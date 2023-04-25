Arrowheadlines: Travis Kelce hasn’t ‘put much thought’ into retirement

The latest

Reflecting on that success does not mean he is considering retirement even if he turns 34 years old in October and has little left to accomplish in the game with a resume that includes two Super Bowl titles, eight Pro Bowls, four First-Team All-Pro selections, seven straight years with more than 1,000 receiving yards and three seasons with double-digit touchdown catches. “I absolutely love what I’m doing, I love doing it here in Kansas City,” Kelce said. “I don’t even want to think about putting a time limit on this. My body still feels good, I still feel like I can help the Kansas City Chiefs win. On top of that, every single day is a blast coming into the building. “I’m definitely having fun and haven’t put much thought into it.”

2024 Super Bowl odds: Jets jump into top 10 after Aaron Rodgers trade; Chiefs, 49ers NFL title favorites | CBS Sports

As you may expect, the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, own the best odds to win it all again at +600. Each team inside the top five saw its odds grow longer as the Jets’ chances took flight with the addition of a future Hall of Famer in Rodgers. They began the offseason at +3500, tied for the 10th-best odds, but they have since risen to sixth with +1400 odds on Monday. The only teams with shorter odds than the Jets are the defending champion Chiefs (+600), the NFC runner-up San Francisco 49ers (+700), the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles (+850) and Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills (+850).

Five potential surprise NFL draft first-round picks: Could QB Hendon Hooker rise? | USA Today

Where Anton Harrison lags behind the top tier of blockers, however, is his strength. The 6-4, 315-pounder is more comfortable ushering defenders away from the quarterback than moving them in the run game, and he’ll be tested early by opponents who will look to push him backward. With some work in the weight room, though, Harrison could become a solid starter at a premium position. He could be a fit for several teams in the back half of the first round, including the Buccaneers (No. 19), Eagles (No. 30) and Chiefs (No. 31).

Kansas City Chiefs owner asks fans to wear red for 2023 NFL Draft | FOX4

Hunt wants Chiefs fans to “paint the town red” when they attend NFL Draft festivities “to show all of our visitors what Chiefs Kingdom is all about.” “Put on that Chiefs gear and fly those Chiefs flags as we welcome hundreds of thousand of NFL fans to our Kingdom,” Hunt said.

What picks do Kansas City Chiefs have in 2023 NFL Draft? | FOX4

Round 1, Pick 31 Round 2, Pick 63 Round 3, Pick 95 Round 4, Pick 122 Round 4, Pick 134 Round 5, Pick 166 Round 6, Pick 178 Round 6, Pick 217 Round 7, Pick 249 Round 7, Pick 250

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Kansas City Chiefs choose pass catcher | Bleeding Green Nation

Wide Receiver Zay Flowers, Boston College I look at Flowers and I see the kind of receiver Andy Reid loves. Built more like a classic slot receiver, Flowers played mostly (and well) on the outside for BC. Steve Smith Sr., who was the same height (just over 5’9”), two pounds heavier (184 vs. 182), and 0.02 seconds slower on the 40 (4.44 vs. 4.42) than Flowers, calls him a “moveable weapon”. What sounds better suited for an Andy Reid offense? Truthfully, it was Smith’s enthusiasm for Flowers that pushed me into finally deciding on Flowers as the pick.

Around the NFL

Packers agree to trade four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to Jets | NFL.com

The Jets receive Rodgers , the Packers’ 2023 first-round pick (No. 15 overall) and a fifth-round pick (No. 170) in exchange for New York ’s 2023 first-rounder (No. 13), 2023 second-round (No. 42) and sixth-round (No. 207) picks, as well as a conditional 2024 second-round selection that could become a first if Rodgers plays in at least 65 percent of the Jets’ snaps this year.

GM Brian Gutekunst says Packers not looking to rebuild | ESPN

“No, I don’t ever look [at] it like that,” Gutekunst said Monday. “We’re excited about this football team and where it can go. Obviously, we’re a long ways away from what our 53-man roster and our 16-man practice squad is going to look like, but we’re really excited about it. It’s going to be new, obviously, specifically at quarterback, it looks like. But at the same time, the goals don’t change around here. It’s going to be the same goals we’ve always had, right? “There’s one goal here every single year, no matter what. And just like it was back the last time we moved on from one quarterback to the other, right? The goals are the same. It’s going to be on those guys to put in the work. It’s going to be exciting to see. Nothing’s really changing.”

