173)
|11
(0)
|
Jon Gaines
UCLA
(213, 150-199)
|12
(6)
|
Henry Bainivalu
Washington
(218, 132-132)
|13
(9)
|
McClendon Curtis
Chattanooga
(234, 183-187)
|14
(4)
|
Jarrett Patterson
Notre Dame
(241, 162-162)
|15
(10)
|
Chris Murray
Oklahoma
(246, 169-169)
|16
(13)
|
Jake Andrews
Troy
(267, 189-189)
National Safety Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
(Prev)
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
(1)
|
Brian Branch
Alabama
(15, 8-28)
|2
(2)
|
Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M
(57, 31-98)
|3
(8)
|
Sydney Brown
Illinois
(65, 53-91)
|4
(4)
|
Jordan Battle
Alabama
(83, 63-110)
|5
(6)
|
Ji'Ayir Brown
Penn St.
(86, 67-135)
|6
(5)
|
Jammie Robinson
Florida St.
(97, 83-160)
|7
(7)
|
JL Skinner
Boise St.
(103, 57-134)
|8
(3)
|
Christopher Smith
Georgia
(117, 87-170)
|9
(22)
|
Marte Mapu
Sacramento St.
(120, 73-137)
|10
(12)
|
Daniel Scott
California
(124, 109-162)
|11
(9)
|
Brandon Joseph
Notre Dame
(141, 107-161)
|12
(11)
|
Jay Ward
LSU
(144, 109-148)
|13
(26)
|
Anthony Johnson Jr.
Iowa St.
(160, 90-195)
|14
(13)
|
Ronnie Hickman
Ohio St.
(171, 145-198)
|15
(23)
|
Jason Taylor II
Oklahoma St.
(174, 154-168)
|16
(10)
|
Trey Dean III
Florida
(177, 105-179)
|17
(21)
|
Kaevon Merriweather
Iowa
(187, 113-177)
|18
(14)
|
J.L. Skinner
Boise St.
(194, 101-101)
|19
(16)
|
DeMarcco Hellams
Alabama
(199, 144-191)
|20
(17)
|
Quindell Johnson
Memphis
(204, 148-171)
|21
(24)
|
Gervarrius Owens
Houston
(208, 140-183)
|22
(27)
|
Christian Izien
Rutgers
(217, 134-198)
|23
(0)
|
Brandon Hill
Pittsburgh
(226, 154-192)
|24
(18)
|
Martez Manuel
Missouri
(240, 161-161)
|25
(0)
|
Jordan Howden
Minnesota
(249, 173-173)
|26
(41)
|
Benny Sapp III
Northern Iowa
(263, 186-186)
|27
(19)
|
Chamarri Conner
Virginia Tech
(280, 199-199)
National Cornerback Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
(Prev)
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
(2)
|
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon
(6, 4-12)
|2
(3)
|
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois
(7, 4-14)
|3
(1)
|
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn St.
(13, 10-23)
|4
(8)
|
Deonte Banks
Maryland
(20, 10-26)
|5
(7)
|
Emmanuel Forbes
Mississippi St.
(31, 22-51)
|6
(5)
|
Cam Smith
S. Carolina
(35, 30-59)
|7
(4)
|
Kelee Ringo
Georgia
(38, 17-66)
|8
(15)
|
DJ Turner
Michigan
(54, 34-69)
|9
(18)
|
Julius Brents
Kansas St.
(55, 27-68)
|10
(11)
|
Tyrique Stevenson
Miami (FL)
(60, 39-106)
|11
(6)
|
Clark Phillips III
Utah
(66, 37-94)
|12
(21)
|
Darius Rush
S. Carolina
(80, 70-101)
|13
(23)
|
Jartavius Martin
Illinois
(81, 63-99)
|14
(27)
|
Cory Trice
Purdue
(92, 77-177)
|15
(13)
|
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
TCU
(98, 69-180)
|16
(12)
|
Garrett Williams
Syracuse
(100, 97-139)
|17
(10)
|
Jaylon Jones
Texas A&M
(102, 52-196)
|18
(16)
|
Riley Moss
Iowa
(109, 62-169)
|19
(17)
|
Kei'Trel Clark
Louisville
(110, 102-130)
|20
(9)
|
Eli Ricks
Alabama
(113, 79-174)
|21
(38)
|
Terell Smith
Minnesota
(127, 104-136)
|22
(20)
|
Jakorian Bennett
Maryland
(132, 54-196)
|23
(14)
|
Kyu Blu Kelly
Stanford
(139, 118-182)
|24
(22)
|
Mekhi Garner
LSU
(161, 102-173)
|25
(19)
|
Carrington Valentine
Kentucky
(165, 93-174)
|26
(36)
|
Cameron Mitchell
Northwestern
(167, 111-196)
|27
(30)
|
Rejzohn Wright
Oregon St.
