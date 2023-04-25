The Kansas City Chiefs held a top-30 prospect visit with former Georgia Bulldog Broderick Jones. Considered one of the elite tackles in this class, he seems to be a lock as a first-round pick. Given his size, mobility, physicality and power, Jones could be a player worth trading up for.

Intangibles

Jones fits the classic mold for an NFL offensive tackle and hard testing numbers that ranked in the top end of players at his position.

Broderick Jones is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.58 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 55 out of 1293 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/stdr4MjQaM pic.twitter.com/vyYYnlRUFP — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 19, 2023

His 34 3/4” long arms make him an excellent fit for the Chiefs, while his testing reflects the mobility and power that are the foundation of his game.

Elite blocking in space

The biggest strength that Jones has is his ability to block in space. Using his quickness and acceleration out of his stance, he led the way for the Georgia Bulldogs offense that averaged 205 yards rushing per game.

Jones bullied smaller players, as his team used him in various plays outside the tackles.

Broderick Jones biggest strength: Blocking in space

-Pin and pull concept turns into 59 leading out in space.

-Squares up the DB nicely and demolishes him

-Rare combination of size and athletic ability in space for the position. pic.twitter.com/dHJ4GIeewg — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) April 22, 2023

The Bulldogs run pin and pull to the right side, with fellow draft prospect Darnell Washington “pinning” the defensive tackle head up on Jones. Taking a wide bucket step (a step taken at a 45-degree angle), Jones blasts off and squares up a defense back.

Many offensive linemen would feel the need to slow down to square up the smaller and quicker defensive back, but on a good angle Jones uses his superior athletic ability to run through him.

Georgia designed a package of red-zone looks that utilized Jones’ strengths as a lead blocker.

Broderick Jones shows an inside step, but then flashes into the flats.

The movement in space is elite, but he squares up the DB and shocks him back. A big void opens, but he sets up the play by engulfing the corner. pic.twitter.com/QO2pTpppot — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) April 22, 2023

When the ball is snapped, Jones flashes a hard inside step to the right selling a possible zone look that freezes the linebackers. This — combined with the zone read in the backfield. — pulls a defensive back closer into the tackle box, which is what the offense wants.

The quarterback pulls the ball, and Jones breaks off the line after the hard sell inside. Getting the secondary player under control, Jones latches on and drives him downfield.

Inconsistent pass protection

Jones entered the conversation for being one of the class’ top tackles due to his physical intangibles and level of physicality. While these are both excellent and the core foundation for a high-level tackle in the NFL, his pass protection will need work at the next level.

Jones did not give up many pressures, but his offense relied heavily on action pass plays, quick passes and run-pass options (RPOs). These plays allowed him to quickly latch on to his defender and overwhelm them with his size and power. However, his vertical pass protection showed a player needing technical refinement.

Good and bad in a play from Broderick Jones.

- Explodes out of his stance, but turns his hips to the sideline.

- Good initial shot on the edge, but he over set and can't power back down to stop the inside spin move.

Refinement is needed, but the tools and mentality are there. pic.twitter.com/kH54NbFWWV — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) April 25, 2023

With a good initial start to the play, Jones quickly gets out of his stance. He has quick, smooth feet in his pass protection and promptly gets in a spot to mirror the defender. Jones turning his shoulders to the sideline would hurt him later.

As the edge prepares to make contact, he is met by a vicious shot from Jones. Using both hands, he delivers a shock into the edge and looks to drive him upfield.

With Jones looking to continue to attack, the edge quickly motors down and spins his way back to the inside.

Jones had turned his body to the sideline, which cut down the angle the edge rusher had to get around him, giving him a quicker path to the quarterback. Although Jones did have quick feet and a good strike with his hands, he was out of control and could not power back down to stop the inside move.

The forward lean into his punch and his tendency to turn his shoulders to the sideline are the two most extensive areas for improvement Jones needs. While they show up often in his film, he overcame the technical flaws with power and aggression.

I like this shove at the end by Broderick Jones. Would like to see the hips square to the LOS and no lean, but the power in the hands are there. pic.twitter.com/Lx88tMxCmf — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) April 22, 2023

Jones starts the play well, staying square in his stance. As the edge rusher gets closer, Jones becomes the aggressor, and it nearly gets him beat.

With a two-hand punch, he lunges into the edge but turns his shoulders and nearly allows the arc to be bent around him.

Just as the edge gets to the turning point of the arc, Jones gives him a nasty hip toss and sends him flying upfield.

Will the Chiefs trade up? Should they?

Despite Jones’ physicality and athletic ability, trading up into the top 19 picks to acquire him would be ill-advised.

Moving significant draft capital for a player who has never taken a snap of NFL football is always risky, especially if a team like the Chiefs makes a trade for a tackle who has never been asked to consistently vertically pass protect, regardless of the potential.

That said, if Jones falls into the 20s, the Chiefs should at least make calls. Of the teams to draft in the 20s, those most hungry for tackles would be the Baltimore Ravens at 22, The Buffalo Bills at 27 and the Cincinnati Bengals at 28.

The Seattle Seahawks at 20 and New York Giants at 25 make the most sense as trade partners considering they both have starting tackles on rookie deals and play in the NFC.

With 10 draft picks, the Chiefs would likely have to part ways with their second and a middle-round pick to match the value of the team they traded with.

If Jones were to end up in Kansas City, he would mostly be a blank slate for offensive line coach Andy Heck to mold in his image and could become a high-level starter with consistent and reliable technique.

While there would be work to do, Jones would fit the culture of physicality the Chiefs have fostered up front. Power and physicality cannot be taught, and Jones has plenty of both.