2023 NFL Draft trade tracker: Full details on every draft-related move since start of the new league year | NFL.com

GIANTS RECEIVE: TE Darren Waller RAIDERS RECEIVE: Round 3, 2023: No. 100 (from Chiefs)

Titans GM says he hasn’t received trade calls on Derrick Henry | ESPN

“It is what it is,” Carthon said Monday. “I know people have a job to do to speculate and put things out and hope that it sticks, hope that they’re right.”

Final 2023 NFL draft rankings: Mel Kiper’s top prospects by position | ESPN

13. Zay Flowers , WR, Boston College HT: 5-9 | WT: 182 | Previously: 10 Flowers , who had 200 catches and 31 touchdowns in his college career, is one of my favorite prospects in this entire class. He’s so elusive, so quick in and out of his breaks. He can play out of the slot or lined up outside. He can take a jet sweep to the house. He just gets open and makes plays. He forced 25 missed tackles last season, the third most in the country for a wideout. Flowers’ size won’t wow teams, but if they just put on the tape, they’ll see why he’s a first-round talent.

2023 NFL Draft: Six potential surprise first-rounders | NFL.com

Matthew Bergeron Syracuse · OT · Senior Bergeron is another massive human (6-5 1/4, 318 pounds with 33 3/4-inch arms) who played a lot of football for the Orange (39 starts, including five as a true freshman in 2019), allowing 13 sacks in 1,306 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. Some teams project Bergeron to guard. Late first is usually where those guys start to go.

GM John Lynch says 49ers not actively shopping Trey Lance | ESPN

“I think there’s a lot of smoke, really, and that it hasn’t been extremely active,” Lynch said. “And it’s not like we’ve put it out there that, hey, we’re taking offers for Trey, call 1-800. It’s not been the process. People’s job in this is to ask questions. Has that happened on a couple occasions? Sure. But it hasn’t been that substantive.”

After Celebrating Tragedy, the N.F.L. Draft Looks to Change Its Tone | The New York Times

“We still think that’s a big deal, to acknowledge the obstacles they’ve had to overcome in their journey to the N.F.L.,” said Seth Markman, who has led ESPN’s draft coverage for 11 years, and who apologized to Higgins in 2020. “But what we realized that year is that we can probably do a little better job balancing and making sure that not every story is about those obstacles and those backgrounds. Not everybody has to be a kind of a clichéd bit of storytelling, if you will, and I think that year it was.”

Brett Favre to remain defendant in Mississippi civil lawsuit | ESPN

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre will remain as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money that was supposed to help some of the neediest people in the U.S., a Mississippi judge ruled Monday.

Is NFL hypocritical or hypervigilant in betting punishment? | Associated Press

So, is it two-faced for the league that has so embraced legalized wagering to suspend some of its players for betting on football games and other sporting events from their phones like millions of NFL fans are constantly encouraged to do? “I think it’s hypocritical,” said former Steelers and Bears quarterback Jim Miller. “You can’t lie in bed with the devil, and not think you’re going to get burned. “Soon, you’ll be able to make bets in (most) NFL stadiums,” Miller added. “That being said, the players are well aware of the rules. They have seminars and stuff up in the locker room to educate them.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Arrowhead Pride completes Chiefs’ offensive line with Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison at No. 31

Harrison was a no-brainer pick for me. Ever since I first looked into this class of offensive tackles, he has been one of my favorite prospects. I only have Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski and Georgia’s Broderick Jones ranked higher among tackle prospects.

3 draft prospects we value less than most analysts

Jordan Addison, wide receiver, USC Consensus rank: 15th overall, third among wide receivers Addison has been a high-profile prospect since Day 1 of his three-year college career. As a true freshman at the University of Pittsburgh, he earned a spot on the The Athletic’s freshman All-American team, making an impact as both a receiver and a returner. The following season, he ramped it up to become college football’s most prolific receiver, winning the 2021 Biletnikoff Award while accumulating 1,600 total yards and 17 touchdowns as a true sophomore.

2 Monday-morning pundits have surprising takes on Chiefs’ draft plans

Breer’s opinion that the Chiefs might trade up for Flowers is one shared by other pundits, but the idea that Kansas City could trade up for a running back — one who is not named Bijan Robinson — seems crazy on its face. Meanwhile, in the 95 mock drafts we’ve covered on Arrowhead Pride this offseason, not a single one has projected Torrence — or even any other guard — to the Chiefs at 31. (Gibbs, at least, was taken at 31 in a couple of mocks published in February and early March by CBS Sports writer Kyle Stackpole).

A tweet to make you think

The AFC is loaded at QB



Aaron Rodgers

Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow

Josh Allen

Lamar Jackson

Justin Herbert

Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/0deiphuqKv — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2023