(168, 123-165)
|28
(25)
|
Myles Brooks
Louisiana Tech
(180, 133-137)
|29
(37)
|
Starling Thomas V
UAB
(181, 118-153)
|30
(34)
|
Darrell Luter Jr.
S. Alabama
(197, 150-200)
|31
(31)
|
Alex Austin
Oregon St.
(201, 111-111)
|32
(39)
|
Jarrick Bernard-Converse
LSU
(207, 121-121)
|33
(35)
|
Nic Jones
Ball St.
(211, 125-125)
|34
(33)
|
Mekhi Blackmon
USC
(222, 154-184)
|35
(24)
|
Arquon Bush
Cincinnati
(232, 152-152)
|36
(32)
|
Anthony Johnson
Virginia
(260, 183-183)
|37
(28)
|
Cameron Brown
Ohio St.
(270, 192-192)
|38
(44)
|
Lance Boykin
Coastal Carolina
(276, 197-197)
National Linebacker Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
(Prev)
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
(2)
|
Drew Sanders
Arkansas
(37, 29-58)
|2
(4)
|
Jack Campbell
Iowa
(41, 39-57)
|3
(1)
|
Trenton Simpson
Clemson
(49, 34-71)
|4
(5)
|
Daiyan Henley
Washington St.
(64, 47-99)
|5
(9)
|
Dorian Williams
Tulane
(96, 92-135)
|6
(6)
|
Henry To'oTo'o
Alabama
(105, 83-156)
|7
(7)
|
DeMarvion Overshown
Texas
(128, 88-196)
|8
(3)
|
Noah Sewell
Oregon
(130, 50-179)
|9
(10)
|
Ivan Pace Jr.
Cincinnati
(143, 113-176)
|10
(8)
|
Owen Pappoe
Auburn
(147, 125-164)
|11
(23)
|
Dee Winters
TCU
(215, 155-175)
|12
(11)
|
Mohamoud Diabate
Utah
(223, 140-140)
|13
(12)
|
Ventrell Miller
Florida
(238, 185-190)
|14
(13)
|
SirVocea Dennis
Pittsburgh
(243, 167-167)
|15
(15)
|
Jalen Graham
Purdue
(268, 189-189)
|16
(22)
|
Mike Jones Jr.
LSU
(271, 192-192)
|17
(20)
|
Drake Thomas
N. Carolina St.
(272, 193-193)
|18
(14)
|
Cam Jones
Indiana
(273, 194-194)
|19
(0)
|
Isaiah Moore
N. Carolina St.
(278, 197-197)
National Quarterback Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
(Prev)
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
(1)
|
Bryce Young
Alabama
(2, 1-5)
|2
(2)
|
C.J. Stroud
Ohio St.
(3, 2-6)
|3
(4)
|
Anthony Richardson
Florida
(8, 5-11)
|4
(3)
|
Will Levis
Kentucky
(17, 7-39)
|5
(5)
|
Hendon Hooker
Tennessee
(47, 31-81)
|6
(7)
|
Jake Haener
Fresno St.
(129, 109-175)
|7
(0)
|
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
UCLA
(151, 120-193)
|8
(6)
|
Tanner McKee
Stanford
(156, 81-190)
|9
(8)
|
Jaren Hall
BYU
(169, 130-161)
|10
(9)
|
Aidan O'Connell
Purdue
(221, 171-196)
|11
(12)
|
Clayton Tune
Houston
(224, 176-189)
|12
(11)
|
Stetson Bennett
Georgia
(254, 181-181)
National Center Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
(Prev)
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
(1)
|
John Michael Schmitz
Minnesota
(32, 33-47)
|2
(4)
|
Joe Tippmann
Wisconsin
(56, 41-67)
|3
(3)
|
Luke Wypler
Ohio St.
(85, 54-123)
|4
(5)
|
Olusegun Oluwatimi
Michigan
(126, 110-165)
|5
(6)
|
Ricky Stromberg
Arkansas
(142, 104-159)
|6
(7)
|
Juice Scruggs
Penn St.
(166, 138-194)
