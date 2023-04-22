Arrowheadlines: CEH could be part of a trade package for DeAndre Hopkins

The latest

5 NFL Draft-Day Trade Packages to Acquire WR DeAndre Hopkins | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Chiefs Land No. 1 Wide Receiver to Complement Travis Kelce Arizona Cardinals receive: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 2023 third-round pick (No. 95 overall) Kansas City Chiefs receive: WR DeAndre Hopkins Via free agency, the Chiefs lost wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman to the New England Patriots and New York Jets, respectively. In his first season with the Chiefs, Marquez Valdes-Scantling made big plays, averaging 16.4 yards per catch, but he hasn’t recorded more than 42 receptions in any of his five campaigns, going back to his time with the Green Bay Packers. As tight end Travis Kelce goes into his age-34 term, Kansas City may need its wideouts to do more heavy lifting during the regular season. Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore have upside, but they’re still unproven in big roles. oney has battled injuries through two seasons—his first was with the New York Giants. He’s recorded 55 catches for 591 yards and two touchdowns in 19 games. As a rookie, Moore hauled in 22 passes for 250 yards. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has shown he can rack up big numbers without a star wideout. Last offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and Mahomes went on to throw for a league-leading 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in an MVP campaign. With that said, Hopkins could make life easier for the Chiefs signal-caller as Kelce ages into his mid-30s. Kansas City shouldn’t have an issue dealing a third-rounder and Edwards-Helaire, who fell out of the running back rotation by the time the team reached Super Bowl LVII. On the other hand, Arizona could feature Edwards-Helaire as a complement to James Conner in a run-heavy offense while quarterback Kyler Murray recovers from a torn ACL.

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Texans pick Will Levis 2nd; Vikings trade up for Anthony Richardson | NFL.com

24 - Kansas City Chiefs Zay Flowers Boston College · WR · Senior PROJECTED TRADE WITH JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS The Chiefs trade a 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick to Jacksonville to move up the board for a receiver. Flowers is a great fit, featuring the ability to win downfield and eat up zone coverage with his quickness after the catch.

2023 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Panthers smokescreen revealed as they take C.J. Stroud; Bucs trade up for Will Levis | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 31 Dawand Jones OT OHIO STATE • SR • 6’8” / 374 LBS He doesn’t have the quickest feet, which could be an impediment at the NFL level, but he didn’t allow a QB hit, let alone a sack, on 394 dropbacks last season. Also, he makes up for his lack of quickness with strength and intelligence. Oh, and the fact he’s 6-8 and had a 7-6 wingspan doesn’t hurt, either.

What Daniel Jeremiah thinks Kansas City Chiefs will do in NFL draft | Chiefs Wire

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they traded back again,” Jeremiah said. “Thatwouldn’t shock me. They’re picking 31, 63, and 95 right now. I also think thatplaymakers is a way they could end up going. I know they’ve been doing a ton of work on wideouts. I know they’ve looked at the top-end guys and some of those third-round-type players.”

Q BBQ Fest - Kansas City Returns to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in June, Event to be Held In-Stadium | The Mothership

General admission tickets are good for a three-hour session and will offer attendees an all-you-can-eat barbecue festival experience, with access to food from all pitmaster stations and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. “Kansas City and barbecue are synonymous with each other, and we’ve been thrilled with how Q BBQ Fest – Kansas City has been received by foodies and casual event goers over the past two years,” Executive Vice President of Arrowhead Operations and Events Matt Kenny said. “This event is unlike any other in the city, offering the chance to try food from local favorites as well as regional and national pitmasters who might not make it to Kansas City regularly. The fact that we’re able to host the event inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead this year makes this year’s festival even more unique for attendees.” Tickets to this year’s elevated Q BBQ Fest – Kansas City experience go on sale to the public on Wednesday, April 26 and start at $69 for general admission (three-hour session) and $129 for VIP passes (four-hour session). Kids under 12 are free, and guests ages 13-20 qualify for a $35 kids ticket.

Around the NFL

Falcons release veteran cornerback Casey Hayward | NFL.com

The Atlanta Falcons are moving on from veteran cornerback Casey Hayward after just one season with the club. Atlanta announced on Friday that it released Hayward, less than a week before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. Hayward’s departure was preceded by the additions of defensive backs Jeff Okudah (via trade), Jessie Bates and Mike Hughes (via free agency) this offseason. Due $5 million in 2023 — none of it guaranteed — Hayward was instead pushed out of the Atlanta defensive backfield.

Jameson Williams among 4 Lions plus Washington DE suspended for betting | ESPN

Four Lions players, including 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams, were among five players leaguewide to be suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy after an investigation by the league. Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore have been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games, as was Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney. They can reapply for reinstatement after one year, although Detroit announced that its two players have been released. Second-year wide receivers Williams and Stanley Berryhill are being suspended for six games each for mobile betting that occurred at the Lions’ Allen Park facility. These two did not bet on NFL games, the team said.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Hot Takes: Wide receiver Justyn Ross is a lock to make the 2023 roster

Justyn Ross is a roster lock

It’s that time of the week — what’s your most unpopular current #Chiefs opinion? — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) April 19, 2023

I had to start here, right? As everyone anxiously awaits the NFL Draft, Chiefs fans simply can’t get enough of the former Clemson wide receiver. Before his injury issues, Ross was viewed as a first-round prospect. But he didn’t just fall out of the first round. He went undrafted. In typical fashion, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach signed Ross after the draft. A foot injury kept him out of action last year — but now, videos are circulating that show him working out with none other than Patrick Mahomes. Will Ross make the roster? He’s definitely not a lock — but to say the least, he’s intriguing. Standing at 6 foot 4, Ross gives the Chiefs legitimate size in the wide receiver room. But Kansas City fans should be very cautious with their expectations.

A tweet to make you think

#Chiefs GM Brett Veach will look to add to his recent NFL Draft success on Thursday and further establish himself as one of the best general managers in football. #APDraftRoom@Ron_Kopp | @ericeager_ pic.twitter.com/ETw7YgKakB — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) April 21, 2023

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media